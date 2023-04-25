Rose (Bookhultz) Hoffman, longtime resident of Morgan Road in Morningside, died January11 at the home she shared with her son Keith in Owings. She was an amazing 101.

She was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Washington, daughter of Neil and Helen Goen. She grew up in a house which—it turns out—was on land Andrews needed for the Base. Her father had planted several oak trees on that land. The trees are still there, but the Goen family moved to Upper Marlboro so Rose could graduate from Marlboro High School.


