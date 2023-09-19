Here in our community are signs and reminders of the shock, the horror, the grief, the anger, the sadness, and the patriotism in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attack on our country.

Flags. At half-mast in front of the VFW. Hanging over the Beltway from the Auth Road overpass. Above the door at GI Liquors. In front of the Shell station, and on doorposts, mailboxes and lawns of homes.


  

