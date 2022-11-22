Boy Scout Troop 1237 came to Morningside the evening of Nov. 15 to receive Certificates for their work on the sign in front of the Municipal Center. Each Scout was presented a Certificate. An additional Certificate was given the Troop, to be posted in their Scout meeting room.

The Matthew P. Rosch Municipal Center sign was designed and erected by Morningside Council Member James O. Ealey in May 1998. On Oct. 1, 2022, the Town rededicated the Center to Matt and his wife Virginia. Plaques bearing "In memory of Matthew & Virginia Rosch for their contributions to the Town of Morningside" will be attached to benches near the memorial.


Happy Thanksgiving to all my readers!