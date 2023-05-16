Legionnaire Stephanie A. White was honored May 6, with an Appreciation Program and Luncheon. As her longtime friend, I was pleased to be there to applaud.
She grew up in the San Francisco area, graduated from the University of California at Berkeley, and enlisted in the Army where she was assigned to the Intelligence and Security Command in Virginia. She retired from Federal service as an IT specialist.
She is now an active member of Post 259 and of the Maryland Chapter of the American Gold Star Mothers. Her busy volunteer life includes volunteering at the Warrior Events Fall Tailgate Party at the Army-Navy football game, the annual fundraiser golf tournament at Bulle Rock Golf Course, and assisting with veterans at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. She serves on the Maryland Selective Service Board.
She is the only Maryland Chapter Gold Star Mother who is also a veteran.
The program opened with the lighting of a candle in memory of her son PFC Robert L. White who died in a tank training accident at Fort Hood, Tex., in July 2002.
Among those who paid tribute were Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead, Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard; Dr. James A. Dula, Major, USAF, Ret.; and Kelly Swanson, Past President of the Maryland Chapter of Gold Star Mothers.
Commander Helen Smith introduced speakers and gave closing remarks.
The Light of Service and Sacrifice was extinguished, and Benediction was given by Chaplain Otis Wilson.
Town of Morningside
Happy birthday to Morningside Mayor Benn Cann on May 18.
Morningside is seeking vintage cars, bands, kids on bikes, PTA officers, clowns, fire engines, and more for their annual Independence Day Parade on Tuesday, July 4. For information, or to register, call 301-736-2300.
Thinking about being a firefighter? The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a live-in recruitment weekend June 23-25. Call 301-736-4342 for information.
GI Liquors is still boarded up.
Sallie Mckoy fatally hit on Suitland Road
Sallie Mckoy, my Skyline Drive neighbor for many years, was hit as she attempted to cross Suitland Road, near Randolph, on April 20 about 3:10 p.m.
From the police report: "The preliminary investigation revealed that a driver traveling southbound on Suitland Road struck McCoy in the roadway as she attempted to cross the street. McCoy was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."
After seeing this report, Arlecia Mckoy-Allen reported that the name of her grandmother, Sallie Mckoy, had been spelled wrong in the above report. She added that Sallie was 78.
Services were at Southeast Christian Fellowship Church on Q Street SE. I hope to learn more about Sallie, so I can write her a proper obituary.
Academia
Crossland's 50th anniversary will be celebrated with a 3-day Reunion beginning Sept. 29 with Meet & Greet (place to be announced). On Sept. 30: dinner at Dutch's Daughter Restaurant, in Frederick, Md. On Oct. 1: picnic at Ballenger Creek Park. For information, go to Crossland's 50th website.
I well remember when Crossland opened in in 1973. Do you?
Got a graduate? Contact me with information about graduates in your family. Call 301-735-3451 or email muddmm@gmail.com. I need graduate's name and family (parents, grandparents or aunt, or other), school and plans for the future.
Places to go and things to do
Join Darnall's Chance House Museum for their free lunchtime Lawn Concert. Bring a picnic lunch with a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy performance by local artists. Free parking onsite. The next Lawn Concert will be Wednesday, May 31, 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. with the Memphis Gold and the Scrap Iron Band with special guest Linwood Taylor.
Darnall's Chance Museum is at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive in Upper Marlboro. And, in case you've been thinking about visiting, don't wait!
The Museum will temporarily close for restoration work this summer.
Changing landscape
Millions will be spent to continue a massive development project near the Suitland Metro Station, along Suitland Road. Stay tuned.
A home at 4418 Morgan Road, in Morningside, has sold for $175,000.
Ode to a red oak
Even as I write this column, Bartlett Tree Experts are in my back yard, taking down my beautiful red oak which has fallen on hard times. It stood, according to the foreman, about 190 feet high, and was still producing beautiful spring foliage. But it had signs of major deterioration and was a threat.
When I moved here in 1958, it was already a tall, beautiful, mature tree. So, I believe it was probably about 100 years old.
I felt sad all during the very noisy take-down. I kept remembering Joyce Kilmer's poem, "Trees. ".... A tree that may in summer wear a nest of robins in her hair. A tree that looks at God all day and lifts its leafy arms to pray...... Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree."
Ginger Moran, Oxon Hill High '51
Virginia "Ginger" Fawsett Moran, 89, a lifelong resident of Oxon Hill, until she moved to Greenspring Senior Living Community in Springfield, Va., died April 29.
She lettered in track and basketball at Oxon Hill HS, Class of 1951, and at Maryland University in 1955, where she graduated with a degree in Physical Education. She met her husband Tom when she was teaching at Suitland High School. They wed at St. Ignatius Church in 1956.
Ginger and Tom were charter members of St. Columba Catholic Church in Oxon Hill. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the Oxon Hill Rec Club.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Tom; five children and five grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Columba with burial at St. Barnabas Cemetery in Temple Hills.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Kaylin Barbour, Otis Jones and Ellen Ashby, May 19; Jim Behr, May 20; Crystal Foster, Juanita Hood and Linda Holsonbake, May 22; Ricci Lee Jr., L. Dorothy Jones, Nancy Sawyer, Dory Babecki and Chester Lanehart IV, May 23; Edna Lucas and Harry Messer, May 24; Dennis Cook, Norma Edwards and my son John McHale, May 25.
Happy Anniversary to Dennis & Leigh D'Avanzo, their 34th on May 20; Ronnie and Karen Ellis, their 57th on May 20; and John and Nichole Barbour on May 25.