Recently I drove down the driveway to its parking lot at 4811 Silver Hill Road; it looked abandoned. I was wrong. It's still open. In fact, it's going great.
Last week former residents Johnny Thompson and his wife Linda visited me and, at some point, talked about bowling in Suitland and how they are regulars. That sent me to the Internet for the whole story:
Founded in 1953, "It's an Authentic Duckpin Experience." "Great place to bring the whole family for a fun night out." "Great food at a good price."
Also: Party Packages, Leagues, Classes, Shopping (new products coming up in 2023). KidsBowlFree (with conditions).
"Suitland Bowl, Suitland, Maryland. 2242 likes · 121 talking about this · 1262 were here. We are a 24 lane duckpin bowling center. Great for parties,..."
"We feature videos of current and past Duckpin Bowling tournaments, events, interviews, and highlights."
According to the website: it's open Sun., 12 noon - 7:00 p.m.; Tues., 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.; Wed., 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.; Thurs – Fri., 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.; Sat., 12:00 noon - 10:00 p.m. However, Johnny and Linda advise calling 301-893-4160 to verify hours.
Have I whet your appetite? Email me a review the next time you go to Suitland for duckpins.
Town of Morningside
G I Liquors is still boarded up since three guys crashed a stolen car into the store on March 17. No arrests that I've heard of.
Morningside's Yard Sale is coming up Saturday, April 15, at the Morningside Fire House, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's probably too late to put up a table, but you might want to check out what's for sale. If, by any chance it rains on the 15th, you can still drop by on Rain Date, April 22.
The monthly Town Meeting is Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. Info: 301-736-2301.
Curtis Dalpra, who worked for the Potomac River
Curtis Mark Dalpra, 66, who championed good stewardship of the Potomac River, died March 5. He was the son of Constance and the late Col. Clarence Dalpra, brother of Chris Dalpra, Gina Dalpra-Berman and the late David Dalpra. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Upper Marlboro with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
From his obit: "Since joining ICPRB (Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin) in 1981, Curtis has faithfully sent the Potomac News Reservoir newsletter, first in paper form, then in electronic form. But today we pause. We pause the newsletter, but we also pause to take a moment in honor of Curtis. We invite you to pause with us. Maybe take a walk by the river, stop to take a good photo, and throw a ball for your dog."
I send a special goodbye and thank-you to Curtis who was my invaluable assistant editor when I did the 25th anniversary book for St. Philip the Apostle Parish in 1982.
Neighbors & other good people
Dave Williams sent me sad word that three men, who were once our neighbors, have died in recent months. I didn't know them well, but all the names are so familiar. If you have memories of Larry Bevins, Stanley Edwards or Vernon Johnson, email muddmm@gmail.com.
Daughter Kathleen Shearer sent word that she has a new grandbaby, Deshawn Paul Garcia Jr., born April 6, weighing in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. He is named Deshawn Paul Garcia Jr., for his dad—they will call him DJ, for Deshawn Jr. Deshawn and Kathryn live in Blythe, Calif. Baby DJ has four siblings, Jason, Brayden, Isaiah and Jazzlynn.
Correction: Last week I ran a tribute to Dr. Kaufman. It had been sent me by Carol Kline De Graba rather than — as I wrongfully wrote — by Julie Koch-Michael. As a nurse, Carol worked with Dr. Kaufman back in her Prince George's days and knew him well. Sorry for my mistake.
Crash aftermath, continued
"I remember my father calling my mother to come outside to see the pilots ejecting from the plane. I remember my mother’s screams as we ran into a neighbor's yard. The plane crashed into a house. Mrs. Morgan turned my head so I wouldn’t see it, but it was too late, I’ll never forget that black smoke. I also remember my dad and other men running into the house to save people. My dad said, 'The man on the couch was pinned in by a wing of the plane and he told us to get out before the whole house exploded.'"
Donna (Glagola) Gentile, who sent this report, lived on Suitland Road back in 1951 when that plane from Andrews crashed into a Morningside house about a block from her home.
That man on the couch may have been Irvin Guyer who died in the fire.
About ten years ago, I had a call from New Jersey, from a woman who said she was Irvin Guyer's daughter (or granddaughter). She talked about the tragedy and how it changed her life.
It's a story that doesn't go away.
Changing Landscape
The Sky Bridge at Town Center, Upper Marlboro, is now open for age 55+, with independent living, assisted living and memory care. It offers a spa and salon, clubrooms and theater, Watermark University Classes, putting green, state-of-the-art fitness center. Info: 240-509-3912.
A home at 4414 Morgan Road, in Morningside, has sold for $310,000.
Mae Mack
Kathryn Ann "Mae" (Henderson) Mack, 73, of York Springs, Pa., a Crossland '68 grad, died March 23. She grew up in Oxon Hill and attended Frostburg State College. She formerly was a member of St. John the Evangelist, in Clinton, where she taught CCD (catechism). As the
Army wife of Kenneth Mack, she moved 22 times.
Survivors include her husband, three children and four grandkids. Services were private; burial will be at Resurrection.
Mike McManus
Michael John McManus, 61, who grew up on Clayton Lane in Skyline, died May 20, 2022. He lived in Wilson, N.C. Years ago, he attended St. Philip's School and was a good friend of my kids.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lt. Col. Edward and Rosemarie McManus and his beloved son, Hunter Michael McManus. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Tessa Rose and Travis Newcombe and his brothers Ed and Bruce McManus. A Memorial Service was held, and a Memorial Tree planted for him.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Edna Ducote, April 16; Eloise Carnes, Ruby Cunningham and Veronica Frostbutter, April 17; Cameron Trexler, April 19; Devaughn Branham, April 20; Jill Gilmartin Booth and Tiffany Jackson, April 21; and Taylor Foster, April 22.
Happy Anniversary to Jim and Pat Conlon, their 49th on April 20; John and Ruth Anthony, Jr., their 45th on April 22; Lewis and Trisha (Pitts) Woods, their 34th on April 22; Edward and Jane (Martin) Talbert, their 74th (!) on April 16; and Larry and Jody (Bowman) Nyers who were wed April 18, 1980.