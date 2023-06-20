As her son Jim wrote, “Our sweet, funny, and beloved mom, Mary M. Reilly, passed away at home June 12 at the age of 98. She will be missed terribly but her family is grateful for her long and healthy life. She loved her family and church and was devoted to the Virgin Mary.” She prayed the rosary twice a day in recent years and watched Mass at noon on EWTN when she could no longer go to daily Mass at St. Philip’s.
She was born in Hazleton, Pa., on Valentine’s Day 1925, daughter of James and Sara Mundie. After the family moved to New York City, Mary attended P.S. 173 and P.S. 115, graduated from George Washington High School and went on to Ballard Business School for a course in typing and stenography.
Her first of many jobs was at the Fifth Avenue Bank at 44th Street. Then to Eastern Airlines at 10 Rockefeller Plaza. After the family moved to Detroit to be near Mary’s brother and his young family, Mary was hired by Ford Motor Company, only to return to NYC to work for another Ford Division. After her father’s death, they moved back to Detroit, but soon returned to New York and another job at Ford’s.
On the Fourth of July 1957, Mary and her mom made a trip to Washington to visit Aunt Catherine and Uncle Joe McGeady. Her cousin, Bill McGready, set her up on a blind date with his best friend, Tom “Larry” Reilly, for dinner at Andrew’s Officers’ Club. That date went well. Mary and Larry became engaged on Valentine’s Day 1958 at St. Patrick’s Church. On Oct. 4, 1958, they were married at Holy Family Church in Hillcrest Heights.
In 1964 they bought a house on Elmendorf Drive in Skyline; three years later they bought a new model home nearby on Ladd Road where she lived for the next 59 years.
Mary’s mom, Sara Mundie, lived with them until her death in 1973. It was then that Mary returned to the workforce, this time at the Census Bureau from which she retired in 1989. She earned a Bronze Medal Award from the Department of Commerce for superior federal service.
The Reillys were founding members of St. Philip’s Church where Mary served two terms as Sodality Prefect. For many years, she sang in the choir, with me. She worked at Prince George’s Hospice and at the National Association of Manufacturers in Greenbelt. She was recording secretary for the Skyline Citizens Association.
Her husband of 53 years Larry, brother Jimmy Mundie and his wife June predeceased her. Survivors include daughter Christine (Tim), sons Kevin (Kellie) and Jim, granddaughter Tanna (Kevin) and great-grandson Warren. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. June 22 at St. Philip’s with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Jim ended the obit with, “As long as it is, this obituary doesn’t capture how funny she was, the withering looks she could give, the great mother she was, how sweet she was or how loved she was.”
Town of Morningside
Marchers, riders, and walkers can still contact the Town for a chance to participate in Morningside’s 4th of July Parade. It will shove off at 11:30 a.m. at the Fire Department on Suitland Road and head up Suitland Road to the VFW. Call 301-736-2300 to register.
Following the Parade, Family Fun Day will begin at Patterson Park at 2 p.m. and continue until 4. There’ll be free food and games. And great Fireworks at dusk.
The Morningside Police Department will host National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, August 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
GI Liquors is still boarded up. It’s outrageous that three speeders in a stolen car could close a business that dates, probably, from before Morningside became a Town in 1949.
Neighbors & other good people
Joshua Loufik, formerly of Skyline, is in Spain visiting Alhambra, a palace and fortress complex. Recently he did 100 miles on El Camino de Santiago, starting at San Sebastian. Joshua and his wife Louise now reside in Boston.
Skyline Citizens Association is working to come back. We went strong for 50 years and had plans for a big Golden Anniversary Banquet until Covid hit. To start a comeback, a flyer was distributed: “We need to address Community concerns. We are better together than if we are alone. We have many challenges ahead, but we hope to emerge stronger.” The meeting opened with a prayer. About 25 Skyliners turned out and were very vocal about problems such as street parking, noise and street-tree issues. Our next meeting will be Tuesday, August 1, at the firehouse.
Regarding my story last week on the National Spelling Bee, Sue Frederick reminded me that the Bee was held at the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) in the late 1960s.
Academia
Please send me graduation news of your kids, grandkids, siblings, neighbors, whoever. Include name of graduate, high school or college, degree, honors, plans (if any), parents or grandparents. Email me at muddmm@gmail.com.
Crossland’s Class of 1973 is celebrating its 50th anniversary September 29-August 1 in Frederick, Md., beginning with Meet & Greet on Friday, continuing with a Dinner Dance at Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant on Saturday, and closing with a Picnic at Ballenger Creek Park on Sunday. Sounds like fun. For information, go to the Class website.
Changing landscape
A Convenience & Tobacco store has opened in the little Skyline shopping center. As a community, we’re not happy about this. I believe there’s been a bill submitted (to the county or state) limiting these.
That store space has a history: When we moved here in 1958, it was Clinton Oil Co. Later, it become Skyline Market. I remember when it was a crab store, and when Ted Burke opened a paint and wallcovering store there, Johnson’s Barber Shop and Morningside Variety Shop. In recent years, it has been a dry cleaners. We’ll see how long Convenience & Tobacco lasts.
“As part of the Operation Build-a-Reef Campaign,” according to The Washington Post, “30 million oyster spat (larvae) have been planted in the Severn River at Jonas and Anne Catharine Green Park in Annapolis.” The campaign will help restore the depleted oyster population and reefs in the Chesapeake Bay.
A home at Norfolk Court, in Skyline, just sold for $355,000.
Places to go and things to do
Join the Prince George’s County Animal Services Division (ASD) and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) for a day of fun, community resources, and same-day pet adoptions on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center, 3750 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Michael Taylor and Larry Frostbutter, June 25; Angela Booth and Mable Hemmes, June 26; Charles “Chuckie” Henry, Rose Hoffman, Veda Curcio, Shawn Kumra and Cathryn Cordero Pracht, June 27; Mike Dudding, Erica R. Webb, EvaMarie Anthony and my granddaughter Leah Katherine Mudd, June 28; Faith “Dycki” Brown, Alexis Schuler and my great-grandson Wesley McHale, June 29; Linda Carson and Karen (Beardmore) Ellis, June 30.
Happy 37th anniversary to Jack and Kimberly Hay, on June 28; and to Carl and Sue (Stine) Mason, their 38th on June 29.
