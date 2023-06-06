Kathleen Helen Giroux, who lived on Pickett Drive in Morningside for as long as I can remember, died May 21. She was 80.
She was born in Washington and grew up on Capitol Hill, the daughter of Andrew and Kathleen Fekete. She attended St. Joseph's School and graduated from Notre Dame Academy.
She met her future husband, David Giroux, when, one weekend he came home from the Navy with her brother. Dave, originally from North Dakota, was a Lakota Sioux and knew the family of Sitting Bull, also a Lakota.
Kathleen and David were married in 1963 at St. Joseph's Church on Capitol Hill.
She worked for several Federal agencies, including Immigration, Naval Research and Defense Intelligence Agency, from which she retired.
She was active at St. Philip's Parish, particularly in working with kids. She taught PE and coached. In recent years, she worked the Pizza Lunch, which ended when Covid hit.
She enjoyed all sports and was a diehard Nats fan.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Dave and her son David. Survivors include daughters Suzy Giroux, who lived with her on Pickett Court, and Kathy Levandusky, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial was May 27, with celebrants Fr. Patrick Lewis and Fr. Jeffrey Samaha. Fr. Lewis, in his remarks, called her the Pizza Lady.
Town of Morningside
Want-to-be firefighters can apply to the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department for their Live-In Recruitment Weekend, June 23-25. Call 301-736-4342 for information.
The annual Morningside 4th of July Parade seeks marchers, riders, and walkers. For information, or to register, call 301-736-2300.
Morningside's June meetings: Work Session, June 13, and Town Meeting, June 20, both beginning at 7. For All Things Morningside, call 301-736-2300.
The Town, in cooperation with the State of Maryland and Prince George's County, will begin spraying for mosquitoes on Sunday, June 11, at 10 p.m., and every 3rd Sunday, through Sept. 24. I received a flyer reminding us, "Please have all pets and humans inside while the spraying is occurring."
The flyer also asks that we remove standing water—such as in a birdbath—to help with mosquito control, and to change water in outside pet bowls daily.
GI Liquors is still boarded up.
Juneteenth Freedom Day Mass
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, will celebrate a Juneteenth Freedom Day Mass at Mount Calvary Catholic Church on Sunday, June 18, 10:30 a.m. Mount Calvary is at 6700 Marlboro Pike, in Forestville. All are welcome. Info: 301-853-5335.
Juneteenth, June 19, is now a federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Transfers announced by the Catholic Archdiocese
Every June there are transfers of priests, parochial vicars and administrators in the Washington Archdiocese. Of those affecting our area:
Father Patrick S. Lewis, from pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Church, Camp Springs, to pastor of St. Patrick's, Washington. Father Ryan I. Pineda, from administrator, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Leonardtown, to pastor, St. Philip's, Camp Springs.
Father Daniel P. Leary, from mission assignment in Mexico, to pastor of St. John the Evangelist, Clinton. Father Mario A. Majano, from pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Clinton, to pastor of St. Mary Parish, Landover Hills.
Father Alberto Biondi, from parochial vicar, Mother Seton Parish, Gaithersburg, to administrator, Mount Calvary, Forestville, and Holy Spirit, Forestville.
Changing landscape
I drove past the site which used to be La Reine High School, in Suitland, and saw the huge, handsome new building, the new Drew-Freeman Middle School. Looks like it might be ready for classes by fall.
Sardi's Pollo a La Brasa has opened at 8900 Woodyard Road in Clinton. Noted for its Peruvian Chicken and more. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Go online for good reviews. Info: 240-846-5273.
In Hampton Park, there's a 24.5-acre project coming, located next to the Beltway along Central Avenue near the site of the new University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. The project will include a new hotel, multifamily units, retail, and the new home of the Prince George's County Health and Human Services office complex.
A home at 4512 Morgan Road, in Morningside, just sold for $415,000.
Places to go & things to do: free outdoor movies
Free Movies on the Potomac have returned to National Harbor, Sundays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m., through Sept. 24. Movies are shown on the giant 18-by-32 foot LED screen in front of the harbor, with the Capital Wheel and Wilson Bridge in the background. Plenty of places to pick up a picnic lunch.
June movies: Family films on Sundays at 6 p.m.: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (June 11); Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, 1989 version (June 18); and Cool Runnings (June 25). Date Night Movies on Thursdays at 7 p.m.: Ticket to Paradise (June 8); Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (June 15); Jurassic World Dominion (June 22); and King Richard (June 29). Info: nationalharbor.com.
Skip McConkey, Singleton Electric retiree
Elmer M. "Skip" McConkey, 72, who grew up in Morningside, died April 27 in Waldorf.
He was the son of the late Elmer and Mary McConkey, and was predeceased by brothers Paul and Richard McConkey, and sisters Linda Gurzell, Shirley Downey and Vicki Sweeney.
Skip worked at Singleton Electric Co. as an Outside Electrical Superintendent from 1975 until retirement in 2016. He was responsible for the manpower on some of Singleton's most prestigious jobs including National Archives, Dulles Airport Expansion, Department of Treasury, National Gallery of Art, and the renovation of Wedge One of the Pentagon, as well as the rebuild after the attack of 9/11.
He's survived by his wife Carolyn, the "girl next door" when he was growing up on Woodland Road. Other survivors include son Skip, daughter Sheila Margolis, brother Ronald, five grandchildren and two great-grands.
Skip enjoyed fishing and boating on the bay, and was a longtime member of Hawthorne Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing and taking money from his friends playing poker.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Fannie Dimes and Meghan Trexler Decker, June 11; Keenus Clark and Shirley Profhit, June 12; Aimee Crawford, Joel McCune and Cameron Nichols, June 13; U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer, June 14; Kara Dameron, Dot Pfeil and June Zaccagnino, June 15; Helen Padgett and Lucia Scott, June 16.