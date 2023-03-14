I first met Dolores when she worked at Parr’s Variety Store in the Skyline shopping strip on Suitland Road. It was a convenient little store where you could pick up a spool of thread or a greeting card. Dolores was a friendly clerk, who bragged about her young grandchildren and showed their photos to the customers.

Dolores and Claude Pitts had moved from Kansas City when Claude took a job in Washington back in the early ‘40s. In 1942 they bought a home at 417 Allies Road in Morningside, most of which back then was just fields and trees.


Happy St. Patrick's Day to all you Irish!