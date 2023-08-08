St. Philip the Apostle Church is hosting an All-You-can-Eat Crabfeast on Sunday, August 20 at Sarto Hall, 3611 Stewart Road in Forestville, 1-5 p.m. All-you-can-eat crabs, BBQ chicken, fried fish, hotdogs, beef and turkey burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, soda and beer. There’ll be music. And more.

This is essentially a fundraiser for the school. The cost is $75 per person. You might consider reserving a table for family and friends? That would be expensive, but summer only comes once a year.


  

