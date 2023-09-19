Here in our community are signs and reminders of the shock, the horror, the grief, the anger, the sadness, and the patriotism in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attack on our country.
Flags. At half-mast in front of the VFW. Hanging over the Beltway from the Auth Road overpass. Above the door at GI Liquors. In front of the Shell station, and on doorposts, mailboxes and lawns of homes.
The sound of jets and helicopters overhead when airports around the country were shut down.
Marine One chugging over my house bearing President Bush back to Washington on the afternoon of that terrible day.
The line of cars waiting to get into Andrews, which only gets longer as non-essential personnel return to work.
Several hundred filling the pews at St. Philip’s for a hastily-called prayer service that night.
The growing list of names of the dead from our communities: Ada Davis, of Camp Springs. Angelene Carter of Forestville. Odessa Morris of Upper Marlboro. James Daniel Debeuneure of Upper Marlboro.
Everybody’s got a story. For my family, it’s about our nephew Joe who was working at the Pentagon that morning, niece Elizabeth who was in the Pentagon Metro Station when the jetliner hit, my son John who, from the parking lot at the Eastover Shopping Center, could see the smoke at the Pentagon, grandson David talking on the phone to someone at the Pentagon when the caller said, “I have to go because apparently the building’s on fire. I’ll call you back.” He never did.
I know you’ve got stories, too.
I notice people hugging people, and being more patient, a little nicer, yielding on the road. And coming to church in greater numbers.
Dear God, help our community, our country and the world get through this time of trial. Bless the dead, the injured, the missing, the families, the rescuers, the workers, the military, our leaders including President Bush and his advisors.
Give us peace.
More about 9/11The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the Pentagon. Engine 271 and its crew (Lt. Tony Johnson, Lt. Syd Girven, firefighters Carl McKlveen and Jon McKlveen, and Deputy Chief Dave Fuller), were sent through the tunnel into the inner courtyard to fight the fire, which they did for eight hours, until relieved by other departments.
Ada Davis, of Camp Springs, an accountant for the Department of the Army, worked at the Pentagon. (She was supposed to retire the previous June but was asked to stay on until October.) As usual, her daughter, Zenovia, who also worked at the Pentagon, drove her to work. After the crash, she frantically began calling her mom. There was no answer.
At least 14 Pentagon victims were from South County, among them: Army budget analyst Antoinette Sherman, Forest Heights; Army accounting technician, Robert Russell, Oxon Hill; Defense Intelligence Agency, Sandra Foster, Forest Heights.
My husband, Jack McHale, was working in the yard when neighbor Henrietta Tretler phoned me, “Turn on the TV!” The first plane had hit the tower. I yelled for Jack. He came inside and watched the second plane hit the second tower. He said, “No one will ever forget my birthday.” He was born September 11, 1925.
This September 11th, he would have turned 98, but he died in 2004. And he is right. No one ever will forget his birthday.
Town of Morningside honors Matt and Virginia RoschMorningside hosted a ceremony Sept. 12 to dedicate the benches at the town hall entrance to longtime Morningside Chief of Police Matthew Rosch and his wife Virginia, both of whom had spent so many years serving the Town.
The two benches are on either side of the entrance wall. Scout Troop 1237, from Clinton, took on refurbishing the entrance as an Eagle Project. They had cleaned the grounds, mowed, mulched, and planted marigolds all the way around the wall. Mayor Benn Cann made the dedication before three generations of the Rosch family and read aloud the plaque on the benches. Those marigolds were in full bloom for the dedication.
GI Liquors finally open for business!
The boards are gone! I’ll drop by there for a chat with the owner (and purchase a bottle of wine) and will let you know what he says about the shocking event.
I checked with Morningside Chief Wesley Stevenson. He told me the car that crashed into the store was a new car, stolen from the Oxon Hill area. The occupants of the car have not been identified, and no arrests have been made.
Neighbors & other good peopleCounty Council Member Edward Burroughs hosted a Back-to-School event in partnership with Amazon, providing District 8 scholars with 150 tablets, book bags and school supplies. He also treated the students to a Chick-fil-A lunch.
Officers of St. Philip’s Sodality were sworn Sept. 9 by Pastor Ryan Pineda. They are:: Prefect Ligia Rojas, Vice-Prefect Karin Yeatman, Secretary Lorraine Wright and Treasurer Peggy Nanney. Following the ceremony, the new statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe, now in the vestibule, was blessed.
Changing landscapeThe carousel on the National Mall will be removed in November for renovation. It’ll be shipped to Carousel & Carvings in Marion, Ohio, where the animals and structure will be repaired to their original appearance. The merry-go-round was built in 1947. It first operated in Gwynn Oak Amusement Park in Baltimore, was installed on the Mall in 1967, and replaced in 1981. It will be up and running at the same location by 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of the United States.
A home at 6604 Suitland Road has sold for $395,000.
Wordle reportAs I near the 560 mark, I want to report I just did it in 2, for a total of 19 2’s. However, my 4’s continue to build. How are you doing? Or, have you quit?
MilestonesHappy Birthday to Dottie Arehringer and Peg Richardson, Sept. 24; Alice Lucke and Skyline activist Judy Hansel Waby, Sept. 27; Marshall Carson and Tim Ward, Sept. 28; former Morningside Town Clerk Janice Diggs and my brother Tom Mudd, Sept. 29; Peggy Nanney and Jessica (Williams) Proctor, Sept. 30.
Happy 60th (!) anniversary, André and Cynthia Jordan, on Sept. 28.
Email me (muddmm@gmail.com) with birthdays and anniversaries.
