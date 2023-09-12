For the Suitland High grads of 1963, here’s a slightly-edited message from your classmate, Jan Stocklinski:

“Hard to believe it has been 60 years since we graduated from Suitland High School, yet here we are. In celebration of this occasion, a 60th Reunion has been planned for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Waldorf.


  

