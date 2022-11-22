Boy Scout Troop 1237 came to Morningside the evening of Nov. 15 to receive Certificates for their work on the sign in front of the Municipal Center. Each Scout was presented a Certificate. An additional Certificate was given the Troop, to be posted in their Scout meeting room.
The Matthew P. Rosch Municipal Center sign was designed and erected by Morningside Council Member James O. Ealey in May 1998. On Oct. 1, 2022, the Town rededicated the Center to Matt and his wife Virginia. Plaques bearing "In memory of Matthew & Virginia Rosch for their contributions to the Town of Morningside" will be attached to benches near the memorial.
For Brian Doyle's Eagle Project, the Eagle Scouts Troop 1237, of Clinton, took on the task of sprucing up the area. They added mulch, flowers and two benches. The plaques will be added later.
Matthew Rosch is honored for his years in the Town as Councilman, Mayor and Police Chief. He was Chief the night he died suddenly in 1976. Virginia was active, too, especially with Mrs. Smith's Morningside Kindergarten and with the Boy Scouts.
Drive by the town hall, 6901 Ames Street, and admire their handiwork.
Town of Morningside
Breakfast with Santa is coming up Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 9 a.m. at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department. There'll be a pancake breakfast, entertainment, Santa Secret Shop and a visit and gift from Santa himself, all for $7.00 per person. (Santa Secret Shop is not included in admission, but all its items will be $2 each.)
Morningside is sponsoring a Food & Toy Drive to support three local families in the area. If you wish to donate a non-perishable food item, new toy or a cash donation, you can bring it to the Town office Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 21.
Hall rental at the Morningside Municipal Center is booming; if you want to reserve, call soon to the town hall. Their rental contract is being revamped and they will not be accepting reservations from January through March 2023. For more Morningside information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Clara Cole Drumming, 96, of Suitland, died Nov. 3. Survivors include her daughter Pamela Chesley, six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; her sister Izzetta Callahan and brother Steward Cole. Visitation was at Marshall-March Funeral Home with burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland.
In response to my story on our local VFW, Jody Nyers wrote, "I remember VFW Post 9619 fondly as we marched along Suitland Road when I was a Morningside Majorette oh so many years ago."
I was pleased to hear from Ella Ennis, a good friend from our days when Ella and Bob and Jack and I worked with County Exec Larry Hogan Sr. She told me their daughter Robyn Ennis Riddle is in her 6th year as a District Court Judge in Calvert County. She closed with, "I miss my Bob every day as I am sure you do Jack, but we were all blessed with long and happy marriages and many, many memories." She's right.
My son Mike McHale and his wife Sandy did indeed come to town. You might have seen them taking their daily mile-long walk around Morningside. By the time this column is published, they will have collected their dog Juno at son David's house in Denver and will be back home in El Paso, Texas.
Places to go and things to do
Hand dancing at VFW 9619, Morningside, is over for this year, but will resume in January, Sundays at 4 p.m.
ICE! is back at the Gaylord National Resort Nov. 25 after a two-year hiatus. This beloved holiday tradition at the Gaylord uses more than 2 million pounds of ice to tell the amusing holiday classic, "A Christmas Story." The event runs through Dec. 31. Fees vary; for information call 1-301-965-4000.
Changing landscape
Peace Cross was built in 1925 to honor local servicemen who died in WWI action overseas. It has endured lightning, flooding, and battles over ownership and location. But it still stands in Bladensburg, in the middle of a busy highway median at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Bladensburg Road. It has been restored and wrapped with new pink marble, and on Veterans Day it was rededicated, remembering the 49 fallen soldiers from Prince George's County whose names are inscribed.
The Chesapeake Bay may soon join the list of America's most treasured parks and natural landscapes under a measure backed by two members of Congress (Sen. Van Hollen and Rep. Sarbanes). The legislation would ease the way towards federal funding to conserve the body of water, promote tourism and expand public access.
Animal report
At the U.S. National Arboretum in NE Washington, Mr. President, Washington's most famous bald eagle, has had a busy love life. But he's getting ready to try fatherhood again after First Lady flew the coop. His new Lotus (or Lady of the United States) has started rebuilding their nest way up a 100-foot tulip popular tree just off New York Avenue. If they're successful, eaglets could hatch in the spring.
If you're Interested in those two Cheetah cubs born Oct. 3 to mother Amani on Oct. 3 at the National Zoo, you can follow their progress on the Zoo's Cheetah Cub Cam.
During November, you can adopt a dog with the special adoption rate of only $10. View adoptable dogs at www.princegeorgespets4us.com or call 301-780-7200. For dogs that require spay or neuter services, the price is $125 plus the $10 pet license fee.
Remembering movies at the Biograph
Back in the golden days when I was a regular at the small artsy theaters in Washington, my favorite was the Circle Theatre, on Pennsylvania Avenue. Almost as good was the Biograph in Georgetown. I remember seeing Jean Renoir's "A Day in the Country" (in French), "Fantasia" and "Casablanca" in the days when there were no videos and not many TVs.
The screens were small, the house lights dark, the Deco style trimmings crumbling, but we had an usher. The popcorn was good, and cheap. Those theaters were popular haunts for older and foreign films.
All those movie hours were recalled by the obit in The Washington Post for Alan Rubin, co-founder of the Biograph. He died Nov. 6 at his home in Delaplane, Va., at the age of 85. Mr. Rubin, thanks for the memory.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Julie Koch-Michael and Darryl Moss, Nov. 26; Arthur Rose, Nov. 27; Thomas Shipman, Sr., Nov. 28; Stephanie White and Devin Kane Blade, Nov. 29; Karen Windsor, Alexis R. Paige Ramona Britt, Patricia Branch, Kimberly White, Mary Doyle, Susan McKay and Jon Foster, Dec. 1; John Anthony, Jr., Vonn Branch and Tyonda Simms-Taylor, Dec. 2.
Happy Anniversary to Gary and Ivy Kline on Nov. 28.