Mayor Bennard “Benn” Cann was reelected with 61 votes. He will be serving his 3rd term as mayor. (By the way, wish him a Happy Birthday on May 18th.)
Council Member John Anthony, Jr. was reelected with 47 votes.
Former Council Member Sharon Fowler is back in office with 48 votes.
Anthony Pitts, Sr. had a good try with 18 votes. Maybe next time.
There was a total of 61 voters. Dave Chambers, Kathy Elborne and Deborah Jackson served as Election Judges.
The swearing-in ceremony will be Monday, May 16, 7 p. m. at the Municipal Center. All are invited.
Town of Morningside: Tea Party canceled
The Mad Hatters’ Tea Party, scheduled for May 7, has been canceled for lack of reservations. Instead, there will be a Parent Appreciation Day in June. Watch for details.
Spring Clean-up 2022 will be Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day (rain dates: May 21 & 22). The Clean-up will include roll-off containers for household and yard waste (Morningside ID required), Low-Cost Shot Clinic on Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (rabies $15, distemper/parvo $20, deworming $10, and administration charge, $3 per pet). The Shred Truck will be there on Sunday.
Morningside Town Meeting will be Tuesday, May 17, at the Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Morningside information: 301-736-2300 or email generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov.
July 4th only 8 weeks away
Morningside knows how to celebrate a holiday!
Their celebration begins with the Morningside Independence Day Parade. It assembles at the Firehouse and parades Suitland Road to the VFW. Community groups—such as fraternal organizations, Scouts, school bands, antique cars, clowns, musicians and political candidates—are welcome. Hundreds turn out along the route to cheer, wave flags and race for the candy that’s been tossed.
I’ll be under the tree at the Baptist Church, waving a flag and cheering. Join me. The pandemic is, I hope, pretty much behind us; we need a parade.
Susan Mullins oversees parade planning. If you have a group, a vehicle or marcher who’d like to participate, or have questions to ask, contact her at generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov.
After the parade, there’ll be family fun on the grounds of the Municipal Center. And at dusk, there’ll be great Fireworks.
Principal and Teacher of the Year 2022
The 2022 finalists for The Washington Post’s Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year awards in Prince George’s County are:
- Wanda Williams, of Oxon Hill Elementary School, Principal of the Year.
- Thomas Pierre, of Thomas G. Pullen K-8 Creative and Performing Arts School, Teacher of the Year.
Winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. Each of the winners receives a $7,500 prize.
McNamara plans centennial celebration; wants your memories
During this academic year, 2022-2023, Bishop McNamara H.S. celebrates its 100th anniversary. The school began in 1922 as St. Patrick High School, in Washington. In 1956 it became St. Patrick Central High School. And in 1965 the school opened in Forestville as Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.
Now they’re planning a 100th Anniversary Celebration and are asking McNamara graduates to submit photos and stories along with their year of graduation. More information will be coming up.
St. Maria’s Meals
Does someone you know need a warm and nutritious meal? St. Maria’s Meals program offers meals every Tuesday at the Mona Center, 5859 Allentown Way in Temple Hills, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Changing landscape
Visitors can now go inside the Washington Mall’s oldest building, at the corner of Constitution Ave. NW & 17th Street. It was once the home of a canal lock tender. After visitors enter through a wooden door, they encounter a 6-minute video which explains the area’s Native American history and the development of the canal system, windows displaying a Sapshot in Time (including a family floating by on a canal barge), touch screens and more. Open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p. m. Info: 202-426-6841.
In honor of Arbor Day, Prince George’s County officials joined members of the Prince George’s County Beautification Committee (PGCBC), volunteers, and the staff and students of Mattaponi Elementary School to plant 18 native trees. The trees were planted on the school grounds in Upper Marlboro.
Prince George’s County
Library System opened a new self-service pop-up library on April 30 at National Harbor, in collaboration with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council. The Pebble Pop-up Library at Arts’tinaton, 162 Waterfront St., National Harbor, is open Wednesday through Sunday, 1-6 p.m. Check it out.
A home at 6612 Woodland Road, in Morningside, has just been listed at $385,000.
Rosa has a “small rant” for aircraft noise complainers
“Please excuse this small rant,” wrote Rosa Oliver of Summit Creek in Clinton. She was responding on the Town of Morningside website, to silence those who complain about aircraft noise from Andrews. “For those who hate the sound of aircraft early in the morning or late at night coming from Joint Base Andrews, may I kindly remind you of a few things. What is now known as JBA has been a military airfield since 1943, which was probably long before you moved to this area. Let me also draw your attention to the words Military Airfield. This is not a public airfield; there is no joy riding of the aircraft etc. Why they take off and land and when they do, is probably not your business… Stop whining about it.”
Milestones
Happy birthday to my first granddaughter Naomi Gallegos and Helen Fadness, May 15;
Fr. Charles McCann, Kenneth Darcey, Tim Cordero and Kitty Marshall, May 16; Morningside Mayor Bennard Cann and Patti Parco Grey, May 18; Kaylin Barbour, Otis Jones and Ellen Ashby, May 19; Jim Behr, May 20; Crystal Foster, Juanita Hood and Linda Holsonbake, May 22; Ricci Lee Jr., L. Dorothy Jones, Nancy Sawyer, Dory Babecki and Chester Lanehart IV, May 23; Edna Lucas and Harry Messer, May 24; Dennis Cook, Norma Edwards and my son John McHale, May 25; and Christopher Nichols, May 26.
Happy anniversary to Dennis & Leigh D’Avanzo, on their 33rd, May 20; and Ronnie and Karen Ellis who were wed May 20, 1966.