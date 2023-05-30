Prince George's County Member-at-Large Mel Franklin is calling on 1000 Fathers to attend a rally at The Show Place Arena, 14900 Pennsylvania Avenue, Upper Marlboro, on June 11, 3-6 p.m. (Doors open at 2.)

Councilman Franklin says, "Fathers must stand up to be a big part of the solution to end violence in our neighborhoods."


