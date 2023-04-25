Rose (Bookhultz) Hoffman, longtime resident of Morgan Road in Morningside, died January11 at the home she shared with her son Keith in Owings. She was an amazing 101.
She was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Washington, daughter of Neil and Helen Goen. She grew up in a house which—it turns out—was on land Andrews needed for the Base. Her father had planted several oak trees on that land. The trees are still there, but the Goen family moved to Upper Marlboro so Rose could graduate from Marlboro High School.
After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Floyd Bookhultz. Sometime in the 1940s the couple moved to 518 Morgan Road and are listed on the 1950 Second Anniversary Voting List published in Charles Kiker's History of Morningside.
Rose worked as a proof-reader for The Washington Star, a daily afternoon newspaper published between 1852 and 1981. She was later with OSI (Open Systems Interconnection) in Suitland.
In 1963, Rose and Floyd divorced. Rose later married John Hoffman and moved with him to a log cabin in Croom.
Her first husband, Floyd Bookhultz, died in 1995.
Rose is survived by her children, Ricky, Bruce, Donna, Mark and Keith, four grandchildren, several great-grandkids, and her sister Barbara Kritzer, of Colorado.
Rose's son Keith Bookhultz called me with the news of his mom's death. At the end of our discussion, I asked him for more information. He said, "My mom loved Morningside."
Town of Morningside
The Morningside election is coming up May 1, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Municipal Center. The election is for two Council Seats. As of last week, the only candidates were incumbents Bradley Wade and Todd Mullins, both hoping to retain their current jobs on the Council. Todd has his sign out, reminding Morningsiders to "Re-Elect Todd Mullins!"
Upcoming Morningside meetings are the Work Session May 9 and the Town Meeting May 16, both beginning at 7 p.m. Info 301-736-2300.
And, sad to say, GI Liquors is still boarded up, following its invasion by a stolen car that plowed into its front. The three men involved are still at large.
Neighbors & other good people
From a Reader: "My name is Mary, and I am a regular reader of your column in The Enquirer-Gazette. I read your article about Suitland Bowl and wanted to share that I bowl on the Wednesday Senior League. I am about to finish my second year with the league which has been great fun. We meet every Wednesday, August through May, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it really is a lot of fun."
Wendy Meehan, who used to live on Woodland Road in Morningside, is in town visiting her old neighborhood. She currently lives in Tunkhannock, Pa. I looked it up: it's 51 miles NE of Wilkes-Barre.
Changing landscape
Prince George's County is expanding its curbside composting program, PGC Composts, to 85,000 households, with plans for all residents receiving county trash and recycling services to get a green-wheeled cart by the end of the year.
The Navy unveiled five eye-catching design ideas last week for its new national museum on M Street near the Navy Yard in Southeast Washington. Among design ideas are a building with wings that look like sails, and one with a submarine conning tower in a pool of water out front.
When my kids — especially Mike, John and Brian — went sightseeing in Washington, they always hoped we'd go to the Navy Yard. All sorts of military stuff to look through, to fight with, to climb on! I'm sad to see that 60-year-old facility will go the way all the nice old buildings in DC go. But I'm sure the new museum will be awesome — even though my boys are too old to climb up the cannon.
A home at 6008 Maria Ave. in Skyline, has sold for $415,000.
Netflix is saying goodbye...
...To DVD-by-mail. I've subscribed since 2011. My first "by-mail" was "The Great Gatsby," followed by "Moneyball" and "Cinema Paradiso." I prefer watching the actual DVD. Now, where will I get the classics?
Netflix plans to mail me my final disc on Sept. 29. Right now, I have "The Farewell" waiting for me to watch. I'll hurry to do so, so I can fast order more.
Things to do, places to go: Legacy of Black-Owned Airline
"The Legacy of Herbert H. Jones, Jr. From Tuskegee Airmen to the First Black-Owned Charter Airline" is the theme of an upcoming panel—including the sons of Herbert Jones Jr.— which will discuss Jones Jr.'s involvement in the nation's first successful Black-owned airport. The panel will be held at the College Park Aviation Museum on Thursday, May 11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Special tour, 6:40. Panel begins, 7:15. Free. Info: 301-864-6029.
Camp Springs Civic Association
The next general meeting of the Camp Springs Civic Association is May 11, 7 p.m., at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Avenue. For more information, call Betty at 301-806-3565.
Free Shred Day, Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of Central Baptist Church, 5600 Old Branch Avenue. Up to two bags or boxes can be shredded.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Lael McCune and Morningside Councilman Todd Mullins, April 30; Kathryn Deaver, May 1; Ann Lacey, Ernestine Taylor Wood, Dante Ross Jr. and Janet Booth Kaye, May 2; my daughter Sheila (McHale) Mudd and Lori Williams, May 3; India Goodall and Ruby Haines, May 4; Jim Henderson, May 5; and Gretchen Ennis, May 6,
Happy Anniversary to Ben & Debbie Rose who wed 51 years ago, May 6, 1972.