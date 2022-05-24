Mrs. Madden (as the children knew her), a teacher’s aide in 1st grade and my library assistant at St. Philip the Apostle School, died of covid-19 back in 2020 when the virus was new. In celebration of the life of this much-beloved teacher, a Memorial Dedication Ceremony was held on the school grounds April 27—two years to the day she died. A Memorial Plaque, blessed by Fr. Patrick Lewis, was planted in front of St. Philip’s statue.
Connie grew up in SE Washington, daughter of Annie Mae and Matthew Fuller, and graduated from Margaret Murray Washington Vocational High School. She married William “Bill” Madden, who died in 2012, and had two children, Autumn and Ian.
When they were enrolled at St. Philip’s, Connie began volunteering daily in the school library where I was librarian for almost 40 years. After Autumn and Ian went on to high school, Connie became a classroom aide, a job she held the rest of her life. Among other responsibilities, she helped the children with their reading and how to use the computer. Mrs. Madden loved the children and they loved Mrs. Madden.
St. Philip’s was Connie’s parish. She was a Eucharistic minister, particularly at the children’s Masses.
In the spring of 2020, Connie’s mother Annie developed a fever and cough. She was hospitalized with COVID-19 and died April 24. Connie, a dialysis patient, contracted the virus and died three days later. She was 64. The Washington Post did a major story on them.
The Memorial Service began with a special Mass, followed by a procession to the statue of St. Philip in front of the school. Ms. Deanna Johnson, principal, paid tribute to Connie; reflections were by Sean Weekes, Kyndall King and Mrs. Velvet Marshall. Fr. Patrick Lewis, Pastor of St. Philip’s, offered a Dedication Prayer and there were choral selections by St. Philip’s Memorial Choir. A reception followed in the school Social Hall.
Among those in attendance were Connie’s aunts, Ophelia Boyd and Cynthia Green, and her cousin, Michele Boyd. I appreciated talking with them about Connie.
By the way, Connie had met two famous people: Years ago, she met Queen Elizabeth II who walked past her home. (The street is now known as Queen’s Stroll.) And she met Mother Teresa on the steps of St. Dominic’s Church in SW Washington.
Neighbors & other good people
Congratulations to Ben and Debbie Rose who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 6.
I’ve just returned from a sweet trip to my hometown, Saginaw, Mich. Daughter Therese came from Brownsville, Texas, and shared the driving with her son Michael who currently lives in Maryland. I enjoyed being with my siblings, brother Tom who lives with his wife Evelyn in the Mudd Family home, sisters Rosie and Stella and her husband George. As you know, it’s always special to go home!
Multicultural Festival at Show Place Arena
The 2022 Multicultural Festival, showcasing Diversity & Building One County, is coming up Saturday, July 11, noon to 6 p.m. at The Show Place Arena (Equestrian Center) at 14900 Pennsylvania Avenue, Upper Marlboro. “Come and enjoy food, music, cultural performances, kids’ corner, vendors and more!” Info, 240-508-1394 or cosuji@co.pg.md.us.
Changing landscape
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge area is being considered for a new span that would relieve traffic congestion for weekend beachgoers and Eastern Shore.
The legal age to marry in Maryland will rise to 17 under a bill signed into law on April 21. Over the years Maryland had become a destination for out-of-state child weddings.
A home at 6012 Ladd Road, in Skyline, recently sold for $369,000.
Andy’s COVID report
Andy Sheldon writes, in Nextdoor Morningside, “Kudos to PGC Residents for continuing to wear masks. I work in No. Virginia and very few people there wear a mask (I estimate less than 5%). When I come back to PGC, most people in most stores are wearing a mask (even though the signs requiring them are mostly gone). It tells me that PG residents care about their fellow residents and are willing to tolerate the inconvenience to help get rid of this virus.”
I thank you, Andy, for writing. And by the way, I still wear a mask.
Reynaldo Lee-Llacer, President of Philippine Surgeons in America
Reynaldo Labitag Lee-Llacer, 88, a surgeon with a practice in Clinton for more than 50 years, died April 8 at his home in Stevensville.
A native of San Fernando, Philippines, he attended the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, participated in ROTC and earned his medical degree in 1958. After a three-year tour on his home island of Ticao, managing a typhoid epidemic and cholera outbreak, in 1962 he left for the U. S.
He completed an internship and surgical residency at Prince George’s General Hospital, completed a fellowship in shock-trauma at the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore and practiced for two years as House Surgeon in Fairfax Hospital, before opening a practice in Clinton.
Dr. Lee-Llacer was elected Maryland delegate to the American Medical Association for 16 years, was president of the Maryland State Medical Society and president of the Society of Philippine Surgeons in America, among other leadership roles.
His love for medicine and care for his patients was only eclipsed by “his adoration and love” for his wife of 60 years, Zorayda, four children, and eight grandchildren. Funeral Mass was celebrated by Msgr. Mariano Balbago at St. Christopher’s Church, Chester, Md.
Felicia Hilleary, Red Cross volunteer at Andrews
Felicia Eleanore Hilleary, 90, Legislative Aide in the U.S. House of Representatives for many years, died at home in Lothian on April 1.
She was born in Chicago, daughter of Anthony and Julia Zebrowski. She married Don Thomas Hilleary in 1953 and was the mother of two daughters, Julia and Gwenmarie.
In addition to her position at the House, she bred horses for Harness Racing and was a longtime volunteer for the Red Cross Air EVAC program at Andrews AFB. Memorial Services were at Lee Funeral Home.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Gary Lewis, Sr. and Steven Busky, May 27; Teddy Burke and Kevin Nichols, May 30; Ruth Garner, Aiyana Poe and my granddaughter Sarah McHale, May 31; Kathleen Stahl, June 1; Paul Elborne and Jacob Cook, June 2; and Darius Nalley-Stoddard, June 3.
Happy anniversary to Tyonda Simms-Taylor and Michael Taylor who were wed June 1. 1995.