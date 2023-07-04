Suitland Road Baptist Church will host its annual Community Health and Wellness Outreach on Saturday, August 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Kelvin McCune, Pastor, invites you to participate.
A Zumba workout, by the Renown BeUnique Bodyworks, will kick off the event. After zumba-ing, you’ll be able to take advantage of the free blood pressure screening.
Current health trends and nutritional updates will be discussed by two guest speakers, Dr. Gayle Jones, MA, FCN, RN, and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, MD, MPH.
The Women, Infant and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program will have a representative to answer your questions.
And a representative from Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County will be available to discuss your legal issues.
As planning for this valuable community program continues, more activities will be announced. Suitland Road Baptist Church is 6412 Suitland Road, just across the street from my house. For more information, call 301-219-2296.
Father Fred, ordained at 60, dies at 90
Father Frederick MacIntyre, Archdiocesan priest and former teacher at St. Philip’s School, died March 22 at the Washington Hospital Center. He was 90.
A native of Marshfield, Mass., he earned a degree in political science at Wilmington College in Ohio and a master’s from the University of Chicago. Over those years he worked as a salesman, selling everything from men’s clothing to mutual funds to mobile homes.
His first marriage was in the Episcopal Church. The couple had three children, Cindy, Tina and Freddy (Mickey), but they eventually divorced. Fred worked as a personnel administrator at an Air Force base in Michigan and later moved to Maryland.
He met and married Ann Louise MacIntyre who brought four children, Bobby, Paul, Maggie and Chuck, into the family. Ann converted to Catholicism, and the family became members of St. Columba Parish in Oxon Hill.
I remember Father Fred from time before he was a Father. He became an 8th grade teacher at St. Philip the Apostle School in Camp Springs where I was librarian. During his four years at the school, his wife Ann was dying of terminal lung cancer. I recall that he would have his whole class praying with him for his Ann.
After Ann’s death — and at her suggestion — he began studying at Pope John XXIII Seminary in Weston, Mass. At the age of 60, in 1992, he was ordained a priest.
He served at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Silver Spring, St. Mary’s in Newport and finally at St. Patrick’s in downtown Washington. He liked to take mile-long walks. After seeing him often on these treks, some would walk with him.
Father Fred’s Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Patrick’s. He is interned at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring.
Town of Morningside
The Morningside Police Department will host National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, August 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Morningside’s upcoming meetings: Work Session, Tuesday, July 11; Town Hall Meeting, Tuesday, July 18, both at the Town Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.
For information about recreation in Morningside, call 301-736-2301 or email morningsiderec@morningsidemd.gov.
Neighbors & other good people
Gloria Stew sent a great photo of a line of revelers waiting for VFW Post 9619, Morningside, to admit them for the Post’s Friday Night Fun Time. Is that last week or will that be every Friday night in the upcoming weeks? I promise to check it out before next week’s column and let you know. Anyway, Thank you, Gloria.
Jane Merrill Zinober Goebl, a reading specialist in the Prince George’s Schools for 34 years, died June 12 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Daniel Robert Goebl and other kin. From her obit: “She spoiled the people and cats in her life... She loved to play classical music on the piano and was an avid quilter and voracious reader.”
Condolences to Freda McDonald, of Skyline, on the death of her brother Preston Wade on June 2, at Emerald Coast Health Care facility in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. His survivors include a daughter, Lauren. He was only 54.
Academia
Susquehanna University is a private liberal arts college in Selinsgrove, Pa. (Its name is derived from the original Susquehannock settlers of the region.) They have recently graduated three local students: Kibwe Galloway, of Temple Hills, BS in business administration; David Gilchrist, of Upper Marlboro, BS in management; and Alexis Jefferson, of Upper Marlboro, BA in theatre.
Email me (muddmm@aol.com) your child’s, grandchild’s, great-grandchild’s graduation announcement. Tell the world how proud you are.
Changing landscape
Six trail projects in D.C. and Md. will receive $25 million in federal grants. One trail includes $2.8 million to build an extension of the Suitland Parkway Trail. Another trail in Prince George’s includes $1.5 million to create a trail link between the Northwest Branch Trail at West Hyattsville and the Metropolitan Branch Trail at Fort Totten.
Lauren Miller Brooks, who chairs the Capital Trails Coalition’s steering Committee, said the grants will help create “safe, inclusive outdoor spaces” and “meet the increasing use and demand for multiuse trails, active transportation and outdoor recreation options.”
A home at 4412 Maple Road, in Morningside, recently sold for $270,000.
Animal report
Two more black bear sightings were reported in the D.C. region over the weekend, in Arlington and on Roosevelt Island.
Prince George’s County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PGSPCA) is hosting walk-in, low-cost vaccination clinics for cats and dogs, on the first Sundays of the week, July thru Sept., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8210 D’Arcy Road in Forestville. The clinics are at 8210 D’Arcy Road in Forestville.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Karlyn Davis, John Anthony III and my grandson Zachary Seidman, July 9; my daughter Elaine (McHale) Seidman, July 10; Kevin Kline, Nicole Wade, Dee (Curcio) Brown and Dave Williams Jr., July 11; Carolyn Pruitt, July 12; Kenard Simms, July 13; Laverne Peggy Simms, Krista Lanehart and Laura Thompson Hoffmann, July 14; and Helen Jurney, July 15.
Happy 48th anniversary to Dave and Carolyn Williams on July 11.
