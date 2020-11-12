New from the Morningside Fire Department website:
Andrew Adalian is a new ambulance driver for the Morningside VFD. He comes to them from another department in Prince George’s and is excited to join a new team. “Andrew was looking for opportunities to serve, and we were excited to offer them to him. In his short time at Morningside, he has progressed through our training process and is a major contributor to our ability to provide emergency services to our community.”
On Oct. 18 the volunteers worked with new members from Silver Hill VFD 29 on some basic firefighting skills. “We are proud to serve and excited to share our knowledge while building relationships.”
As for the new roof: it’s a new gable. I will investigate and tell you more about it next week. And the reason for the change.
The Leadership Team at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department: Fire Chief Michael Poetker, President Michael O’Brien and Vice-President Eric Lubben.
Virus update
We are really surging here: one thousand new cases (in one day!) were reported Wednesday, Nov. 4 through 5 p.m., bringing the Maryland total of cases to 148,766. There were ten more deaths, now a Maryland total of 4,172. Our region’s 7-day average of new infections has set a record.
Meanwhile, I’m still here, mostly watching TV for the Presidential vote.
The Vote
I took down the HARRIS sign in my front yard. It was for Kenneth Harris II who won 64.5%, in a nonpartisan race, to become our new District 7 School Board Member, defeating Alexis Nicole Branch.
He succeeds Alexander Wallace, who did not help us in our fight to keep Skyline School open. Once our neighborhood school and meeting hall, Skyline School is now an office building for the County Schools.
Down in Brownsville, Texas, daughter Therese sadly reports that Bill Berg lost. She worked very hard to help him become Commissioner of the Port of Brownsville, Place 5.
Meanwhile, I am still here, watching the count for President. It’s day 4 of Election Day.
Changing landscape
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery will be expanded, thanks to 7.8 million in federal funding. The grant will include 1,302 in-ground cremation sites, 450 columbarium niches, creation and maintenance of buildings, road improvements and landscaping.
What you might not know about Camp Springs
Camp Springs is one of the largest communities in Prince George’s County. About 19,000 civilians and 7,000 military families reside in Camp Springs. It is just outside the Capital Beltway, bordered by the towns of Morningside, Clinton, Temple Hills and Ft. Washington.
One of Prince George’s 15 Metro stations—the Branch Avenue Metro Station—is located at the Camp Springs Town Center. Metro bus and “The Bus,” which is run by the County, are also convenient transportation alternatives.
And it is home to the single largest employer in Prince George’s County: Andrews Air Force Base—now Joint Base Andrews.
The town has an active association, Camp Springs Civic Association. The officers are: President John E. Bailey IV, Vice President Candis Stretcher, Corresponding Secretary Carolyn Fleming, Recording Secretary Monique Taylor and Treasurer Arlene Wilson.
Marge Dykton, Mount Calvary parishioner for 58 years
Marjorie Ann (Jacobson) Dykton, 92, died Oct. 7 at her home in Forestville. She was born in Black River Falls, Wisc. After high school, she moved to Washington, went to work for the U.S. Post Office and married Thomas Michael Dykton.
She was an avid quilter, incredible baker, member of the Ladies of Charity, volunteer at Forestville Pregnancy Center for eight years and a parishioner of Mount Calvary Church for 58 years.
Her husband predeceased her. She was the mother of Marjorie, Marilyn, Michael, Christopher, Elizabeth and Janet, grandmother of eight and great-grandma of nine. She’s survived by three siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial was at Mount Calvary with burial at Arlington Cemetery. The Post obit says, “She had the best laugh.”
Bob wed Jacqueline on “Bride and Groom”
Robert J. Hardesty, 96, formerly of Seat Pleasant, died at his daughter’s home in Frederick on Sept. 16.
In his youth Bob delivered newspapers on his bicycle for the Washington Times-Herald. A gifted athlete, he excelled in golf, softball, bowling and tennis and took first place in a high school tennis competition in College Park and Westminster.
In 1943 he enlisted in the army and served with the 4th Infantry Division at the Battle of the Bulge. He received several awards and at only age 21 was promoted to Company 1st Sergeant. In 2009 he wrote a memoir of his military service, which is now at the Institute of World War II at Florida State.
He had a 42-year career with IBM, working his way from pressman to manager and administrator of quality and personnel programs.
Bob married Jacqueline Mullin in 1948. Their marriage was in Hollywood on NBC’s TV show, “Bride and Groom.” They made their home in Rockville from 1952 to 1998.
He was predeceased by his wife Jacqueline and daughter June. Survivors include June’s twin Carol Croall, two grandsons and great-grandchildren. Burial is at Gate of Heaven in Silver Spring.
Bob was an avid gardener. His signature was a yellow, saucer-sized dahlia.
Milestones
