Morningside moves Fourth of July fireworks to October

In his Letter to the Town of Morningside, Mayor Benn Cann writes, “We all want to get back to the monthly events that you so much enjoy. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Council and I have decided to cancel all 4th of July festivities.
“The annual fireworks normally scheduled have been postponed to National Night Out on October 6th. My hope is that October will have fewer restrictions on Town Celebrations.”
Mayor Cann also reminds Morningsiders that the May election of two council seats has moved to Monday, July 27. Eligible voters can request an absentee ballot by writing to Town of Morningside Election Board, 6901 Ames St., Morningside, MD 20746, or by calling 301-736-2300 and leaving a callback number.
Firehouse getting facelift
The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department is beginning the process of an approximately $800,000 renovation.
The original firehouse was built in the 1950s. Through the years, a number of additions have expanded its capacities and capabilities, but now it needs major updating.
The project will include renovation to the exterior, which will improve street appeal, and the widening of the existing garage doors will accommodate larger apparatus. The improvements will include a new kitchen, bar floors, training room and foyer to welcome the public.
Academia
Sarah McHale graduated from Long Reach High School, Howard County, in a Virtual Commencement Ceremony on June 9. She’s the daughter of my son, John, and Michelle McHale of Columbia. She’ll be at University of Maryland, Baltimore County in the fall. Congratulations, Sarah, I’m so proud of you!
Dr. Falecia D. Williams is the newly-selected ninth president of Prince George’s Community College.
Jill Rison, art teacher at St. Mary’s School in Bryantown, has been awarded the 2020 Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching and commitment to quality Catholic education. The Golden Apples are awarded by the Archdiocese of Washington.
The Landing in Clinton update
This list comes to you from the mayor of Clinton (she is unofficial but very active). She encourages you to patronize the open businesses: Aldi, Panera Bread, Chick-fil-A, Firehouse Subs, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Marco’s Pizza, Quickway Hibachi and Clinton Dollar Store. And there is more to come:
• Marshall’s grand opening is this summer (exact date TBD).
• As soon as non-essential businesses are permitted to reopen, both Salon Plaza and Five Star Beauty will have their grand openings. Salon Plaza is already backed up on appointments, which is a great sign that the local community is ready to support them. Five Star Beauty (formerly Beauty Mart) is opening in an entirely new space and has more than doubled its size. It has an entirely new upgraded aesthetic and has substantially expanded its merchandise.
• Construction has commenced on a new Navy Federal Credit Union bank branch with the opening scheduled for the end of the year.
• New multiple restaurant options will be announced as soon as leases are finalized.
• Active Physical Therapy remains open for those that need rehab/PT.
Changing landscape
Morningside is adding two new Ford Explorers to the town police fleet. One will be marked. One will be unmarked.
When I was a kid, Necco Wafers was my favorite candy. I thought about them again, after many, many years, when I read in Time that Necco Wafers are returning to store shelves after a hiatus following bankruptcy. By the way, they were first created in 1847.
Hilmer Krebs, FBI agent
Hilmer Henry Krebs, 105 (!), formerly of District Heights, who served his country as a Metropolitan Police officer, White House Police Officer, U.S. Coast Guardsman and special agent of the FBI, died April 5 at his home in Springfield, Va.
He grew up on a farm in Texas, graduated from Texas College of Arts & Industries, headed for Washington, and met and married Alice May Robinson.
Alice, his wife of 50 years, and son Richard predeceased him. Survivors include sons Raymond and Lawrence, grandchildren and great-grands. He was active in the Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Order.
Hilmer served with the FBI during the years my husband, Jack, was also an agent.
Mary Byus, a lifetime of nursing
Mary Byus, 82, evening supervisor at Mariner Health of Southern Maryland nursing home in Clinton, died April 9 at her home in Temple Hills.
She was born Mary Jane Chase in Mechanicsville. In the early years of her career, she was a nurse at Providence Hospital, D.C. General Hospital, Freedmen’s Hospital and St. Elizabeths.
She was a member of Holy Family Church in Temple Hills.
May they rest in peace
Father Bernard Ihrie, former pastor at St. Philip’s and other parishes, died June 6. His Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in private at St. Philip’s on June 13 and burial is at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. I’ll tell you more about his life in a future column.
Donald Chris “Biff” Cline, formerly of District Heights and a 1965 Suitland High graduate, died recently in Florida. He was a Vietnam vet and a boxer in the D.C. area. Survivors include his ex-wife, Jamie, and daughter, Kara.
Natale Rocco “Dino” Vinciguerra, 87, of Forestville, a CPA and business owner, died May 3. He was a longtime parishioner at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Survivors include his daughter, Toni Herring, three grandchildren and two sisters.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Christian Nichols, June 20; my grandson, Conor McHale, Aletheia Fadness, Mark Witherow Sr. and Antonio Jackson, June 21; Gary Fadness, June 22; Edson Cook, June 23; Gloria R. Johnson, June 24; Michael Taylor and Larry Frostbutter, June 25; Angela Booth and Mable Hemmes, June 26; and Charles “Chuckie” Henry, June 27.
Happy anniversary to Calvin and Debbie Brown, their 27th on June 20; Tim and Becki Cordero, their 19th on June 23; and Mary and Mike Dawes, their 47th on June 23.