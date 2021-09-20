After the retirement of Chief Amos Damron and a two-month search for a replacement, Morningside has reached into its ranks for one of its own, Lt. Wesley Stevenson Jr.
Wesley Stevenson was born and grew up in Washington and graduated from McKinley Tech High School in 1982. His professional career began a year later when he joined the U.S. Army.
In 1985 he transferred to the National Guard Reserve and served in Operation Desert Storm. He joined the Department of Corrections in 1985, serving for 17 years.
After graduating from Prince George's Community College in 2002, he joined the Edmonston Police Department.
In 2004 Morningside Chief Damron hired Wesley Stevenson as an officer in the Morningside Police Department where he has worked through promotions to the rank of lieutenant.
Lt. Wesley Stevenson will be sworn in as Chief on October 19. After 13 years in the Morningside P.D, he'll have another title.
Town of Morningside: Halloween & more
The Town Work Session will be Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Town Meeting, and swearing in of the new Police Chief happens Tuesday, Oct. 19.
As autumn leaves summer behind, there'll be Halloween fun, Senior Luncheon, and Christmas; activities to be announced. Watch this space.
A Morningside Memory
In September 1981, 40 years ago this month, Morningside Mayor Jerry Glaubitz and his wife Jean travelled to Lexington, Ky., for a reunion of all those who had served on the cruiser USS San Francisco. Jerry was aboard in Pearl Harbor when the Japanese bombed the harbor and the American fleet. The death total of Americans was 2403. But Jerry survived and went on to be elected National President of the Pearl Harbor Survivors.
On Dec. 7, 1991, the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, Jerry and Jean—along with President George H. W. Bush—attended the commemoration at Pearl Harbor.
On Dec. 7, 2021, the country will be commemorating the 80th anniversary.
Retreat to Loyola
Loyola on the Potomac is open and holding retreats. Coming up are Ignatian Weekend Retreats for Women, Oct. 15-17, and for Men, Oct. 22-24. There is also a special retreat for woman, "Stress, Resilience, and Hope," Oct. 8-10. Fee is $245; $195 for 1st time retreatants and adults age 35 and younger.
Monday, Oct. 18 will be the Fall Day of Prayer. Fee: $40.
Loyola is beautiful, a retreat house and chapel in a forest, on a bluff overlooking the Potomac River (I've seen bald eagles flying over) in Faulkner, Md. For information, call 301-392-0800. Incidentally, people of all faiths attend these retreats.
Changing landscape
The 9/11 sign outside Texas Ribs, in Clinton, promises, "We will never forget."
Hobby Lobby craft store is coming soon to Ritchie Station Marketplace in Forestville.
A new Dash In gas station is opening soon at the intersection of Woodyard and Old Alexandria Ferry roads. Sign says they're employing.
At least some of the runaway zebras are still at large. Report to 301-780-7242 if you spot them.
Someone wrote NextdoorMorningside asking if there's a dog park in the area. It turns out the new Rollins Avenue Neighborhood Park in District Heights does indeed have a dog park. It also has tennis courts, full basketball court, picnic pavilions with grills, playgrounds, a community garden, drinking fountains, and a walking loop.
A house at 6008 Goodfellow Drive in Skyline just sold for $356,000.
High School reunions
Suitland High School's Class of 1965 is planning a multi-year reunion on November 6 in Annapolis. You can find everything you need to know by going to shs.myevent.com
I tried to find information about Crossland reunions, without success. It does appear, however, there's one coming up Oct. 23—I don't for what graduation year. Maybe you know something about Crossland reunions; give me a call at 301-735-3451.
By the way, officers of the Crossland Alumni Association are: President Anthony Tilghman, Vice President Sabrina Addison, Treasurer Sylmeryl Higgins and Secretary Brittany Boone.
Mary's COVID-19 report: white flags on the Mall
Part of the National Mall, near the Washington Monument, has been blanketed with more than 630,000 white flags, each one representing an American who died of COVID-19. The flags will remain through Sunday, Oct. 3. It's worth a visit. And prayers for all those families.
As for COVID-19 this week in Maryland: as of Wed, Sept. 22 there were 1,189 new cases and 12 new deaths. That brings the total of Covid deaths in Maryland to 10,217.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a recent interview, "We're very proud of the fact that we're one of the most vaccinated states in the country."
Flora Nivera, loved working in the maternity ward
Flora C. Nivera, 91, of Oxon Hill and Temple Hills, who retired as a registered nurse in 1995, died Aug. 26 in Rockville.
She was born in the Philippines and emigrated to the U.S. because her father was personal steward for the Admiral of the US Atlantic Fleet in Washington. She began graduate studies in Nursing at Catholic University, but her studies were interrupted when she met Jacinto Nivera who worked at the Pentagon and for President Eisenhower. They married in 1956.
Flora worked at various hospitals including the former Casualty Hospital on Constitution Avenue and Cafritz (later, Greater Southeast Community Hospital).
In retirement, she enjoyed international travel, especially with Filipino group tours to holy sites. She loved to crochet, knit, garden, and especially going fishing and crabbing with Jacinto. She enjoyed activities at Harmony Hall and Camp Springs Senior Center.
She was predeceased by her husband Jacinto and son Eugene. Survivors include daughters Nadine, Brenda and Eileen, and six grandchildren. Services were at DeVol Funeral Home with burial later at Arlington.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Alice Lucke and Judy Hansel Waby, Sept. 27; Marshall Carson and Tim Ward, Sept. 28; my brother Tom Mudd and former Morningside Town Clerk Janice Diggs, Sept. 29; Peggy Nanney and Jessica (Williams) Proctor, Sept. 30.
Happy 58th anniversary to André and Cynthia Jordan, of Skyline, on Sept. 28.