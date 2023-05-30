Prince George's County Member-at-Large Mel Franklin is calling on 1000 Fathers to attend a rally at The Show Place Arena, 14900 Pennsylvania Avenue, Upper Marlboro, on June 11, 3-6 p.m. (Doors open at 2.)
Councilman Franklin says, "Fathers must stand up to be a big part of the solution to end violence in our neighborhoods."
"The Rally for Peace will provide resources like job placement, expungement and legal assistance, physical and mental health services, small business support, social services, and much more. You'll also hear from an exciting and motivational array of speakers and entertainers."
Registration is encouraged. Visit https://tinyurl.com/1000-fathers-rally-2023.
The event is free and open to the public.
Town of Morningside: Mosquito spraying & more
Morningside, in cooperation with the State of Maryland and Prince George’s County, will begin spraying for mosquitos on Sunday evenings starting June 11. The spraying will be every three weeks. All pets and people must be inside during spraying. If the truck driver sees people outside when spraying is due to be done, they will not spray that street and will not return to spray later. All spraying will be 10 p.m. Sundays, June 11, July 2, July 23, August 13, Sept. 3 and Sept. 24. For more information, go to: http://mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/Pages/mosquito_control.aspx.
Morningside Volunteer Fire Department invites want-to-be firefighters to their Live-In Recruitment Weekend, June 23-25. Call 301-736-4342 for more information.
The annual Morningside Independence Day Parade is coming up July 4. Do you know a band, musician, Scout troop, vintage car, fire engine, clown or politician who'd like to participate? How about kids pushing lawnmowers? Church choirs? PTA officers? For information, or to register, call 301-736-2300.
Morningside's June meetings: Work Session, June 13, and Town Meeting, June 20, both beginning at 7. For All Things Morningside, call 301-736-2300.
GI Liquors is still boarded up.
Skyline Citizens meet June 13
The Skyline Citizens will hold a "SCA-wide" meeting on Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m. at the Morningside Firehouse. Spread the word.
SCA used to vote for their officers each spring. Forty years ago, in 1983, Dr. Alvin Thornton, Associate Professor of Political Science at Howard University, was tapped SCA President. Other officers were Kevin Sample, 1st vice-president; David Cullinan, 2nd vice-president; Lelia Lewis, administrative assistant; Michelle Goins, corresponding secretary; Jill Flaherty, recording secretary; and Larry Miller, treasurer.
Crossland, continued
On Facebook, Bill Berry commented on the cover of the Commencement program for Crossland's first graduating class in 1966 at Cole Field House, University of Maryland. "When Crossland opened they established classes of 8th and 9th. I was in the 10th grade, having been brought over from Roger B. Taney Jr. High. All of us in the 10th grade were seniors in a sense for three years, till graduation in '66. Then, from 1967 on, they followed the norm, having 10th 11th, and 12th grades."
Places to go & things to do: Picnicking in Ft. Washington
The Washington Post's May 19 Weekend section has a great article, "The inside scoop on top picnic spots." The first choice listed—Fort Washington Park:
"A historic fort, a lighthouse, an incredible view and reliable summer breezes are what move Fort Washington Park to the top of Ranger Vaise's favorite spots to picnic." He goes on to tout picnic tables, the view of Mount Vernon, space to spread your blanket on the hillside. "If you've never been there, you're missing out."
He suggests you also make time to tour the fort's underground chambers and drawbridge. "It's as close to a medieval castle as you're going to get." Info: 301-763-4600.
Changing landscape
The Chesapeake Bay's crab population is up after an all-time low in 2020. This year's estimate is 323 million crabs, a 41 percent increase over last year's 30-year low of 227 million crabs. The McHales checked this out by holding a Mother's Day crab-feast on May 13.
The Town Square at Suitland Federal Center continues to grow. This $500 million 25-acre mixed-use project will have two million square feet of development including a 120-room hotel, commercial office space, multi-family units, independent senior living, townhouses, retail and restaurant space, and a 50,000-square-foot cultural arts and technology center.
The Animal Shelter's April adoption promotion was a “barking, meowing, and chirping” success. Fees were waived for dogs and cats. During the month, 147 dogs, 46 cats 10 small animals, and two birds were adopted—for a total of 205 pets!
A home at 6604 Suitland Road (5 bedrooms and 2 baths), in Morningside, just sold for $395,000.
Two coronations
I rose very early May 6 to watch King Charles II's ceremonies and appreciated every minute. It reminded me that I watched the last British coronation 70 years ago, on June 2, 1953. I was living at that time in Mill Valley, Calif., north of San Francisco where Jack was serving with the FBI. The British war bride next door invited me to come to her house and watch it on TV! When Queen Elizabeth was crowned, my homesick British friend sat beside me, sobbing.
Frances Zak
Francis Xavier "Frank" Zak, 77, of Upper Marlboro and formerly of Oxon Hill, a native of Mahopac, N.Y., died Dec. 26, 2022.
He served in the Air Force as an electrical engineer for 20 years, then worked in private industry for 12 years, becoming President and CEO of Adroit Systems, Inc. in Alexandria, Va.
During St. Philip the Apostle Church's early years, he served as Parish Council President, and, since 2009, was President of the Board of Directors for The Forestville Pregnancy Center.
He's survived by his wife Jeanette, three sons, two daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren. A service was held later. Burial is at Resurrection Cemetery.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Darius Nalley-Stoddard, June 3; Fay Norton-Cummings and Malik Reed, June 6; Trisha Reamy, June 7; Ryan Fowler and John Nichols, June 8; Robin Murphy and Rev. Frank Ways, June 9; and Laura Smith Jenkins, June 10.
Happy Anniversary to former Morningside Councilwoman Carol (Kline) and Tom DeGraba, their 29th on June 4; and to Bucky and Debbie Tretler, their 47th on June 5.