Suitland Road Baptist Church will host its annual Community Health and Wellness Outreach on Saturday, August 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Kelvin McCune, Pastor, invites you to participate.

A Zumba workout, by the Renown BeUnique Bodyworks, will kick off the event. After zumba-ing, you’ll be able to take advantage of the free blood pressure screening.


  

