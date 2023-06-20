As her son Jim wrote, “Our sweet, funny, and beloved mom, Mary M. Reilly, passed away at home June 12 at the age of 98. She will be missed terribly but her family is grateful for her long and healthy life. She loved her family and church and was devoted to the Virgin Mary.” She prayed the rosary twice a day in recent years and watched Mass at noon on EWTN when she could no longer go to daily Mass at St. Philip’s.

She was born in Hazleton, Pa., on Valentine’s Day 1925, daughter of James and Sara Mundie. After the family moved to New York City, Mary attended P.S. 173 and P.S. 115, graduated from George Washington High School and went on to Ballard Business School for a course in typing and stenography.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Welcome to summer 2023!