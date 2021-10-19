The Town of Morningside is not condoning door-to-door Trick-or-Treating due to the Covid pandemic. Instead, they are celebrating ghost-&-goblin day by hosting an evening of fun Halloween outdoor events on Saturday, Oct. 30.
The celebration begins at 6 p.m. with Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot at the Municipal Center. (If you wish to participate, call 301-736-2300 to register your vehicle.)
Following Trunk-or-Treat, there’ll be a costume contest for all ages. Winners will receive a certificate award.
The evening closes with an outdoor showing — on the big screen — of the Halloween movie classic, “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
What if it rains? Call 301-736-2300.
Adventures in Washington (part 1)
Daughter Therese has flown home to Brownsville, Texas, but during her three weeks here, we made several trips into Washington, each one an adventure. And I had my first chance to travel the beautiful new Frederick Douglass Bridge.
One of our trips took us to a museum, Planet Word, which opened in October 2020 and is still expanding, with more galleries and an eatery planned. As the website says:
“Aloha. Konnichiwa! Guten Tag. Hola! However you say hello, we welcome you to Planet Word.
“Planet Word is an immersive language experience located at the historic Franklin School in Washington, D.C. Ideal for all ages, Planet Word is a voice-activated museum (the world’s first!), and our interactive galleries and exhibits bring words and language to life in all sorts of fun ways.”
Planet Word is located at 925 13th Street NW (entrance on K St.). Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday thru Sunday, last entrance 3:30. Admission is free, with a suggested $15 donation. Actually worth twice the price. And remember, street parking in DC is free on Sunday.
Next week I’ll report on another adventure.
Neighbors & other good people
Patti Selby-Foshéé, 78, Gwynn Park HS class of 1960, died Aug. 1. She’s survived by her husband James Foshéé, children Chris Fosbrook and Deanna Mann Wilkinson, grandchildren and siblings. Funeral Mass was at St. John’s in Clinton.
David Billman, owner of Clinton Hardware, told me the raffle to celebrate their 75th Anniversary, was highly successful. Each day for one week there was a drawing: Monday, Patrick won a Milwaukee Drill; Tuesday, Wayne won a Rejuvenate Le Fleur Cake; Wednesday, Beth won Black & Decker Lawn Care; Thursday, Mrs. Walls won Bird Feeding stuff; Friday, Duke won a Sawall Kit w/Blades; Saturday, the Grand Prize of a Weber Grill went to Elmo. Profits from the drawing were distributed to three local charities.
Paula Brown Performing Art Center is now registering for classes in Ballet, Horton Dance, Contemporary and Jazz at the Creative Suitland Arts Center, 4719 Silver Hill Road in Suitland. For information, drop by or call 301-899-0047.
Changing landscape
New York Chicken & Grill is opening at 9021 Woodyard Road in Clinton. Dine-in or Take-out.
New homes at Towne Square, in Suitland, are under construction and already sold out!
Volunteers from M-NCPP are building a new kid-designed playground and multi-sport court at the Suitland Community Center, 5600 Regency Lane, in Forestville.
The public got its first look Oct. 13 at the buildings that will be home to new security checkpoints set to open Nov. 9 at Reagan National Airport. The checkpoints will be housed in large separate buildings across from Terminals B and C.
A house at 4718 in Skyline has just sold for $335,000.
Protect our squirrels
Therese and I dropped by the Spaulding Branch Library, now fully open — my first library visit in more than two years. It was good to be back. I checked out John Grisham’s “A Time for Mercy.” I recommend it.
As we headed back to the car, Therese pointed out a cautionary sign posted in front of the library:
Please do not drop your cigarette butts on the ground. The rabbits come out at night to smoke them.
And we are trying to get them to quit.
Mary’s COVID-19 report: 27 more deaths!
As of Tuesday, Oct. 12: Maryland had had 411 new cases, for a grand total of 545,439. As for COVID-19 deaths, there were 27 more, for a new total of 10,627.
Annette Mangold, former resident
Annette Benford Mangold, 78, of Largo, Fla., and formerly of Camp Springs, died Aug. 29. She was a native of Huntington, W.Va., daughter of Hazel and Dale Benford.
She attended the University of Ohio where she met her husband, Robert “Bob” Mangold. They were married June 12, 1965.
During her years in Camp Springs, the Mangolds were parishioners at St. Philip’s Church and Annette was Prefect of the Sodality in 1978.
Survivors include her husband Bob; their children Kenny (Robyn), David (Judy) and Tracey; and six grandchildren. Services were at St. Jerome Church in Largo, Fla.
One of Annette’s favorite charities was Forgotten Angels, support for teens that age out of Foster Care.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Denise Williams, Kim Miller and my daughter Kathleen Shearer, Oct. 30; Don Eisenberg, Oct. 31 (1947); Carolyn Follin and former Morningside Councilman Jim Ealey, Nov. 1; Pearl McNamara and Carl McKlveen, Nov. 2: my son-in-law Luke Seidman and Flossie Keck, Nov. 3; and Bella Cordero, Nov. 4.
Happy anniversary to Michael and Maria (Blankenship) Jink, their 19th on Nov. 1; and Al and Debbie Callison, Nov. 4.