Chief Thomas Groom was honored October 15 at the Prince George's County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association & Ladies Auxiliary ceremonies.
Tommy, as we all know him, joined the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department 49 years ago, March 1973. He has held the position of Sergeant, Fire Chief on the operational side, and Board of Directors, Vice-President and President on the administrative side.
He continues to serve as a delegate for county and state meetings, which he attends every month, representing the Town of Morningside. He has dedicated his life to Fire Service.
He resides in Morningside and is involved in the department's day-to-day operations.
He is already one a very special group of Morningside Volunteers who have been named to the County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association's Hall of Fame. They include Claire Loughmiller, 1981; Gerald Glaubitz, 1983; Lawrence Beardmore, 1990; Charles Philips, 2000; Les Hedrick, 1992; Mark Hendley, 2002; Lou Felton, 2003; Harold "Dave" Fuller, 2009; Thomas Warren, 2012; Piero "Pete" Mellits, 2018; and Thomas Groom, 2019.
Thank you, Tommy, for your dedication to the Fire Service, and especially to the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department.
Town of Morningside: Food & Toy Drive
The Senior Holiday Luncheon will be at the Municipal Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 11:30 a.m. A holiday feast with all the trimmings is on the menu.
Breakfast with Santa is scheduled for Dec. 10. More about that in future columns.
The Town is sponsoring a Food & Toy Drive to support three local families in the area. If you wish to donate a non-perishable food item, new toy and/or a cash donation, you can bring it to the Town office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21.
November meetings: Work Session, Nov. 8, and Town Meeting, Nov. 15, both at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Center. For information: 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Re my item about Halloween in Morningside: Tom Ferrell wrote, " In the 50s we had big paper grocery bags from Jordan’s Market. By the time we hit all of Larkspur Rd, Morgan Rd to Larches Court, our bags were full…. We would go home, get another bag and finish up going around the rest of Morgan Rd and turn right on Maple back home on Larkspur. We all had “favorite” houses…. One lady always gave out pennies or a nickel…. can’t remember which, but back then it was a big deal."
Jody Nyers emailed, "As for Halloween memories, what fun times we had trick-or-treating through town in our costumes. And the parade was so much fun. My childhood, growing up in Morningside, is one I will always cherish." Msgr. Raymond East has been assigned administrator, pro tem, of Mount Calvary Parish, Forestville, while remaining pastor of Saint Teresa of Avila Parish, Washington.
Leigh-Ann R. Wallace, a senior at Bishop McNamara HS, has been selected a member of The National Society of High School Scholars.
Condolences to my daughter-in-law Sandy on the death of her mother Doris Gene Anderson, of Luddington, Mich. She had lived in a senior complex for several years. Sandy's husband Mike is my son. He wrote that Doris "was an excellent pianist and spent decades as a church pipe organist. She was a wickedly shrewd card player. Recently, her game has been SkipBo (a kind of Uno on steroids) which is popular in her apartment building." Doris was 97.
Places to go and things to do
Trot for Turkey — which helps families in need by running or walking through the beautiful Winter Festival of Lights at Watkins Park — will be Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 6 p.m. Register to walk or run the almost 3-mile course and get more information at the Park Ranger office, 301-627-7755.
View adoptable dogs at www.princegeorgespets4us.com or call 301-780-7200. A dog can be adopted during November with the special adoption rate of only $10. For dogs that require spay or neuter services, the price is $125 plus the $10 pet license fee.
Changing landscape
D.C is debating changing Good Hope Road in southeast Washington to Marion Barry Avenue, after the former D.C. mayor. Well, I'm not happy about it—my father grew up on Good Hope Road. He was the son of Dr. Thomas Dyer Mudd, who lived and had his medical practice on Good Hope Road. It's special to me.
College Park Trader Joe’s opening day, Nov. 10, brought out thousands of customers. In fact, when the store opened at 8 a.m., there were already some 300 customers lined up outside, including students from nearby University of Maryland.
The Smithsonian's Board of Regents announced on October 27 that it has locations for its new museums, the National Museum of the American Latino and the American Women's History Museum. The sites are on undeveloped land on the southwest portion of the National Mall which is controlled by the National Park Service.
A carwash is due to go in next door to the VFW on Suitland Road.
Two cheetah cubs were born to first-time mother Amani on Oct. 3 at the National Zoo. Animal care staff are closely monitoring them via the Cheetah Cub Cam on the Zoo's website.
A home at 4103 Maple Road just sold for $259,000.
Mary's COVID report: I got it!
Despite having had five Covid shots, I found myself with COVID-19 last week.
I had had flu and pneumonia shots on a Monday. By Tuesday I was coughing, couldn't sleep, felt lousy. I was sure it was a reaction to the pneumonia shot, which I hadn't had in years. But grandson Conor came over, used one of my COVID tests and declared me a patient. He called my doctor who advised him to order Paxlovid, which, apparently, is the treatment for COVID-19. I ran a temperature of 101, then 102, then... normal. Daughter Sheila came and took over the house. I slept off and on for about a day, woke up Thursday feeling great. But tired. I'm awed by my quick recovery.
Meanwhile, son John and his family have just had the disease, as well as granddaughter Naomi who works at a hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C. COVID is obviously not going away. I can't help but wonder how all of us would have fared if we hadn't had those first inoculations and the boosters.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Brandon Wood and Bob Elborne, Nov. 5; Steve Call, Linda Beatty, and Dennis Waby, Nov. 6; Davey Capps, Jr., Nov. 9; Linda Fortner Jumalon, Nov. 10; and Cindy Lewis, Nov. 12. Robin Brown, Nov. 13; Tyrell Boxley, Nov. 14; Michael Spenard, Ty Poe, Bob Davis and Carolyn Holland Bennett, Nov. 15; Kendra MacLean and Katie Frostbutter, Nov. 18.
Happy Anniversary 47th anniversary to John and Dineen Whipple who were married at St. John's in Clinton November 8, 1975; and to Becky and Dave Capps who'll celebrate their 59th on November 9.
Happy 74th Anniversary to VFW Post 9619 Auxiliary, which was chartered Nov. 13, 1948.