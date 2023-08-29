This is what happens when you dig through old papers — I found this awful story which ran in The Washington Post on Thursday, March 4, 1982.
“An Andrews Air Force Base mechanic was arraigned yesterday on federal charges of attempting to destroy a commercial aircraft, after FBI agents said he placed a bomb in his wife’s suitcase before she left National Airport Tuesday morning.”
It turns out that the culprit was Airman 1st Class Martin Thomas Bradley, 27, of 6920 Pickett Drive, Morningside.
His wife, Staff Sgt. Mary Jo Bradley boarded a Braniff Airlines flight bound for Dallas-Fort Worth Airport to attend a training session. When she began unpacking in her room at Sheppard AFB, Wichita Falls, Texas., she found what looked to be a bomb.
The bomb contained one pound of plastic explosives, two pounds of gunpowder and a large number of two-inch nails. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Fred Farrar said “checked luggage is ordinarily not screened! Apparently, something went wrong.”
Bomb disposal units at Sheppard AFB safely removed the device from the suitcase. Officials would not comment on why the bomb failed to detonate.
Since the previous November, the Bradleys had shared the Pickett Drive home with Ellen Van Deusen, a Marine sergeant also stationed at Andrews.
FBI agents searched the house and found a cardboard box containing black powder, electrical wiring similar to that found on the bomb, and two sections of the Feb. 8 Washington Post. The classified section of that edition was found with the bomb in Texas.
According to the FBI affidavit on Feb. 17, Martin Bradley had discussed marital problems with a friend “over beers.” According to the FBI, the friend suggested, “Why don’t you get rid of her?” According to the affidavit, Bradley said, “I am — just wait and see.”
Martin Bradley was arrested while on duty at an Andrews AFB hangar at 4 a.m. the next day and was being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center in Upper Marlboro on $400,000 bond. I tried to find out what eventually happened to him but couldn’t. Maybe one of you can check it out.
Town of MorningsideSo, here’s the Scoop! Morningside is hosting a Back-To-School Event on Friday, September 15, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Enjoy a Free Make-Your-Own-Ice-Cream-Bar (while supplies last). There’ll also be Roller-Skating (though, skating wavers must be signed by a parent). And a Give-a-Way Raffle for students.
Last week I said the board covering the smashed windows at GI Liquors was down. Well, now it’s up again. You’ll have to wait another week.
Morningside’s next meetings will be the Work Session, Tuesday, Sept. 12, and the General Town Meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 19. Both beginning at 7 p.m. For Morningside information: 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good peopleMy next-door neighbors, John and Stacie Smith, held a big celebration at their home, for their 20th wedding anniversary.
Dr. Nathaniel B. Thomas is currently the Pastor of Forestville New Redeemer Baptist Church. He has served there since 1993.
Rear Adm. Yvette Davids is the first female superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy since its founding in 1845. My brother Joe Mudd and Nephew Mike Mudd both graduated from the Academy, and I think they would approve.
Theresa A. Mudd, my son-in-law John Mudd’s aunt, died Aug. 16 at the Charleston Senior Community in Waldorf. She was a lifelong resident of Charles County, residing primarily in Indian Head and Waldorf. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Peter’s in Waldorf.
Changing landscapeWashington’s Union Station is in line for major expansion and the one who’ll do it is the one who redeveloped the historic Post Office Building in Manhattan. I hope he does a good job!
I have a great interest in our Union Station because train travel is my favorite way to go. In college years, I took the Grand Truck, a Canadian train, back and forth to college from South Bend to Saginaw, Mich. In 1948 I took the train from Saginaw to Mexico City to attend summer classes. In 2007 I took my 16-year-old grandson Zak Seidman across the country (Chicago, Los Angeles, El Paso, San Antonio, Cincinnati) for a month. I regularly took the train if it went where I wanted to go. One of my last was the Auto Train to Florida. Who knows where I’ll go next.
A home at 6705 McKelden Drive, in Skyline, sold for $477,000 in January.
Places to go and things to doThe Bill Picket Rodeo is coming up at the Prince George’s Equestrian Center & Show Place Arena Sept. 23, opening at 1:30 p.m. The Rodeo celebrates and honors Black Cowboys and Cowgirls and their contributions to building the west.
The La Plata Firehouse Museum is open on selected dates, at 3 Firehouse Alley in La Plata. For group visits, call Danielle Mandley, at 301-934-8421.
I love newspapersThey are in trouble everywhere. In the past week I’ve heard two horror stories:
Daughter Therese, in Brownsville, Tex., sadly reported that the Brownsville Herald, which began publication in 1892, is cutting distribution to two days a week.
Nephew Mike Mudd, in Dunkirk, told me The Washington Post will no longer deliver in his area. Hungry for a morning paper, they now take The Baltimore Sun. But they miss the Post.
College hockey player Eric Bennett killed in crashEric J. Bennett, 21, of Dunkirk, an ice hockey player at Stevenson University, in Owings Mills, died July 22 in a fatal car crash in Calvert County. He was the son of Willie H. Bennett Jr. and Erica Banks-Bennett, brother of Willie III and Samara.
Services were at Ebenezer AME Church in Fort Washington. In the wake of Eric’s tragic death, the University community came together to mourn and pay tribute to him. Candlelight vigils, tributes, and messages of support flooded social media.
MilestonesHappy Birthday to Judy Busky, Earl Simms, Rebecca Capps and my great-granddaughter Mary Adela McHale, Sept. 1; Suzanne Kenney, Sept. 2; Arvilla Atkinson, Andrelic Howard, Sept. 3; Loretta Carter, Sept. 4; Frank Howard, Justine Poe, Paul M. Locke, Harietta Boo Henson, my great-granddaughter Nina McHale, and Dan Needham, Sept. 6; Melissa Howell, Sept. 7; and Mike Dawes, Sept. 9.
Happy 48th anniversary to Charlie and Bobbie Deegan who were married Sept. 5, 1975.
