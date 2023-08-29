This is what happens when you dig through old papers — I found this awful story which ran in The Washington Post on Thursday, March 4, 1982.

“An Andrews Air Force Base mechanic was arraigned yesterday on federal charges of attempting to destroy a commercial aircraft, after FBI agents said he placed a bomb in his wife’s suitcase before she left National Airport Tuesday morning.”


  

