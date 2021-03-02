One year ago, when we were still getting used to this new virus, Connie Madden died.
When her children, Autumn and Ian, were students at St. Philip the Apostle School in Camp Springs, Connie was an enthusiastic volunteer. She started out as a library aide and later became a full-time teacher’s aide in the primary grades.
She was short in stature but big in smiles, laughs and guidance for her students. She stayed on well after her children graduated, and was a fixture at the school until her sudden death.
Now that her one-year anniversary is approaching in April, the school family, the school alumni and the parish have plans to place a memorial marker at the Shrine of Saint Philip in front of the school.
The school family would appreciate any contribution offered for this memorial of a cherished teacher. Any donation, no matter how big or small, is welcome. It can be dropped off at the school during school days or mailed to St. Philip the Apostle School, 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs, MD 20746. For information, call 301-423-4740 during school days or email stpamd.org.
Surratt Courier going online
Mary Surratt was hanged for being a conspirator in the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. (I believe she was innocent!) The Civil War home of Mary Surratt is on Brandywine Road in Clinton and has been a favorite visitors’ site for years.
The Society has published The Surratt Courier for their members for 45 years. However, these are different times. The Surratt Society has sent out the following notice:
“We are happy to announce that we are going to continue to make our bi-monthly Couriers for free on our website throughout 2021! Our January/February 2021 Courier is currently live on the site! As the months go on, you might see some format changes on how the Courier is presented, and we would love your feedback! Feel free to leave questions or comments in the comment box at the bottom of our Surratt Courier page. Either way, please visit surrattmuseum.org… to start reading!”
Attention, Civil War enthusiasts: you will enjoy reading The Surratt Courier.
Neighbors & other good people
Francis B. Francois, 87, judge on the Orphan’s Court, county commissioner and Prince George’s County Councilman died Feb. 17 in Chicago. He was named Washingtonian of the Year in 1973. He became Executive Director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials until retirement in 1999. A funeral Mass will be held later in Bowie.
Steny Hoyer was mentioned in a recent Neighbors’ item. Daughter Therese reminded me that when Crossland needed a commencement speaker for her class, she was asked to see if she could find someone. She talked to her dad, John McHale, and he recommended Steny, a Suitland High grad and newly-elected U.S. Representative. She called him; he accepted and was the graduation speaker.
S. Prestley Blake, 106, co-founder of Friendly’s ice cream chain, died Feb. 11 in Stuart, Fla. I have fond memories of the Friendly Ice-Cream Shop in the Forestville Plaza Shopping Center.
Morningside VFD website is news-less
There has been no update on the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department’s website since December. I guess they’re just too busy.
However, they continue to provide the very best in fire and emergency care, and we are proud to have them right here in our neighborhood. As for the fleet, they have Ambulance 27A and Ambulance 27B, Rescue Engine 27, Rescue Squad 27 and Engine Company 27.
Changing landscape
The Baltimore Sun has announced that the newspaper and its affiliated publications are due to be purchased by a nonprofit developed by businessman and philanthropist Stewart Bainum, a move that would put the Sun back in local hands.
I’m still waiting for an announcement about the site of the new FBI headquarters. I want to remind the planners that the Landover site offers easy transportation ties to Interstate 495 and a Metro stop. Also Landover’s 86 acres wouldn’t require razing buildings or relocating people
Union Station is getting ready for on overhaul. It would add concourses and tracks, broaden retail, add a two-level bus facility with up to 40 bus slips and direct pickup and drop-off areas in front of a new train hall and at two other entrances.
I love trains and, until recent years, have taken them often. Two of my favorite trips: to Florida on the Auto Train, and another, a month long, across the country to Chicago, Los Angeles, San Antonio and Cincinnati with 16-year-old grandson Zak.
Mary’s covid report
On Thursday, Feb. 25, I had my second Pfizer shot. Five hours after the shot, I felt fine. I had the shot at the Southern Regional Technology & Recreational Complex in Oxon Hill, in the huge gymnasium filled with white tents. It was well organized and only took me an hour or so.
Maryland has had 378,490 cases with 862 added the last day. As for virus deaths, 7,789 (!) Marylanders have died, 27 of them the last day.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had ceremonies to remember the 1,001 Washingtonians who’ve died. And then she announced the sobering news that her own sister, Mercia Bowser, had died Feb. 24 of complications from the virus. Mercia, the oldest of the six Bowser siblings, would have turned 65 next month.
Happy Chinese Year of the Ox 2021
Were you born in 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, or 2009? If so, you are an Ox. In the 12-year Chinese Zodiac, people born in the year of the Ox are strong, reliable, fair, and conscientious. They are calm, patient and methodical and inspire confidence.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Roy Derrick, March 6; Jon McKlveen, Shirley Dodgson & my grandson Richard Shearer, March 9; Angelo Meoli, John F. Latimer, Karl Kaufman Jr., Alberta M. Smith & my son-in-law John Mudd, March 10; Karen Cordero, Blake James Shipman & Father Scott Hahn, March 11; Harold Wilson, Rebecca Turner, Marcy Richardson, Anita (Beall) Cook & me, March 12; Pamela Woodall, Kathy Elborne, Cordelia Bland, Shirley Carruth & Gregory Ritter, March 13.
Happy 175th birthday to the Smithsonian. What would we do without it?