For the Suitland High grads of 1963, here’s a slightly-edited message from your classmate, Jan Stocklinski:
“Hard to believe it has been 60 years since we graduated from Suitland High School, yet here we are. In celebration of this occasion, a 60th Reunion has been planned for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Waldorf.
“Plans include an early buffet dinner, DJ playing ‘60s music, a dance floor for those so inclined, a cash bar and the chance to enjoy the camaraderie of old friends. There will be a photographer on hand to capture special moments and do a Class of ‘63 Reunion picture. We are also planning a Meet-and-Greet social in the bar area of the hotel on Friday evening for those who are interested.
“For those coming from farther away, the hotel is offering a special reduced rate for Reunion attendees for both Friday and Saturday nights.
“All of this for $75.00 per person.
“Time is ticking away, and we need to reach as many fellow graduates as possible, so please share this information with others you know who may be interested in attending. The event is also open to graduates from 1961 through 1965.”
For more information, visit the Reunion Committee at SuitlandHS63Reunion@gmail.com.
Finally, Jan adds a sincere “Hope to see you there!”
Town of MorningsideMorningside Chief of Police Wesley Stevenson announces that anyone caught going over the speed limit in Morningside’s school zones will face double charges. “We especially don’t want our school kids hurt.” Slow down!
The Morningside Town Meeting will be Sept. 19, 7 p.m., at the Municipal Center.
Still shuttered: GI Liquors.
Morningside honors Virginia RoschThe bench at the entrance to Morningside was officially dedicated September 12, in honor of Virginia Rosch, wife of the late Matthew P. Rosch for whom the Municipal Center is named.
Matt Rosch was Morningside Chief of Police for years. I fondly remember him also as a regular at the meetings of the Morningside Recreation Council. He and Virginia are an important twosome in the history of the Town.
Congratulations, Billy and Sarah!Morningside Council Member Sharon Fowler hosted a wedding celebration at her home last weekend for son William (better known as Billy) and Sarah, his highschool sweetheart. They were married July 30 in Lake Superior, Mich.
Neighbors & other good peopleMary Truman, who teaches preschoolers with autism, has been acclaimed Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year. She has served as a County educator for 22 years and currently teaches at Kenmoor Early Childhood Center in Landover.
My nephew Mike Mudd retired July 15 as Captain with American Airlines. He graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1985, transferred to the Air Force and served 21 years as an AF pilot., before becoming an American Airlines pilot. He now lives in Dunkirk, Md., with his wife Ann.
I enjoyed a 3-day visit from my siblings, Rosie Nickodemus and Tom Mudd, who drove down from Saginaw, Mich. One purpose was to deliver a number of items to the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House in Waldorf. It’s the home, after all, of our great-grandparents. It was rewarding to see how lovingly it is cared for, and how visitors continue to show up for tours.
The Skyline Citizens Association held their monthly meeting Sept. 12 at the Morningside Firehouse. We (I am one) continue to hope for SCA’s return as a viable neighborhood voice. As we planned our 50th year banquet in 2020, Covid killed the celebration and nearly killed the Association.
Changing landscapeSouthern Style Chicken & Waffle has recently opened at 6711 Marlboro Pike. It’s open 24 hours a day!
A home at 6700 Pine Grove Drive has recently sold for $285,000.
Places to go & things to doThe 99th annual Charles County Fair continues at the Fairgrounds, September 14 thru 17. Admission: ages 11 & over, $10; children ages 10 & under, free at all times. Also, there’s a free Shuttle Bus to and from your car. Info: www.charlescountyfair.com.
Visit Planet Word, a wonderful new museum near the White House. Once you attend, you’ll want everyone you know to give it a try. It’s free but donations encouraged. It’s described as “The museum where language comes to life.” It’s at 925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005. Hours: Wednesday — Saturday, and Monday, 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. It’s a good idea to call ahead; the number is 202-931-3139. Last time I went, I ate at Immigrant Food in the museum. Our waiter was, indeed, an immigrant. From South America. All I’ve got to say about Planet Word is “Go!”
Jean Browne dies at 89Jean Frances Browne, 89, of Forestville, a member of Forest Memorial Church, died July 27. She was born in Washington, daughter of Joseph and Alma Worthington.
She worked as a switchboard operator.
Her husband John Roger Browne Jr. preceded her in death. Survivors include sons John Roger III, Steve and Mark Browne. Visitation and funeral were at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton.
Diane Gibbs, secretary at Census and IRS
Diane Elizabeth Pike Gibbs, IRS retiree, died August 28 in Rockville. She was born in Washington, daughter of Ruth and Wesley Pike.
She was a secretary for AT&T in Rockville before marriage to Steve Gibbs. After marriage and having two children, she returned to the workforce as secretary with the Bureau of the Census and the IRS in Suitland, and in Sunrise, Fla. She retired in 2013 with 25 years of Government service.
Survivors include her husband Steve, brother Dennis Pike, son Wesley, daughter Caren, and three grandchildren. Services were at Stauffer Funeral Home in Mt. Airy, with burial at Resurrection in Clinton.
Her friend Beverly has fond memories of Diane when “we were friends and neighbors raising our young children in Waldorf.”
MilestonesHappy Birthday to Kimberly Brewer, Everett Mason, Jr. and Joan Stakem, Sept. 17; Shirley Tull Smith, Sept. 18; Lee Burkhart, Sept. 20; Linda Holbart Van Meter, Karen Rooker and Teresa Kessler, Sept. 22; Elizabeth Long and Mary Kilbride, Sept. 23.
Happy 35th anniversary to Russell & Carole Butler who wed Sept. 17, 1988.
