Marco J. Clark, president and CEO of Bishop McNamara High School, has announced Dian Carter as the interim principal at McNamara. She is the first woman to serve as principal in the school’s 56 years.
She comes as a veteran educator, having spent 15 years as an English teacher, human resource specialist, curriculum development specialist and assistant principal in Prince George’s and Montgomery County public schools. She came to McNamara in 2016 as assistant principal. She has been an active parent volunteer and president of the Home & School Association, Archdiocese of Washington Board of Education, High School Admissions & Advisory Committee, a leader with the Elementary Schools Principals’ Association and the National Catholic Educational Association. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in education, supervision and curriculum from Bowie State University. She is a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Largo, and St. Ambrose in Cheverly where she served nine years as principal in the parish school. She is married to Kevin Carter and they have two children, Brenna who graduated from McNamara in 2016 and Caleb who’ll graduate from there in 2020.
Neighbors & other good people
Morningside VFD was honored for its 5,321 training hours by the Prince George’s County Volunteer & Rescue Association at the annual awards ceremony on Sept. 27. That’s the most training hours of any single volunteer company in Prince George’s County.
Louise Oertly was re-elected president of the Surratt Society’s executive board at the Sept. 8 general meeting. Other officers are Bill Binzel, vice president; Marietta Arenberg, secretary; and Tom Buckingham, treasurer.
Dr. Jon Willen, Surratt Society member, has been elected president of the Civil War Round Table of the District of Columbia; Bill Binzel, Surratt Society office, was elected to the CWRT board of directors.
I wished Frank McCrone a happy birthday on Oct. 17 — but, sadly, he had died Feb. 10. However, his daughter, Karen Rooker, said the greeting made her smile. I know Frank celebrated in Heaven.
Changing landscape
• The County Police Department has opened a new district station in Upper Marlboro. District VIII represents the busiest sector in the county, covering 18 square miles and serving the neighborhoods of Suitland, Forestville, Westphalia, Coral Hills and areas surrounding Capitol Heights and District Heights.
• There’s a site plan proposal afoot for building six houses in the woods next to VFW Post 9619 in Morningside. The address listed is 6507 Suitland Road. Several in the community are planning to become persons of record so they can testify.
• A new Lidl grocery at 7200 Marlboro Pike Forestville/District Heights opened Oct. 9.
• A new Target is opening this month at 6183 Oxon Hill Road, at the site where there once was a Kmart.
• A Residence Inn Marriott at 1700 Ritchie Station Court, has opened in Capital Heights, behind Buffalo Wild Wings.
• Most of the Capitol Center Boulevard shopping center has been razed to make room for University of Maryland’s Capital Region Medical Center. Surviving businesses are Carolina Kitchen, Magic Johnson Theater, Chick-Fil-A, Longhorn Steakhouse, TGI Fridays, Golden Corral Buffet and Chuck E. Cheese.
• Nautilus Solar and Neighborhood Sun held a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 7 for their new solar project in Fort Washington. It will be the largest community solar project in the United States.
October is Adopt-A-Dog Month
Throughout the month of October, fees are reduced for dogs adopted from our local shelter.
Normally $225, fees are just $125, which covers the cost of the spay/neuter procedure — unless they are already spayed or neutered, and if so, your new dog is free. Call the Animal Services Facility, 301-780-7200. You can view available pets at www.princegeorgespets4us.com. By the way, an amendment to repeal the county’s 22-year-old ban on pit bulls is advancing and may be repealed. However, a majority of the 11-member Prince George’s County Council still seems to support the ban, or is undecided.
Washington Post carriers needed
One day last week my Post arrived in a plastic bag advertising, “Carrier wanted! Routes available now! Apply today at deliverthepost.com.” Need a job? Check it out.
Morningside Memories: 1959
Sixty years ago this month, the Morningside Camp Fire girls entertained their families and their sponsor, Mrs. James Broderick, with a party at the Town Hall.
The guest list included Karen and Alma Broderick, Polly Allen, Charlotte Edwards and son Johnny, Audrey Holmes, Mr. & Mrs. Logan Koch and son Bobby, Mr. & Mrs. Charles McKeon and sons Donald and Wayne, T/Sgt. Frank Miller, Theresa Miller, Rory Miller, Frank Miller Jr. and Thelma Rogers.
Skyline’s 50th: 1982 (continuing)
Oct. 6: The Ridgecrest home of Peter and Judy Wilson won first place in the “Private Homes — Andrews AFB Area” category at the 1982 Beautification Awards Program. They received a plaque and a bluebird house.
Nov. 16: Robert W. Thomas, of the County Cable Commission, spoke at a Skyline meeting on what cable TV is and when will we get it? What will it cost? What will it offer us? What choices do we have?
Dec. 8: Capt. Beavers of the county police, held a meeting at the firehouse to address a rash of break-ins in Skyline, on Elmendorf, Skyline Terrace, John, Frank, Goodfellow and Suitland Road.
Dec. 18: The Morningside Sportsmen, with their elves and the Morningside Kedettes cruised through Skyline collecting canned goods for the needy. Bob Walker was chairman that year, 1982.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Jody Nyers, Catherine Alvis, Christina Ramsey Eckloff and Clyde Miller, Oct. 22; Mary Flood Dawes, Oct. 23; Daniel John Fitzgerald and Anna Norris, Oct. 24; and Donna Anderson, Oct. 25.