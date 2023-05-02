The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department is hosting live-in recruitment weekend June 23-25. For information or to apply, call 301-736-4342.
If you want to be a firefighter, here are a few basic requirements:
- Be at least 18 years old (16 with parental consent),
- Be able to pass a full background investigation,
- Be able to pass a Prince George's County Fire/MS Department physical,
- Be willing to be an active member of the organization, including fulfilling a monthly hourly participation requirement, completion of initial and ongoing training,
- Be willing to participate in department-sponsored events and meetings.
How Morningside VFD started in 1944
After a fire at a home on Pine Grove Drive killed 4-year-old Helen Massey and her 29-year-old half-sister Elaine Haney, there was an immediate cry for a fire department in the Town.
The first firetruck, a 1929 Model A Ford, was purchased for $250 from the Oxon Hill VFD. It came with 100 feet of hose with nozzle, 140 feet of booster hose, and ladders; all were housed in Joe Caldwell's garage at 222 Woodland Road.
On March 7, 1945, the MVFD was officially chartered. The first Board of Directors was Charles Benton, Lawrence Beardmore, Ward Caldwell, Norman Loveless and Albert Stahl. The Ladies Auxiliary was also organized.
The first fire station was built when volunteer firefighters were off from work — it was a cinderblock building with two bays. Work on a new fire station began and it was completed in 1955, at the same location where the Morningside firehouse now stands.
Town of Morningside
Morningside held its annual election May 1, but only two petitions were turned in, both by incumbents, Todd Mullins and Bradley Wade. I'll give a report in next week's column.
Town meetings: Work Session, May 9; Town Meeting, May 16, both at 7 p.m.
Spring Clean-Up 2023 will be the weekend of May 13/14. As announced in the Bulletin, "It's that time of year; let's get it done inside and out; from that over-flowing closet and basement to the shed, garage and yard."
There'll be roll-off containers for household and yard waste and scrap metal drop off (maximum two loads per household). ID required.
Raffle & free bag of mulch — while supplies last.
A low-cost shot clinic for dogs and cats will also be available: rabies, $15; distemper/parvo, $20; deworming, $10; and administrative charge, $3 per pet.
For all things Morningside, you can call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
My friend Stephanie White will be honored by American Legion Post 259, in Clinton, on May 6. I'll be there to applaud.
Father Donald Brice, 91, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, died March 7. He had served as Pastor of St. John's in Clinton, as associate pastor at St. Margaret's in Seat Pleasant, and other parishes. Mass of Christian Burial was in Knoxville, Tenn., near the assisted living facility where he'd been boarding.
Chef José Andrés brought Spanish tapas to Washington on April 5, 1993, when he opened Jaleo, my very favorite restaurant, on 7th Street NW. Now, Jaleo is celebrating 30 Years, with a summer of celebrations. I think a trip to Jaleo may be in my immediate future.
Changing landscape
Cedar Chase is a new community under development in Clinton. Amenities include 4+ bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, sunroom, 9' ceilings, granite island, media room, deluxe owner's bath. "Close to shopping."
GI Liquors is still boarded up. G. I. Market (from which GI Liquors came to be) was listed as open for "Groceries, wine, liquor, beer" in the 1952 Directory of Morningside, Maryland. This must be, by far, the longest time it has ever been closed. I don't believe the three drivers, who crashed their car into the shop, have been found yet.
A home at 4506 Allies Road just sold for $430,000.
Places to go & things to do
"The Legacy of Herbert H. Jones, Jr. From Tuskegee Airmen to the First Black-Owned Charter Airline" is the theme of an upcoming panel (including the sons of Herbert Jones Jr.) which will discuss Jones Jr.'s involvement in the nation's first successful Black-owned airport. The panel will be held at the College Park Aviation Museum Thursday, May 11. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Special tour, 6:40. Panel begins, 7:15. Free. Info: 301-864-6029.
Last weekend my son John and I made a silent retreat at Loyola on the Potomac, a Jesuit Retreat House in Faulkner, overlooking the Potomac River. I have made many retreats there; this was John's first. He not only kept silence for the weekend, and attended most of the talks and services, but he hiked all the amazing trails and still managed to get back in time for every meal. No matter your faith, you would love their Days of Prayer, their weekend or 8-day retreats. The silence is amazing. The beautiful chapel, the lovely grounds, and the restful view of the Potomac River. Each of the small one-person bedrooms has sink and toilet. Info: 301-392-0800.
Leland Smith, Surrattsville basketball player
Leland Richard Smith, 76, Surrattsville High School grad, died Jan. 2. A native of Lincoln, Nebr., he grew up all over the world, ultimately graduating from Surrattsville HS. He studied and played basketball for Siena College in upstate New York.
He treasured his time coaching, refereeing and organizing youth basketball in Warren, N.J., before retiring to Ocean Pines.
Survivors include wife Mary, three sons and daughters-in-law, and eight grandkids. Services Feb. 3 were at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church.
Norma Delpire, registered nurse
Norma Delpire, married 68 years to the late Jim Delpire, died Sept. 17, 1922. Her memorial service was held April 20 at Oxon Hill United Methodist Church where she had been an active member.
She joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and graduated from Bellin Hospital School of Nursing (headquartered in Green Bay, Wisc.). She was an R.N. at Bellin and later at Southern Maryland Hospital Center. She enjoyed bowling and playing bridge, watching football, baseball and golf.
Survivors include three children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Dwight Holloway Jr., May 7; Nora Harvey, Brandi Jeter and Buddy Ramsey, May 9; Gladys Locks, Shirley Eppard and Elijah Thomas, May 10; Carolyn Flaherty Fogle, May 11; Kyle Dameron, May 12; Henrietta Bookhart, Ted Harris and Micheal White, May 13.