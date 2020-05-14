Meadows Baptist is offering a virtual day of prayer on May 15

Here is a poem which was written many years ago by my sister, Lenois C. Jackson. She was born, raised and educated in the Washington, D.C., school system before she moved to Maryland. Her employment was in Maryland. Later, she moved to Texas to be with her family members who moved there earlier. Here is the poem:
‘Why God Chose Me’
From His garden of peace into His garden of love, I’m blessed to be chosen, by our Father above.
You don’t always understand, but He picks only His best, He knows without a doubt we can stand the test.
I have shared your pain, I have cried some too, He gave us family and fiends, just to help us through.
Don’t shed anymore tears, don’t ask Him why, Just continue to praise Him, you’ll feel better by and by.
It helps you to know that you’re not alone, God will always be with you until He calls you home.
By one of God’s cancer survivors, Lenois C. Jackson
Meadows Baptist Church says we are all in this together. So, let us all pray together on May 15, from noon until 1 p.m. If you want or need more details as to how you can join us, you can go to our website, meadowsbaptistchurch.org or MBC.org. This is the Virtual Days of Prayer for healing in our communities. The scripture reading for this prayer is 2 Chronicles 7:14. The Rev. Dennis Jefferson is the pastor of Meadows Baptist Church located in Upper Marlboro.
Trinity Episcopal Church of Upper Marlboro is closed because of the health problem in the area and, in fact, in the whole world. Mother Olivia, who is the priest in charge at Trinity Episcopal, says, “We miss all of you and we’ll let you know when we will open for services. The Rev. Olivia Hilton Likes to be addressed as Mother Olivia.