Michael Ray Fowler, Jr., best known as Mike or Mikey, grew up in Morningside, the son of Sharon and Michael Ray Fowler, Sr. He was only 40 when he died suddenly of a stroke on May 30.
During idyllic Morningside years, surrounded by family and friends, Mike loved taking part in Haunted Hayrides and other fun things the Morningside Recreation Council dreamed up.
In 1998 Mike graduated from Gwynn Park High School. His first job was at the Tucker Road Ice Rink. He loved hockey and played on the ice whenever he wasn't working. He moved on to a 15-year career as a Backhoe Operator at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland and at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton. At Resurrection, he had just received a promotion to Journeyman.
In 2006, Mike Fowler and Amy Schlor welcomed their first son Austin Michael and then they were blessed with Ryan David in 2009.
In 2017 friends introduced Mike to Shannon. A whirlwind romance began and in 2019 they married and bought a home. They enjoyed road trips, concerts and fishing trips with the boys. Mike loved his yearly golf trips with Dad and summer pool parties with Mom in their backyard.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Barbara and William Lynn and Joan and Robert Fowler. Survivors include his wife Shannon, sons Austin and Ryan, parents Sharon and Michael Fowler, and brothers Daniel and Billy Fowler. Services were at Lee's with burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mike was a huge Washington Redskins fan. But when it was hockey season, you couldn’t pull him away from a Caps game.
Town of Morningside: want to march in the parade?
Fourth of July is coming up in Morningside. That means fireworks at dusk – the best fireworks for miles around.
But Morningside starts celebrating earlier in the day with a their annual Morningside Independence Day Parade. If you have a group, a vintage vehicle, a clown, a band, Scouts, or politician, call the Town at 301-736-2300 for information on how to participate in the Parade. I'll be under the Baptist Church tree to wave.
Neighbors & other good people
Condolences to Rita Beall, of Morningside, on the death of her sister Estella Carreon McCullugh, of El Paso. She died May 29, just two days before she'd have turned 90.
Pearline Mitchell (Jackson) Smith, 95, Valedictorian of the Class of 1941 at Frederick Douglass High School, died at her home in Silver Spring on May 28. She was predeceased by two siblings, a daughter, a grandson, and husbands Ignatius Mitchell and James L. Smith, Esq. Survivors include six children, grand- and great-grandchildren. Services were at Lee's.
Peg Richardson posted photos of her in her 1930 Ford in Morningside's 1972 Independence Day Parade. She says she sold the car in 1974 when the family was getting ready to move. Too bad, she could have ridden it in the 2021 Parade.
I am delighted to have daughter Kathleen Shearer in town from West Chester, Ohio, for La Reine's "Last Chance Dance" on June 12. She was a graduate of the Class of 1969. We will be joined by my daughters Elaine Seidman (Class of '77) and Sheila Mudd (Class of '79). More about La Reine next week.
Community outreach at Suitland Road Baptist Church
Pastor Kevin McCune extends an invitation to the community to journey with him on Friday mornings, 10:30 to 11:30, through the Book of 2nd Thessalonians. You can dial the Bible class on 617-769-8377.
Pastor McCune hopes to soon resume in-person services. For more information, you can call him at 301-219-2296.
COVID report: 9 more Marylanders have died
Maryland had 121 more cases as of June 10, 5 p.m., and nine more deaths reported.
The majority of hospitals in Maryland and D.C. will start requiring all employees to be vaccinated.
Prince George's County Public Schools open in the fall with in-person learning five days a week.
Remembering 1958 when we moved to Skyline Drive
Sixth-three years ago this month we saw our house for the first time. We had driven our Chevy stationwagon from Mill Valley, Calif., dropped off three of our children at my folks' home in Saginaw, Mich., arrived at Uncle Paul & Aunt Fran Mudd's home in Oxon Hill, and began the search with a succession of realtors, for a new home. We had our two youngest, John (3) and Brian (10 months), to help us search.
And then we found it, a beautiful brick house in a place called Skyline. It had everything we wanted—four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a screened side porch, a big basement and a yard filled with trees. We bought it for $21,000.
Until our furniture arrived, we slept on the floor. When everything was delivered and set in place, my sister Johanna drove from Saginaw with the three we'd left behind. I remember how excited they were to run around in their new digs.
We shopped for groceries at G.I. Market in Morningside and Safeway in Suitland, registered Kathleen at Morningside School and Mike at Morningside Kindergarten (with Mrs. Irene Smith).
Jack began catching the bus at the corner of Suitland & Randolph roads every morning. The bus dropped him off at the Justice Department on Pennsylvania Avenue.
We had arrived. And I'm still here.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Stephanie Phipps, June 19; Christian Nichols, June 20; my grandson Conor McHale, Aletheia Fadness, Mark Witherow Sr. and Antonio Jackson, June 21; Gary Fadness, June 22; Edson Cook, June 23; Gloria R. Johnson, June 24; Michael Taylor and Larry Frostbutter, June 25.
Happy anniversary to Calvin & Debbie Brown, their 28th on June 20; Tim & Becki Cordero, their 20th on, June 23; and Mary & Mike Dawes, their 48th on June 23.
Happy Father's Day to all our fathers!