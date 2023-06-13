Dev Shah, 14, an 8th grader from Largo, Fla., did! With that, he won the Scripps National Spelling Bee June 2 at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill. (In case you’re curious, a psammophile is a plant or animal that prefers or thrives in sandy areas such as the Arabian Peninsula and the Sahara.)

What did he win? $50,000 in cash, a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, which is pictured on banners all along the Hallway of Champions.


Happy Father’s Day to fathers everywhere!