Morningside election, census and more — what will the virus do?

Census event, elections, Easter bunny event, senior luncheon, spring cleanup — Morningside has a lot coming up. But I'm aware any or all could be cancelled or delayed because of the coronavirus.
The next Census event is scheduled for April 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There'll be a raffle drawing for attendees, free food and music, an opportunity for you to meet the mayor, town council and town employees, and get assistance in filling out your census form online.
The town election is coming up May 4 and four are running for two council seats: John Anthony, incumbent Sharon Fowler, Sheila Scott and Dave Williams. Next week I'll profile them.
I'm waiting to see if other activities are ready for announcement. As you know, all things are uncertain right now. But for information call the Town Hall at 301-736-2300.
Neighbors and other good people
Gerry (Gerald T.) Jolliffe was the only person I've ever known born on a Leap Day. Jerry was born Feb. 29, 1952. He grew up in District Heights and served in the Army. I remember helping his mom Jean pack food to send him when he was in Vietnam. This Leap Day I found him on the internet. I learned he had married Margaret and he lived in Lake View, S.C. However, on Feb. 21, 2014, he died at the age of 61, having celebrated only 15 birthdays. He is buried at Cheltenham.
President/CEO Dr. Marco J. Clark is leaving Bishop McNamara High School after 23 years of distinguished service. On June 5 there will be a Farewell Fellowship event open to the public.
Condolences to Father Jeffrey Samaha on the death of his mother, Leya Sheahin Linn.
I want to thank the town of Morningside for the beautiful flowers delivered on my 91st birthday March 12, and the lovely card signed by the mayor, all the council members and Clerk-Treasurer Karen Rooker.
Changing landscape
The Weather Building on Auth Road is being leveled and looks very sad. I remember when it was built and it has become a local landmark. Don't know what's going to go up on that site.
Clinton Urgent Care has opened at 9000 Woodyard Road in Clinton. The sign on the front lists hours, and that it's closed on Sunday. For information, call 301-877-7700.
The McDonald's on Oxon Hill Road is under total re-construction.
Open House for youth coming up
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4915 St. Barnabas Road, Temple Hills, is holding a 4-H Open House on April 3, 6 to 7 p.m., and April 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for youth ages 8-18.
During the open house, information will be available for young people seeking interesting activities. Presently, possible programs involve fashion and sewing, crafting, gardening, healthy teen relationships and cooking/marketing with the Furlough Cheesecake Sisters.
The 4-H Club is the largest youth organization in the country, has been in existence since 1902, provides a supportive setting to help young people reach their fullest potential, and strives to bring youth, families and the community together.
If you are interested in this valuable program, call 301-894-3556 and leave a message.
Morningside Memories: MVFD 1954
The initial meeting of the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department's installation of officers was on January 7, 1954. Mayor Shugarts presented each of them with their badges of office and thanked the Department for their service.
Officers installed were: Chief G. Glaubitz, Asst. Chief T. Goff, Captain L. Ditmars, Fire Marshal R. McCormick, Lt. D. Holmes, Lt. C. Loughmiller, President L. Gelbman, Vice President W. Price, Treasurer C. Loughmiller, Supt. Of Machinery H. Alley.
Junior Associate officers: Capt. C. Goff, Lt. R. Ditmars, Sgt. J. Crowe, Secretary F. Holmes and Chaplain J. Beardmore.
The Department voted membership to the Rev. J. Carr of Morningside Baptist Chapel, to serve as Chaplain.
The Ladies' Auxiliary served "home-made refreshments, which hit a high note for the evening." This story comes from the Morningside-Skyline Bulletin & Advertiser.
Saying goodbye to two state senators
In recent weeks, we have lost two officials whom I remember fondly: Pete Bozick and Ulysses Currie.
Peter Bozick, 94, served from 1971 to 1982 as a Maryland state senator from Prince George's County, alongside Congressman Steny Hoyer and Senator Mike Miller. Among his many accomplishments was helping in the formation of the Chesapeake Bay Commission. He died Feb. 24 in Salisbury.
Ulysses Currie, 82, spent more than 30 years as teacher and principal in the Prince George's Public Schools. In 1986 he was elected to the House of Delegates representing District 25 and was appointed majority whip. In 1994 he was elected to the state Senate, retiring in 2018. He died Dec. 27 at his home in Prince George's County.
Milestones
If Gladys Davidson is still with us, she turned 100 on March 20. Her birthday was called in some years ago by Anthony Offut.
Happy birthday to Russ Kyser, Matthew Curcio‑Bobbitt and Dejuh Bedewi, March 21; Ruth Anthony and my great-grandson Jack McHale, March 23; Hudson Murphy Glaubitz, March 23; Lewis Woods, March 24; Ken Kyser and Jay Rollins, March 25; and Gina Foster, March 26.
Happy anniversary to Morrine and Harold Wilson on March 22; and Terry and Gina Foster, March 26.