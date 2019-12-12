Morningside’s annual Breakfast with Santa! is coming up Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. at the Morningside Fire House. The menu includes: pancakes, sausage, fruit, water and orange juice. Children 12 and under will receive a gift from Santa.
There will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, entertainment, raffles and door prizes. And, of course, Santa Claus.
Registration is required: Call 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 301-736-2301, or email klblade@morningsidemd.gov. Cost: $6 per person.
Also, bring unused gloves, hats, socks, scarfs or blankets for the needy, and receive an entry for a special raffle — one raffle ticket per item.
Morningside VFD seeks administrators
From the website: “If you have administrative skills and you need a challenge to help build a growing team, we can use your skills. Whether it’s letter writing, recruiting, grant writing or public education, you will fit into our program.
“Sure, you see the fire apparatus and the ambulances go up and down the road. Did you ever consider what it takes to keep those units on the road? There are people like you behind the scenes writing the memos, making the phone calls and educating the citizens on what it takes to provide quality services.”
For information or to offer your services, call 301-736-4362.
Neighbors and other good people
Alice M. Joyner turned 100. She was born Sept. 17, 1919. Five years ago she moved from Wilson, N.C., to live in Skyline with her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Eddie Wellington. Her advice for a long life: “Pray every night before you go to bed.”
Evelyn McKeown, one of Morningside’s longest residents, died Dec. 2 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital. I’ll pay tribute to her after learning more about her long life.
Another long-time Morningsider, Allen Swenton, also died this week. I’ll write about him after I attend his funeral at St. Philip’s Church and talk to his family.
‘My crazy wedding,’ she said
Christina “Tina” Bouton and Steven Brooks were married Oct. 23 at The Little Church of the West in Las Vegas.
I learned about these romantic nuptials while Tina was cutting my hair at Hair Force, just outside Joint Base Andrews.
She reported that their attendants were Sheri Grey and Gary Rawlings and the reception was at The Yard House Restaurant. Then, they visited the Coyote Ugly Saloon. Family members from either side traveled across the country to attend. Amy Schlor of Morningside was their excellent photographer, and they have a beautiful album to prove it.
I asked if they did a little gambling and Tina said, “On, no, but we went zip lining. It was all a lot of fun.”
Suitland’s getting even more culture
Creative Suitland is an “arts-based, community development strategy to include existing residents and businesses in defining the cultural and creative spirit of greater Suitland area,” according to its website. It’s located at 4719 Silver Hill Road, across the street from Census. I’m sorry I missed their recent “Family Reunion Murder Mystery Brunch.”
Skyline Memories: 1980
Pastor and Mrs. Robert Fry of Morningside Baptist Church welcomed a baby daughter, Julia Katherine, born Jan. 21. Ted Burke opened his Pro Shop in the little Skyline shopping strip, selling wallpaper and paint. Melba Henry, a Prince George’s Community College student, was named an outstanding leader in the 1979-80 Who’s Who Among Students in American Junior Colleges. Mark Foland received Scouting’s highest honor, Eagle Scout.
Marvin Faulcon was elected president of the Skyline Citizens. Other officers were Russell Kyser, LaSalle Petty, Mabel Harper, Shirley Holmes, Oneida Boone and Charlie Tretler.
Skyline submitted an application to the county for sidewalks on Suitland Road. And on May 24 we celebrated our 10th anniversary with a parade, a naturalist from Clearwater Nature Center with some furry, feathered and scaly friends, a barbershop quartet, a gong show and distinguished guests.
Betty Bean, worked for Gen. Patton
Betty Bean, 95, of Upper Marlboro, a graduate of Anacostia High School, died Sept. 23. In 1944, she married Arcenious Wylie “Mike” Bean and became a part of the Bean family who owned and operated Old Fields Dairy in Forestville. (Marlo Furniture is now on the site where the dairy once was.)
Betty was with the federal government during WWII and proud to mention that she worked for Walter Reed and many generals including George S. Patton.
Her husband, Mike Bean, predeceased her in 2011. Survivors include sons Wylie, Ralph, Kenneth, John and Melvin, grand- and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy Luckett, ATF retiree
Dorothy Luckett, 81, of Springfield, Va., graduate of Suitland High School, died Nov. 8. She was born in Capitol Heights to Thomas and Ella Mae Harris. She married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Luckett, a good marriage that lasted 49 years. She had a 17-year career at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms. Survivors include four children, as well as grand-, great-grand- and great-great-grandchildren.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Virginia Rosch, Dec. 6; Sandra Mickey and Brian Doyle, Dec. 7; Crystal Pruitt and Charles Boxley, Dec. 8; Beth Shipman, Dec. 9; Sharon Fowler and Diane Zirkle, Dec. 10; Michelle Anderson, Dec. 11; Bernie Barbour Pace, Thomas Shipman Jr. and Jim Trexler, Dec. 13; Linda Gryskewicz, Dec. 15; Stacie Branham-Smith and Erin Nicole Brown-Sandoval, Dec. 16; Bradley Wade and David Williams III, Dec. 17; Charlene Baker and Paul Ratliff, Dec. 18 and my grandson Michael Gallegos, Dec. 19.
Happy anniversary to Johnny and Helen Richardson, on their 17th, Dec. 14; and Margaret and Leslie Greene, their 76th (!) on Dec. 18.
A blessed Christmas to all my readers!