In 1939 the area consisted of woods and farmland with a few scattered houses. Walter W. Powers was tapped as planner for the village of Morningside and new houses were soon under construction. By May 1940, houses were priced at $2,680, with terms of $180 down and $20.90 per month.
In June of 1940 the price was $2,730. In August — due to a jump in lumber prices — the homes were $2,780. Eighty houses had been sold by then.
In October of 1940, larger houses were built, with a duct heating system. Sales price was $3,300. More than 100 houses had been sold.
By 1953, houses were going for between $10,000 and $12,000.
And what are they’re going for now?
Houses sold in Morningside so far in 2019 include Larkspur Road (1 house), Maple Road (3), Marianne Drive (1), Morgan Road (1), Pickett Drive (1) and Woodland Road (3 houses). Prices ranged from $205,000 to $333,000. And, I might add, going up.
National Night Out, Aug. 6
Throughout the country, National Night Out Against Crime will be celebrated with food, fun and a chance to chat with police officers and candidates running for the upcoming election.
The Morningside Police Department will be hosting Night Out on Aug. 6, starting at 5:30. Morningsiders (and others) will celebrate their community, police partnership and enjoy food and fun. For more information, call 301-735-7400.
Skyline will not have Night Out. Sad to say, after nearly half a century, we have lost our gathering place: Skyline School. It is now an office building for the county school system. Although, even as I write this, SCA President Stan Holmes may be finding a way for the Skyline Citizens Association to find a place Night Out and spread the word.
Health Fair at Suitland Road Baptist, Aug. 3
The Rev. Kelvin McCune, pastor, invites you to community outreach at Suitland Road Baptist Church (formerly Morningside Baptist Church), 6412 Suitland Road, on Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is hosted also by the Prince George’s Health Department, Amerigroup RealSolutions and Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County.
There’ll be blood pressure screening, fitness workout and other health information. The Mama and Baby Bus will provide check-ins and waiting areas and two private exam rooms. Walk up services such as Well Women exams with Pap smear exams and breast exams will be offered, plus, basic maternal and child health services.
All are welcome. Call 301-219-2296, for more information.
Changing landscape, and Westphalia residents protest
Westphalia Town Center is a luxury mixed-use community in Upper Marlboro minutes from the Beltway off Pennsylvania Avenue, not far from Andrews.
Westphalia residents have been promised shops and professional office space. Instead, they may be getting an Amazon fulfillment center, five stories high, with 1,794 parking spaces, 267 loading spaces and ground floor office space.
Concerned Westphalians turned out in numbers at two Upper Marlboro meetings last week to protest.
Memorial garden to offer community rental plots
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Temple Hills, which merged to become St. Michael’s Truth/OSLC, is now the home of the Jelani Graham Memorial Garden, a community vegetable garden supplying fresh produce to church members and the Oxon Hill Food Pantry. Currently, church members, food pantry volunteers, and a local Girl Scout troop are caring for it. Next year, the plan is to enlarge the garden and rent space to community residents.
Parishioner Kathy Gabrielsen said, “We are thankful for the many contributions from the Capital Area Food Bank, Clinton Hardware, Ed’s Plant World and Roozen’s Garden Center.”
For more information, call the church office at 301-894-3556. The church is at 4915 St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills.
Neighbors and other good people
I am sad to announce the death of Raymond Short, who years ago lived on Larkspur Road in Morningside and later moved to Auth Village. He was a great guy and a longtime usher at St. Philip’s Church. I’ll pay tribute to him in next week’s column.
Firefighter and EMT Chelsea Trolli is one of the live-ins at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department. Recently she was promoted to staff sergeant with the U.S. Army.
On its website, the Morningside VFD pays tribute each week to one of its members. This week it is Gabriel K. Osamor. “Gabe was looking for a local volunteer company to join and, after checking our website, was instantly in love with it, and decided to join MVFD last year …. Gabe joined Morningside with no certifications but, as of today, he has completed EVOC, CPR, Metro Rail Basic, TECC and is excelling in EMT class! MVFD is excited to see what the future holds for Gabe!”
Academia
Angela Hay of Auth Village graduated in May from Catholic University with a degree in psychology and a minor in social work. She plans to go on to Marymount University to get her certificate in pastoral ministry.
Timothy Hoffma of Joint Base Andrews graduated this spring from Southwestern College with a bachelor of science degree. Southwestern is a private liberal arts college founded in 1885 by Methodists in Winfield, Kan.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen has announced the appointment of nine Prince George’s high school grads to the military academies, among them: Joshua Bowman of Clinton, to the Naval Academy, and Ehizele Akojie of Upper Marlboro, to West Point.
Call me at 301-735-3451 or email muddmm@aol.com and relay information about the new graduate in your family.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Florence Cray (her 96th!) and Jennifer Booth, July 26; Floyd Shields, Connie Robbins and Patricia Rosetta, July 27; Matthew Gryskewicz, Kenny Hunt and Jason Nichols, July 28; Gary Barnes, July 29; Helen Rawlett and Helen Cordero, July 30; John Short, Paula Boxley and Howard C. Booth, July 31; and Carolyn Dade, Aug. 1.