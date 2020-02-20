If you wish for Meadows Baptist Church to remember your needs and your family’s needs in prayer, feel free to contact them at 301-262-2617 or online at www.meadowsbaptistchurch.org. “Let us then approach the throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need,” Hebrews 4:16. The Rev. Dennis V. Jefferson is the pastor and the church is located at 6600 Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro. There is Sunday church worship service at 11:30 a.m.
Prince George’s Public Playhouse events
Celebrating Black History Month at Prince George’s Public Playhouse on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m., will be Songs for Civil Rights: Then and Now, “unique jazz versions of the most influential songs from the civil rights era.” The ticket price for this event is $10 per person for people 60 years old and older. The playhouse is located at 5445 Landover Road in Cheverly. The phone number there is 301-277-1710.
This program where the Afro Blue will “release their seventh CD in concert” will be held at the playhouse on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. There will be songs from the civil rights era and “songs written by members of the ensemble, unique jazz versions of contemporary tunes and their signature big band sounds on standards such as ‘Stompin at the Savoy’ and ‘St. Louis Blues.’”
General admission tickets for all ages cost $25 for each person and $20 for seniors, students and groups of 20 people or more.
Celebrate history
Celebrating Our History: A Family Day Festival will be at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex located at 8001 Sheriff Road in Landover. This will be an event to close out the month of celebration of history on Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can participate in African dance classes, watch a movie, visit the various workshops, performances and storytellers as well as food, crafts and other good things for everyone. There will be vendors who will have products they are selling at a variety of reasonable prices. Admission is free but there are fees and vending spaces. The phone number there is 301-583-2582.
February almost gone
Next week is the last week in February of 2020. There were 29 days in this month — enough time to enjoy what was going on in our neighborhood, our state, our country and world. But, it was indeed a good month, although we had some cold days, some snow and rain and as usual a lot of traffic. Get ready for March.