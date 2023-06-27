Morningside’s Independence Day Parade, on July 4th, shoves off at 11:30 a.m. from the Morningside Firehouse on Suitland Road. It marches up Suitland Road hill, passes by the Suitland Road Baptist Church, and ends at Veterans of Foreign Wars. I expect to be under the tree at the Church, waving my flag. Get your flag and join me.
Following the Parade, at 2 p.m., Family Fun Day begins at Patterson Park and continues until 4. There’ll be free food and games.
And, as always, great Fireworks at dusk.
Chris Diffell, Central High Class of ‘77
Christopher John “Chris” Diffell, 63, died June 14, the day which would have been his mother’s 99th birthday. He was the 7th child of Clifford and Dorothy Diffell.
The Diffell family lived at 318 Larkspur Road, Morningside, in the 1950s. Then, they moved to a newly-built, and larger, house on Skyline Drive, down the hill from me.
Chris was born in Washington, attended St. Philip’s, Morningside Elementary, and Benjamin D. Foulois Junior High. He graduated from Central High School in 1977, continued his education at Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany, and received his diploma from the University of the District of Columbia.
While in school, he had a number of jobs, one of which was with the Red Cross. He later worked for the District of Columbia as an interpreter and parole officer, later still with the Federal Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency.
He was an avid reader of books and newspapers and loved gardening. He had a great interest in languages and was proficient in Spanish.
Chris is survived by three brothers, Mark, Jerome and James, and three sisters, Katherine, Patricia and Mary Ellen; a number of nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Juergen Tooren. Mass of Christian Burial was at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Washington with burial at St. Paul’s Rock Creek Cemetery.
Chris was predeceased by his parents, his mom Dorothy—the first in the family to die—and his dad Clifford in July 2004. By then they had moved from Morningside. They were a remarkable family, and I knew them well.
One other thing: the Diffells and the McHales had the distinction of being the only families on Skyline Drive with 7 kids.
Morningside Volunteer Fire Department
The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department with its 100% Volunteer Staff saves millions in taxpayer dollars and serves on the front line of the public health response. Here are their 2022 accomplishments:
- Man-hours protecting the community, 53,287
- Medical call responses, 3,278
- Car accident incident responses, 862
- Fire call responses, 929
- Average seconds to be on scene, 558
Last year — with your support—they were able to renovate the firehouse and purchase a second ambulance. This year, support funds will go directly to the purchase of a new, volunteer-owned and staffed fire engine that will be responding to calls in our community.
Donations to this remarkable volunteer fire department can be sent to Morningside VFD Inc. by going online at www.morningsidevfd27.com/donate/ or mailing to 6200 Suitland Road, Morningside, MD, 20746-3425.
They invite you to stop by the station and see what they’ve been able to accomplish with your continued support.
Neighbors & other good people
Donna Gentile who grew up in Morningside, daughter of George and Mae Glagola, emailed great photos of three generations of police officers, taken June 14, the day her grandson, Marshall Teletchea, became an Anne Arundel County police officer. Pinning on his badge is his dad, John Teletchea, who became a Prince George’s officer exactly 27 years before. With them is Donna’s husband Bruce Gentile, who was a Prince George’s Police Officer when Jack McHale was Chief.
Julie Koch-Michael emailed, “Reading your column while I’m up here in Islesboro, Maine, with my brother Bobby and his wife, Diana. Recently, before our drive up here, I met Linda Ferguson Sandoval and her son, Kevin, for lunch in Frederick, Md. I also met with 14 Class of 1966 Suitland High graduates the day before at the Nautilus Diner in Crofton.”
Sixty-five years ago this week, Jack and I and five of our children, moved from Mill Valley, Calif., to 5904 (renamed 4304) Skyline Drive. I’m still here, in the same house. It’s been a remarkable 65 years.
Academia
Former Morningside Councilwoman Carol (Kline) de Graba emailed news that their son Thomas graduated from the Institute of World Politics where he received his Master of Arts in Statescraft and National Security. In July he will begin work with the Defense Intelligence Agency in Reston as an intelligence analyst for the space program.
Molly McHale, my great-granddaughter, has graduated from Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado, and will attend the University of Colorado Boulder School of Arts & Sciences, with plans to major in Psychology. She is the daughter of my grandson David and Nina McHale and granddaughter of Mike and Sandy McHale, of El Paso.
Email me (muddmm@gmail.com) your child’s, grandchild’s, great-grandchild’s graduation announcement. Tell the world how proud you are.
All things animal
Voting has ended and the newborn gorilla at the National Zoo finally has a name, Zahra, which means “beautiful flower” in Swahili, an African language.
For the first time in 16 years, three meerkats were born at the Zoo on May 10. Visitors can view them at the Small Mammal House.
I wrote recently about Elmer, a rabbit that befriended us. We gave him a dish of water and coleslaw and he loved them both and he hung out behind the Recycling tub. But after three days, he simply left. If he shows up at your house, tell him I miss him.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Ruth LaBelle and Jordan Foster, July 1; Sharon Simms, Matthew Clark and Megan Frostbutter, July 2; Gloria Grapevine, Pat Richardson Conlon, Sarah Booth and Jack Hay II, July 3; Grace Carruth, Matthew Ryan White and Nya Nichols, July 4; Jean Ihrig and Timothy Hollowsky, July 5; Chrissy Bennett, Bea Desmarais and Marie Golihew, July 6; Father Kevin Cusick, Charles “Tony” Haley, Sue Richards and Rev. Dr. Kelvin McCune, Pastor of Suitland Road Baptist Church, July 7; Jimmy Gromen and Anthony Curcio‑Bobbitt, July 8.
