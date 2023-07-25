Morningside surprised me July 18. They invited me to join them on their meeting night. They also invited my three local kids, John, Elaine and Sheila.

After the meeting was called to order, Mayor Benn Cann presented me a proclamation. It includes some very nice sentiments, such as “Whereas, Mary McHale has been an outstanding supporter of the Town of Morningside by reporting about and attending our various meetings and events for well over forty years...” And it proclaimed, “this eighteenth day of July, 2023, as Mary McHale Day in the Town of Morningside.”


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

 