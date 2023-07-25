Morningside surprised me July 18. They invited me to join them on their meeting night. They also invited my three local kids, John, Elaine and Sheila.
After the meeting was called to order, Mayor Benn Cann presented me a proclamation. It includes some very nice sentiments, such as “Whereas, Mary McHale has been an outstanding supporter of the Town of Morningside by reporting about and attending our various meetings and events for well over forty years...” And it proclaimed, “this eighteenth day of July, 2023, as Mary McHale Day in the Town of Morningside.”
They gave me flowers, had refreshments, and labeled the bulletin board outside the front door as dedicated to me. (I have to return to read it again; I don’t know the exact words.)
I said my thank-yous. I also told them that the column was at the request of another Morningside mayor. It all began the summer of 1976 when Mayor Gerald Glaubitz asked me to write the Morningside column for The Enquirer-Gazette. I reminded him I don’t live in Morningside, but he didn’t consider that a good excuse.
Morningside had had a newspaper column since the town incorporated in 1949, maybe even before. Among the several earlier Morningside columnists were Ann Brown, Pat Smith and Jeanne West. Mayor Glaubitz wanted the column to continue, and so it has.
My first column ran on July 8, 1976, when I wrote, “Starting today, I will be writing a column for the Morningside-Skyline area. I hope you will call with family and neighborhood news....”
I certainly didn’t foresee it leading to a Proclamation, flowers and Mary McHale Day. Thank you, Morningside, so much.
I’m honored to be able to keep the Morningside column going. I love the town and I pray there’ll always be a Morningsider (or Skyliner like me) to keep the tradition going.
Town of Morningside: Night Out
The Morningside Police Department hosts National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Municipal Center. There’ll be free hamburgers, hotdogs, the trimmings and snow-cones. Also, a dunk tank and basketball hoop shooting and motorcoaches. The Morningside Fire Department will do demos. The VFW and its auxiliary will have tables — they’ll talk about VFW benefits and give general information. The food and fun begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30.
Health and Wellness clinic at Suitland Road Baptist Church
Suitland Road Baptist Church, Dr. Kelvin McCune, Pastor, is hosting their annual Community Health and Wellness Outreach on Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Zumba workout, by the Renown BeUnique Bodyworks, will kick off the event. After zumba-ing, you’ll need to take advantage of the free blood pressure screening.
Current health trends and nutritional updates will be discussed by guest speakers, Dr. Gayle Jones, MA, FCN, RN, and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, MD, MPH.
The Women, Infant and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program will have a representative to answer your questions. A representative from Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County will be available to discuss your legal issues.
Suitland Road Baptist Church is 6412 Suitland Road, across the street from my house. For more information, call 301-219-2296.
Neighbors & other good people
Very sad news for my daughter Elaine and her husband Luke Seidman. Luke’s great-niece Lauren was killed a few days ago when a tire flew off a truck and smashed into her car. She was only 18. Luke and Elaine are headed to Kentucky for the funeral.
An official welcoming was held at St. Philip the Apostle Church for their new pastor, Fr. Ryan I. Pineda. He gave us a little background: he was born in Manila, moved to Guam and eventually to Los Angeles where he taught school and finished his master’s in education. In 2008 he moved to DC, and eventually applied and was accepted to study for the priesthood; he was ordained in 2016. Father Ryan (as he says we can call him) has served in three local parishes before St. Philip’s, which is his first parish as pastor.
Changing landscape
Back in the ‘70s, it was Skyline Tavern. By the ‘80s, it was Skyline Restaurant. I think most of us just called it “Skyline.” Well, now it’s Andrew’s Cocktail Lounge, with a bar, a billiard & pool hall, and Chinese & American Food. Hours, 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Four Maryland Green Line stations are closing for construction. Since July 22, service has been unavailable on the line’s northern end at Greenbelt, College Park, Hyattsville Crossing, West Hyattsville and Fort Totten. Free shuttle service is provided to replace trains.
After 25 years of shipping DVDs, Netflix will ship my (and your) last disc on September 29, 2023. Now where will I go for the old films?
A home at 3328 Swann Road, in Suitland, just sold for $537,000.
Wordle report
Now that I’ve passed the 500-played mark, I report that I’ve only been able to do 17 2’s. (Of course, no 1’s). I have 127 3’s, 210 4’s, 112 5’s. Also, 33 6’s. I refuse to mention the failures. My aim now is to have more 3’s than 5’s.
How’re you doing?
I remember the Walls
Robert Jakob Walls, Sr., 73, of Brandywine, died last December at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata. He was the husband of Martha Walls, father of Robert, Michael, Mark and Cynthia Walls, grandfather of two; brother of Christine, George, David, Steven, John and Donald Walls.
Robert was born in Frankfurt, Germany, son of the late Christa and George Naylor Walls. By trade, he was a baker, and a founding family member of the original Walls Bakery in Waldorf, which dates to 1968.
He loved working at the bakery, popular “Home of the World’s Best Eclairs.”
I think I remember Walls Bakery in Suitland before they moved to Waldorf. Do you?
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Helen Rawlett, July 30; John Short, Paula Boxley, Howard C. Booth, and Annie Desmarais, July 31; Carolyn Dade, Aug. 1; Chris Webb, Cornel Gotshall, Dave Williams and Samantha Wade, Aug. 3; Victoria Levanduski, Laura Cook and Sallee Bixler, Aug. 4.
