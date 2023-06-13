Dev Shah, 14, an 8th grader from Largo, Fla., did! With that, he won the Scripps National Spelling Bee June 2 at the Gaylord National Resort in Oxon Hill. (In case you’re curious, a psammophile is a plant or animal that prefers or thrives in sandy areas such as the Arabian Peninsula and the Sahara.)
What did he win? $50,000 in cash, a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, which is pictured on banners all along the Hallway of Champions.
Charlotte Walsh, 14, an 8th grader from Arlington, Va., placed 2nd. She was tied with Dev Shah until she misspelled “daviely.” Her 2nd place award was $25,000. (“Daviely” means “listlessly.”)
Dev and Charlotte cannot compete next year because contest participants cannot be older than fourteen as of Aug. 31 of the year before the competition. Also, they cannot be past 8th grade as of Feb. 1 of that year’s competition. Previous winners are also ineligible to compete.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been held at the Gaylord in National Harbor since 2011. Previously, it was at the Grand Hyatt Washington in D.C. from 1996 to 2010.
Finally, Congratulations to Dev and Charlotte! They’re a reminder to all of us to brush up on our spelling.
Town of Morningside: Skate Van & Movie & more
Kick Off to Summer with Skate Van and Movie Night on Friday, June 16. Free skating and an outdoor movie, “The Super Mario Bros. (2023 edition).” Start time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.. Bring cash for dinner and concessions, such as hot dogs, pizza, popcorn, drinks, etc. Also, remember to bring a folding chair or a blanket to snuggle in during the movie. This fun will all take place at the Morningside Town Hall, 6901 Ames Street. Info: 301-736-2301.
Morningside’s 4th of July Parade starts at 11:30 at the Fire Department on Suitland Road and heads up Suitland Road to the VFW. Marchers, riders, and walkers still needed. Call 301-736-2300 to register.
Following the Parade, Family Fun Day will begin at Patterson Park at 2 p.m. and continue until 4. There’ll be free food and games. Fireworks at dusk. For information about recreation in Morningside, call 301-736-2301 or email Morningsiderec@morningsidemd.gov.
The Morningside Police Department will host National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, August 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Want-to-be firefighters can apply to the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department for their Live-In Recruitment Weekend, June 23-25. Call 301-736-4342 for information.
Morningside’s June meetings: Work Session, June 13, and Town Meeting, June 20, both beginning at 7.
GI Liquors still boarded up.
Condolences
To my granddaughter-in-law Heather McHale, of Clinton, on the death of her grandmother Sandra “Sandy” Swarthout, 89, of Climax, Mich. She died six months after the death of her husband Wesley. They had been married 67 happy and remarkable years.
Places to go & things to do
National Harbor celebrates Kids Day every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m., June through August. On June 20 Blue Sky Puppet Theatre will perform “The 3 (not so little) Pigs.” On June 27 All About Nature With WHUT will run a scavenger hunt around the Harbor and host the showing of “Wild Kratts.”
Also, on Kids Days, Tuesdays through August 26: with the purchase of one adult “KIDS DAY” ticket for the Capital Wheel, you’ll receive one free child’s ticket.
The Bill Picket Rodeo is coming to Prince George’s Equestrian Center & Show Place Arena on Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m..
Animal stories
Canela, a 5-year-old dachshund, was reunited with the owner after police released a video of her being dognapped from the front porch of her home in District Heights. Five days later, police announced that she had been dropped off at a pet store on Donnell Drive. An employee contacted police and she was returned to owner.
Elmer has adopted me. Elmer (I named him) is a rabbit that loves my garbage and recycling bins. He hangs out there, has no fear (or even concern) about people. He’s so tame I think he might be a pet. He (she?) appreciates that we put out a pan of water where he washes his face. He also liked the coleslaw I scattered near the bins.
Changing landscape
The old Grizzlies / Red Zone is now occupied by a new Mexican Restaurant, Birrieria La Poblano. The owners are a married couple, both delightful, according to reviews. Located at 9544 Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro. For directions or hours, call 240-846-5103.
A home at 4405 Reamy Drive, in Skyline, has sold for $420,000.
Ed & Rose Marie, a WWII love story
The McManus family lived years ago in Skyline, just up the street from me. We were very good friends. But they moved some years ago, and I lost track. I have just found that track again and learned that both of them died within days of each other in 2018.
Rose Marie McManus died May 20, 2018. She was born in France but was German by birth. She grew up during the awful days of WWII. I recall her telling me that she was in an apartment building in Germany, caring for her dying mother, while bombs were falling around them. When the war ended, she got a job working, I believe, at the commissary of one of the American units temporarily stationed in Germany. It was there that she met and eventually married an American military officer, Ed McManus.
Lt. Col. Edward McManus died on June 7, 2018, at age 98. In addition to WWII, Ed also served in Korea and Vietnam. When he was transferred to Andrews AFB, the family moved to Clayton Lane. They had two sons, Bruce and Michael, who became friends of my kids.
I wish I’d known about Rose Marie and Ed’s deaths five years ago. This story is the only way I know to say goodbye.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Tony Proctor, June 14; Bill Kimbles, June 18; Stephanie Phipps, June 19; Christian Nichols, June 20; my grandson Conor McHale and Aletheia Fadness, June 21; Mark Witherow Sr. and Antonio Jackson, June 21; Gary Fadness, June 22; Edson Cook, June 23; and Gloria R. Johnson, June 24.
Happy Anniversary to Steve and Cornelia Blankenship, their 18th on June 18; to Calvin and Debbie Brown, their 30th on June 20; Tim and Becki Cordero, their 22nd on June 23; and especially to Mary and Mike Dawes on their Golden Anniversary! They were married June 23, 1973.