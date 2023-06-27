Morningside’s Independence Day Parade, on July 4th, shoves off at 11:30 a.m. from the Morningside Firehouse on Suitland Road. It marches up Suitland Road hill, passes by the Suitland Road Baptist Church, and ends at Veterans of Foreign Wars. I expect to be under the tree at the Church, waving my flag. Get your flag and join me.

Following the Parade, at 2 p.m., Family Fun Day begins at Patterson Park and continues until 4. There’ll be free food and games.


  

God Bless America!