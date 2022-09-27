The Matthew P. Rosch Municipal Center will be now be dedicated to both Matt and his wife Virginia. The rededicating will be Saturday, October 1.
The current memorial, along Ames Street in front of the Municipal Center will be redesigned. It was originally designed and erected by Council Member James O. Ealey in May 1998. Thanks to the Eagle Boy Scouts of Clinton — especially Brian Doyle — the site is being spruced up, and two benches added.
Matthew Rosch was born in Washington, attended McKinley High School, was first sergeant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during WWII, and retired as Electronics Foreman at St. Elizabeths Hospital.
He and Virginia moved to 307 (later, 6709) Pine Grove Drive about 1949 when Morningside was incorporated. Matt was elected to the Town Council in 1953 and to Mayor in 1954. He was sworn into the fledgling Morningside Police Department as a private in 1959 and soon became Chief, a position he held until his death.
I knew him best when he was also Director of the Morningside Teen Club and a member of Morningside Recreation Council. On the night of Oct. 28, 1976, I called and asked him to be Master of Ceremonies for the annual Halloween party at Foulois. He told me he was sorry; he couldn’t because he was babysitting his grandchild at the home of his daughter.
Only hours later, I received a call. Matt Rosch was dead of a possible stroke. He was only 57. He left his wife Virginia, son Wayne, daughter Carol Ann and grandson Samuel James Musser. And the grieving Town of Morningside.
On Oct. 1, Morningside will continue to honor Matt. They’ll honor Virginia as well. I remember her for her many volunteer hours with Mrs. Irene Smith’s Morningside Kindergarten and with the Scouts.
Town of Morningside: Meetings, luncheons and Halloween
The town council is currently working on something called OWL Lab, with which meetings can be streamed or zoomed or something else I don’t understand. (I don’t do technology very well.)
Morningside’s monthly meetings: Work Session, Oct. 11, and Town Meeting, Oct. 18, both at the Municipal Center at 7 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat and Movie Night, Oct. 29.
Senior Luncheon, Nov. 17, and Santa’s Breakfast, Dec. 10.
For information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Jody Nyers — after reading my column about the John Wilkes Booth tour — emailed, “Larry & I took the Booth Escape Tour years ago and loved every minute of it. I’m sorry they can’t resume this fall but hopefully in the Spring. I’m sure you’ve taken that tour a time or two yourself.” And I did take the tour, three times. It’s fascinating.
My daughter Kathleen Shearer, out in West Chester, Ohio, has been working to improve her pickleball skills. As I said before, I think one of our local tennis courts should be changed to pickleball courts. It’s the ping-pong of the future, especially for seniors.
Changing landscape
Prince George’s police are enforcing new curfews: Friday and Saturday nights, 11:59 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, 10 p.m., both ending at 5 a.m.
A lead construction contractor has been selected to build toll lanes on part of Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway.
On Sunday, September 11, five Metro stations changed names. In Prince George’s, Largo Town Center became Downtown Largo and Prince George’s Plaza changed to Hyattsville Crossing.
Hobby Lobby will be coming to Ritchie Station Marketplace in Capitol Heights, next to the Regency Furniture showroom, just off the Beltway. It will be the 6th Hobby Lobby in the Washington area.
A joint resolution by Rep. Don Beyer and Sen. Tim Kaine (both of Virginia) has been introduced to rename what is currently known as “Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial” at Arlington National Cemetery” to “Arlington House National Historic Site.” Regardless of the name, if you’ve never visited it, you should. I’ve always loved touring the House.
Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center turns 40
On the night of April 3, 1982, 22-year-old Stephanie Roper went to a friend’s home to spend the night, though she left early to head home to work on her college final. Her car broke down on Floral Park Road, about 15 minutes from her Croom home. She was abducted by two men who took her to an abandoned building in Mechanicsville. Nine days after the abduction, she was found in a swampy area in Mechanicsville. She had been sexually assaulted, tortured and shot in the head.
But the nightmare didn’t end there. Stephanie’s mother Roberta referred to a justice system which banished her from the courtroom, denied her impact statement after she said the judge deemed it would be “emotional and irrelevant,” could not show photos of Stephanie because it was considered inflammatory.
“We had to do something to change the way the criminal justice system treats crime victims,” Roberta said. She wanted to make sure all families had guidance through the system because it’s a very challenging legal world. She wanted to make sure that Stephanie’s death was not in vain.
In the 1980s there weren’t a lot of resources available for victims of violent crimes and their families. It took a brutal murder in St. Mary’s County to change that. The rape and murder of Stephanie Roper and the ensuing court case compelled her parents, Vince and Roberta Roper, to start a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those affected by violent crimes.
Forty years after Stephanie’s murder, “the Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center continues to help people in their darkest days,” said Roberta Roper, who served as executive director of the organization for 20 years. “I think of this as Stephanie’s legacy.”
“It is very satisfying,” says Executive director Kurt Wolfgang, who helped found the organization, “I would say 99% of the people we help really appreciate it even when we don’t change the outcome of anything. Just the fact that someone is standing there with them and willing to walk them through the process is a great deal of comfort to them.”
Jack Ronald Jones and Jerry Lee Beatty were both sentenced to life in prison for Stephanie Roper’s murder.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Nola Thomas and my grandson Sam Mudd, Oct. 2; John Ihrig, Oct. 3; Marlene Titus, Oct. 4; Sue Gilmore and Muriel Ireson, Oct. 5; Rory Lohman, Carmen Buffington and George Nixon, Oct. 6; Dr. Alvin Thornton and Kam’Ron Blade, Oct. 7.
Happy anniversary to Bill & Terry Ratliff on their 36th, Oct. 4; and to my daughter Elaine and Luke Seidman on their 33rd anniversary, Oct. 7.