As you travel Suitland Road, near Suitland Parkway, you may have noticed a sign, “Suitland Bog.” For some years that road has been blocked; however, you can still visit the bog during daylight hours using the trail off Recency Parkway, across the street from the Suitland Community Center, 3600 Regency Parkway. You can park in the Center’s lot.

As you enter the trail, look for the map showing where to find the bog. The hike is about a mile long over uneven terrain. So, wear good walking shoes and don’t go alone.


Happy St. Patrick's Day to all you Irish!