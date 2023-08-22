The Prince George’s County Fair is the oldest-running Maryland Fair. It began in 1942 as a friendly gathering for local farmers to showcase their produce and livestock and have a little fun. Eighty-one years later, it’s still going strong.

The 2023 fair will be September 7-10 at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. Hours: Thursday & Friday, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

 