The Prince George’s County Fair is the oldest-running Maryland Fair. It began in 1942 as a friendly gathering for local farmers to showcase their produce and livestock and have a little fun. Eighty-one years later, it’s still going strong.
The 2023 fair will be September 7-10 at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. Hours: Thursday & Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $5 for age 6-12 and 55+; $7 for age 13+. Thursday Night: free entry for Seniors (55+). Sunday: free entry for military personnel and immediate family members.
Jolly Show tickets: single tickets, $1.75; book of 30, $40; book of 50, $60. Rides are 3-5 tickets each. All-day wristband specials: $15, Thursday; $30, Friday; $30, Saturday; $30, Sunday.
Competitions include: 4-H Livestock & Crafts, Open Class Livestock & Crafts; Beautiful Baby Contest (Prince George’s residents only). There’ll be exhibitors, vendors, and performers.
Volunteers are needed from Monday through Sunday. To make sure that they can schedule all volunteers, you must email by August 29 with the times you’d like to volunteer. After that date, call the Fair Office, 301-404-5566. (If you’re a student, be advised, you will not be able to volunteer during school hours.)
Debbie Herbert is president of the fair board of directors. Other officers: Amy Blankenship, VP; Nicki Saunders, VP; Roxy Brown, treasurer; and Terry Hampton, secretary.
Just remember: the fair won’t be back for a year. So, go now. For information, email princegeorgescountyfair@gmail.com.
Town of Morningside: Back-to-schoolThe Morningside Recreation Council has a very special event coming up to celebrate the kids heading back to school. The Ice Cream Social & Roller Skating will be Friday, Sept. 15, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Morningside Town Hall. Free Make Your Own Ice Cream Bar, skating, and a Give-a-Way Raffle for students. Skating wavers must be signed by a Parent. Also, free ice cream is only while supplies last. For information, call 301-736-2301.
Mosquito spraying continues September 3 and 24. That seems particularly important because mosquitos infected with West Nile virus have been found in Maryland.
The boards covering the accident scene at GI Liquors have been removed! Business should resume any minute now.
Neighbors & other good peopleSeveral Prince George’s firefighters have been flown to Hawaii to help with search and rescue operations.
Fr. Jeff Samaha celebrated his 45th year as a priest May 6. He’s also celebrating his 30th anniversary as Chief of Chaplains at Medstar Southern Md. Hospital (Aug. 18, 1993, to August 18, 2023).
Mark Russell, who used to comment on politics while standing at a piano with his finger on a piano key, died April 12. He performed regularly at the Shoreham Hotel’s Marquee Lounge, at Ford’s Theatre, and on PBS and I enjoyed him no matter where. There’ll never be another like him. He was buried from Annunciation Parish in Washington; the funeral closed with the congregation singing “The Marine Corps Hymn.”
Fatal crashTwo people were killed, and two others seriously injured last Wednesday in a multivehicle crash on the Suitland Parkway in Forestville. The investigation continues but officials say it appears speed was a factor.
This is one of several recent fatal accidents on or near Suitland Parkway. Drive wisely.
Changing landscapeAmazon’s first station built for itself from the ground up, in Greater Washington, is due to open this year. It’s located at 3700 Forestville Road. The company signed the lease for the site. Amazon says it’s expected to open in 2023.
Vegetable and Butcher, the subscription-based food delivery service, has relocated to 6001 Fallard Drive in Upper Marlboro.
A home at 4312 Ridgecrest Drive, in Skyline, has sold for $183,330.
Places to go and things to doThe Forestville Fire Department has an all-you-can-eat breakfast the second Sunday of the month, for only $12. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon. (Thank you, Wayne Gordon, for this information.)
Head to Georgetown for an 80-foot-long tour vessel launched last year and the first boat to carry visitors through Georgetown’s stretch of the C&O Canal for more than a decade. The cruise takes you from the canal’s visitors center on Thomas Jefferson Street NW to a basin on the other side of the Whitehurst Freeway, and back. Tours are offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $25 for adults; $10-$20 for seniors, teachers and active-duty military; and $8-$12 for ages 2 to 18. Info: georgetownheritage.org.
Charles County Fair, Sept. 14-17. Info: www.charlescountyfair.com.
Gisele Booker, La Reine HS, Class of ‘73Gisele Murphy Booker, graduate of the now-defunct La Reine High School, died July 11. She was born in Shreveport, the daughter of CMSGT Donald and Jimmie Ruth Murphy. As a military family, they lived in London, Bangkok and several states before moving to Washington. She attended La Reine as did her sisters DeEarcie, Donna and Rachel. They were known as The Murphy Girls.
She met Ronald Booker, who was in Marine Corps training at Quantico. They married in 1978 at the Naval Academy and served at a number of bases. Meanwhile, Gisele continued her education at American University, Mary Washington College, Monterey Peninsula College, Hartnell College and Golden Gate University where she got her bachelor’s in 1985.
In the early ‘90s, she watched an Oprah Winfrey special about children in foster care and decided to open her home to children in need; Gisele and Ronald became foster parents of 15 children over 15 years. Gisele was on the staff of two local dance schools, the Christian Dance Academy of Clinton and the OH! Ballet Arts Academy (BAA) of Waldorf.
Funeral services were at Holy Family Parish in Hillcrest Heights.
MilestonesHappy Birthday to Chris Busky, William Fowler, and twins Anthony and Avery Simmons, Aug. 27; Dorothy Stevenson, Aug. 28; Lavine Callicott and her husband Bill, both on Aug. 29; my daughter-in-law Michelle McHale, Aug. 20; Wanda Payne Simms, Bria Barbour-Ray, Denis Wood, Jai McCune, Caitlin Rose Woods and Tom Anderson, Aug. 30; Mary Berkley and Travis Mullins, Aug. 31.
Happy 48th anniversary to John and Dorothy Stevenson who were wed August 30, 1975.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters