St. Philip the Apostle Church is hosting an All-You-can-Eat Crabfeast on Sunday, August 20 at Sarto Hall, 3611 Stewart Road in Forestville, 1-5 p.m. All-you-can-eat crabs, BBQ chicken, fried fish, hotdogs, beef and turkey burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, soda and beer. There’ll be music. And more.
This is essentially a fundraiser for the school. The cost is $75 per person. You might consider reserving a table for family and friends? That would be expensive, but summer only comes once a year.
For information and tickets, call Andre Jordan, 202-841-0141; Renee @ Church, 301-423-4244; or Stephanie @ School, 301-423-4740.
Town of MorningsideGI Liquors is still boarded up, but the “Coming Soon” sign is good news. And, speaking of GI Liquors, I’ve found — among some old clippings — a big story from January 1983:
According to police reports, William Theodore Nowlin, of Bowie, walked into GI Liquors, pulled a gun and demanded the contents of the cash register be emptied into a brown paper bag. The clerk obeyed. Then, as Nowlin left, the clerk (name not listed) pulled a handgun from under the counter and ordered the robber to stop. He didn’t, and the clerk shot him. Nowlin was taken to the hospital at Andrews but died that night. According to the article, the police were investigating, and the clerk was not charged. That was in 1983. Do you Morningside old-timers remember it?
The Morningside Town Meeting will be on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. And, for All Things Morningside, call 301-736-2301.
Neighbors & other good peopleLast week I mentioned Walls Bakery had moved from Suitland to the Wigwam in Waldorf. I had an email from Donna Glagola Gentile who grew up in Morningside. She wrote about The Wigwam.
“My dad was George Glagola. He and Uncle Stan worked making signs for years. The Wigwam sign was repurposed for the Rail Trail on Rt. 301. All of the neon tubes were removed. The Wigwam was another place to play slot machines. The last time I was in there was in the late ‘60s!”
Nicky Goode. Do you remember that name? Back in 1982, Nicky, the 13-month-old son of Michael and Ginger Goode, was suffering from a rare liver disease. His family needed $100,000 for a liver transplant. Nicky’s uncle, Tommy Chamberlain, was a fireman with Morningside VFD. So, the department decided to host a special concert, with seven local bands, on August 22 at the Village Barn. They spread the word. Donations and requests for tickets obsessed the area. The money was raised!
I assume that $100,000 operation was successful because someone (I don’t remember who) told me that Nicky Goode has just died. He’s had more than 40 good years, thanks to the Nicky Goode fund-raiser of 1982.
AcademiaJason Fickus, grandson of Charles and Judy Rodney of Temple Hills, has graduated from Northern High School, in Calvert County, and will be going on to the University of Maryland, College Park, majoring in engineering.
Email me your graduate (muddmm@gmail.com).
Warren Tweedy will be the new principal of Andrew Jackson Academy, in District Heights.
Suitland High School Class of 1973 is holding its 50th high school reunion on Friday, October 6, at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt. For more information, you can contact Jody Nyers at Nyers5569@yahoo.com.
St. Columba School in Oxon Hill celebrated its 60th anniversary in June with a picnic, music, games and a moon bounce. The occasion also marked retirement for Christine Patton, who became principal at the school in 2019 in her 25th year working at the school. She had been a parent and volunteer before that. Her first big post-retirement plan will be a visit to Ireland with her three sisters.
St. Philip’s School is still accepting new students for the 2023-24 school year. The school offers pre-Kindergarten 3 through 8th grade. You are invited to come by and take a tour. The address is 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs. For information: admissions@stpamd.org. (If it’s any endorsement, all seven of my kids and two of my great-grandkids graduated from St. Philip’s.)
Changing landscapeBed Bath & Beyond has been bought for $21.5 million. The new owner is Overstock. Someone posted a question, “Can I purchase the same merchandise I could get at the original Bed Bath & Beyond?” The answer (in the report I read) was “For the most part, yes.”
The 1.2-mile stretch between the White House and the Capitol is where (as The Post says) “Americans gather to protest, celebrate incoming presidents and mourn along funeral processions of dignitaries.” But it lacks the vitality of grand boulevards such as Champs-Elysees in Paris. Now there’s a plan to take the next steps for a remake of our Main Street. The “remake” may transform Pennsylvania Avenue with more parkland, cafes, art displays, lively year-around events, and fewer car lanes. Stay tuned.
A home at 6803 Marianne Drive recently sold for $276,000.
Places to go and things to doMaryland Seafood Festival will be at the Annapolis City Dock for the first time on August 10, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You’ll want to be there for the famous crab soup cook-off and to try out the new Naptown Seafood Sampler featuring eight samples from Maryland restaurants. Admission, $15-$20, free for kids 12 and younger.
The National Book Festival is back at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, August 12. Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Conversations with authors (Amor Towles, Elliot Page, Douglas Brinkley, R. J. Palacio, Joy Harjo, etc.), stories for children, book signings, and more. Free for readers of all ages. Sponsored by the Library of Congress and The Washington Post. More info: loc.gov/bookfest.
The Prince George’s County Fair will be September 7-10 at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. I’ll have more about it in upcoming columns, but you can go to princegeorgescountyfair@gmail.com.
The 99th annual Charles County Fair is coming up September 14-17 at the fairgrounds. Info: www.charlescountyfair.com.
MilestonesHappy Birthday to Mary Berkley and Brittany Short, Aug. 13; Kathy Beardmore, Aug. 15; Margaret Hunt and Nancy Stacey, Aug. 16; Hildagard Koenig, Aug. 17; my granddaughter-in-law Heather McHale, Le August Brent and Mark Cummings, Jr., Aug. 19.
