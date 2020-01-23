Something new is being added to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center that will help meet the needs of Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland residents. There will be a “state of the art emergency department to provide our community with the best care, as well as a beautiful new front entrance.” There is a new, temporary front entrance for patients and visitors as they have access to the emergency department and the main hospital. There is directional signage to make it easy for both the patients and visitors to go where they plan once they enter the building. There will be 40 ED treatment rooms, additional space in the ED, space for behavioral health patients and a better waiting room. There is a 24-hour cafe at the front entrance for patients and visitors to have a bite to eat if they so desire. MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is committed to provide excellent care to the community while the renovation process is working. They thank you for your patience as well as your understanding during this transformation time. For more information and updates you can follow them on social media or visit medstarsouthernmaryland.org/construction.
Will and trust workshop
There will be several topics discussed to help you with planning your will. Do you have a will? Is it dated? You can attend a free presentation that will offer information to help you know about a “will” or “recoverable living trust,” probate court, guardianship for minors and a trust. There will be a meeting at the Bowie Branch Library at 15210 Annapolis Road in Bowie at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. You can telephone for information at 1-855-755-8886 24/7 or the website and RSVP americanfamilyestateplanners.com. Many thanks to American Family Estate Planners, or AFEP for short, who offer this free opportunity to get information especially on living wills to help you and your loved ones.
Senior citizen activities
Keep in shape. Join in some good talking. Make friends and have a laugh or two as you take some morning time to go to St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf to be with the nurses and walkers who enjoy each others company. The mall walkers’ breakfast for January will be at the mall on Jan. 28. You must wear your mall walkers’ tag for the breakfast. This is indeed a good time to sit down and eat some tasteful foods, talk to other mall walkers and have your blood pressure taken by the nurse who is on duty. Sometimes there are special speakers who have important information to talk about. There are always several papers, books and other items that are there for you to take and read about your health, life and happiness.
The Camp Springs Senior Activity Center welcomes seniors to come out for fun, games, food and friendship. They have all kinds of classes, some free and some costing a little money to help you with your health, learning and friendship, located at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs. There will be a free advocacy in health crisis in the Chesapeake room on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to discuss the hospital system. You can get information on your legal rights, discharging from the hospital and other important information. You must register for this seminar by signing in the book at the front desk. They also offer several trips to events in Washington, D.C., Crofton and Columbia at a cost. The phone number at this center is 301-449-0490, TTY 301-699-2544.