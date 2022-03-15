Twenty-nine years ago, the night of April 3, 1993, The Village Barn was gutted by fire. About 80 firefighters fought the blaze which began about 9:30 and burned through the night, closing Suitland Road to traffic. I don’t know if the cause of the fire was ever found.
When I wandered over to look at the charred ruins, Bobby Bruce was there, and longtime bartender Louise Wills. We chatted for maybe an hour about the Barn and its golden days.
Country music made the Barn, attracting such legends as Ernest Tubb, Jack Greene, Kitty Wells, Little Jimmy Dickens, Faron Young, Roy Clark and Jimmy Dean. Even Dan Aykroyd and his harmonica played the Barn back about 1985.
The Barn was the oldest operating country music entertainment establishment in the Washington area—possibly in the entire mid-Atlantic region—until it closed its doors forever on March 12, 1993, a victim of too-few patrons. The blizzard of March 13 cancelled what was to have been The Big Farewell. There was no proper goodbye. Today it’s just a big scrubby field with a fence around it, rumored to become a carwash.
But here is how it started:
George Perry brought the property in 1943 and established The Village Barn, Inc., a restaurant with the largest dance floor in the area. He was also the owner of the old Marlboro Hotel and had racehorses. Photos of those horses adorned the walls of the Barn, alongside baseball pictures and elk- and moose-heads.
George died in 1964. Four years later his heirs sold the property to Archie Lampros. Theodore “Ted” Mars took over in 1962. After his death in ’79, his daughter and son-in-law Francyne and Tom Alexander ran the business.
Tom and Leroy Collins added a new western-style front to the old building.
In a story for Country Plus in 1991, Tom Alexander said, “For over 50 years The Village Barn has been able to withstand the tests of time, trends, and fads. We were truly country when country wasn’t cool.”
There’s so much more to say about The Barn that I’m going to wait until next week’s column.
Stay tuned for the big charity fund-raisers, the menu (including prices) and the murders.
Town of Morningside: Candidates announced
He is running, but no one is challenging Mayor Benn Cann in the May 2 Town Election.
However, three residents are running for the two Town Council seats: They are incumbent John Anthony, former Council Member Sharon Fowler, and Anthony Pitts who has lived in the Town since 2016. In a future column, I’ll run their bios.
Some of you emailed shock when I suggested G. I. Liquors might have closed. Well, it hasn’t. However, it has changed hands. The name remains the same, but the owner now is Sea and Sky. I checked with Karen at the Municipal Building. She says G. I. Liquors is open for business.
Should the name Indian Head Highway be changed?
Members of the Piscataway Conoy Tribe are calling on Maryland to rename Indian Head Highway, and also the town of Indian Head, because, they say the names are derogatory to Native Americans.
Chief Jesse James Swann requested the change in a letter to officials in Prince George’s and Charles counties, saying the tribe wants the name changed to honor Maryland’s two state-recognized tribes.
“This is our ancestral land, and this highway was a major thoroughfare used by Piscataway and the surrounding tribes that were under our empire,” Swann wrote. The tribe has gathered more than 3,700 signatures on a Change.org petition and said it expects more.
Chief Swann suggests a change to Piscataway Highway or Pascattoway Highway. I don’t know what he suggests for the town of Indian Head.
Neighbors and other good people
DaLawn Parrish, coach at Dr. Henry A. Wise, has been named football Coach of the Year. Morningside and Skyline highschoolers attend Wise. Other Wise awardees: Nicholas McMillan, First Team offense; Jaydrian Sairay, Second Team offense; Dadrian Carter-Williams, Honorable Mention offense; and Amar Thomas, First Team defense.
I’m delighted to have my son Mike and his wife Sandy visiting from El Paso, Texas. Mike graduated from Bishop McNamara High School back in 1971 and General Motors Institute in Flint, Mich. He has been an engineer for G.M. and its subsidiaries for years, until retiring last year. Sandy also retired, from El Paso Community College. Now they have time to see family around the country. In route here, they stopped off in Ludington, Mich., to help Sandy’s mom, Doris, celebrate her 97th birthday.
Changing landscape
In a victory for cat lovers, Maryland is poised to become the second state in the country to ban declawing.
Residents are lobbying for a National Harbor Metro station. Developer Jon Peterson whose company manages National Harbor says, “The only important piece we are missing now is Metro.”
The Marlow Heights Community Center Replacement involves the design and construction of a new approximately 22,000 square-foot community recreation facility. The center will include a gymnasium, fitness center, multipurpose room, teen room, group fitness studio, and community meeting room with a warming kitchen. Due to get underway this fall with completion by 2024.
Antoine Lanier sent this message to Nextdoor, “Please use caution from Rt. 5 and Woodyard Rd. to Dangerfield Rd. for road paving which has started. Myers Construction started removal of old pavement today! Please expect daytime and night work! Per speaking with State Highway Administration, they will be done in a couple of weeks depending on weather.” And finally, “Use caution and watch out for the workers!”
For years the email of a Washington Post columnist ran at the end of his/her column. But no more. John Kelly (of John Kelly’s Washington) tells me that system has changed, because the Post has a new computer system. Now, if you want to communicate with the columnist, there won’t be an email at the end. Instead, you must use his/her name and the Post address. For example: john.kelly@washpost.com.
A home at 4407 Reamy Drive in Skyline recently sold for $330,000.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Audrey Pridgen and Kristopher Calhoun, March 19; Gladys Davidson, March 20; Russ Kyser, Matthew Curcio‑Bobbitt and Dejuh Bedewi, March 21; Ruth Anthony, my great-grandson Jack McHale and Hudson Murphy Glaubitz, March 23; Lewis Woods, March 24; Ken Kyser and Jay Rollins, March 25.
Happy anniversary to Morrine and Harold Wilson on March 22.