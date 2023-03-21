As you travel Suitland Road, near Suitland Parkway, you may have noticed a sign, “Suitland Bog.” For some years that road has been blocked; however, you can still visit the bog during daylight hours using the trail off Recency Parkway, across the street from the Suitland Community Center, 3600 Regency Parkway. You can park in the Center’s lot.
As you enter the trail, look for the map showing where to find the bog. The hike is about a mile long over uneven terrain. So, wear good walking shoes and don’t go alone.
Once you arrive at the bog, which is surrounded by a high chain-link fence, follow the brand-new boardwalk as it loops around the wetland.
Check along the side of the boardwalk for the fascinating, rare, reddish-purple pitcher plants, a tubular carnivorous species. Peek inside (but don’t touch!) the tubes to see trapped insects.
Also, you might spot the round-leaf sundew and other carnivorous plants.
If you prefer to take a guided tour with a Park Ranger, call 301-627-7755 for upcoming dates. More information may be found at https://www.pgparks.com/3237/Suitland-Bog.
My daughter Therese, her children Naomi and Michael, and Kiedis the dog just did the bog hike. They were amazed something so extraordinary is so close to home.
Town of Morningside: Yard Sale
Morningside is hosting a Yard Sale Saturday, April 15, at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To participate, it’s $15 for the first table or space, and $10 for each additional table/space. Cash only—must be prepaid, no refunds. To reserve your table/space, call 301-736-2301 no later than Wednesday, April 12, 4 p.m. First come first served; space is limited, so reserve now. Rain date, April 22.
The Easter Bunny is coming to Morningside for Bingo Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. to noon at the Morningside Municipal Center. Breakfast includes pancakes, fruit, water and juice. And there’ll be 5 fun games of Bingo and door prizes. For the Egg Hunt, bring a basket to collect your eggs. The Egg Hunt is for walkers (toddlers who can walk) through children up to age 12. Admission, $5 per person.
Tickets can be purchased Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 6901 Ames St. (Town Hall). They must be pre-purchased. Seating limited. For information, 301-736-2301.
Neighbors & other good people
Jean Ihrig, formerly of Skyline Drive, Facebooked me a photo of architecture and food in Bologna, northern Italy, and adds “off to Parma and Modena in the morning.”
Carol DeGraba, former Morningside Councilwoman, emailed news that her new granddaughter, Diana Grace Walsh, was baptized March 12 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville. Diana’s parents are Maria and Tyler Walsh. Godmother is Maggie McIntyre, Maria’s college roommate and maid-of-honor; godfather is Nicholas DeGraba, baby Diana’s uncle.
Madisen McDaniel, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year, helped lead Bishop McNamara to 7th place in the state as it went undefeated in regular season conference play. McNamara boys, #6 in the standings, fell from 6th when they lost to DeMatha in the Alhambra championship.
Dr. Barbara Everitt Bryant, a market researcher who was tapped by President George H.W. Bush to be the first woman to head the Census Bureau, died March 3. She was 96.
Rosie Nickodemus, my sister in Saginaw, Mich., is getting ready to give blood again. She has already done this 144 times. That means she’s given 18 gallons to Michigan Blood.
Changing landscape
A recent assessment of my county: “Just outside of our nation’s capital, Prince George’s County, Maryland, is one such community that has undergone significant transformation in recent years, making it a great place to start and grow a tech business.”
To help keep affiliated minor league baseball, the Maryland Stadium Authority and Maryland General Assembly set aside $200 million to bring stadiums in the state up to par. This week, Prince George’s stadium, home of the Bowie Baysox, and Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, home of the Delmarva Shorebirds, reached deals with the Stadium Authority to become the first Maryland minor league stadiums to go after a portion of that money.
C-Crab Restaurant has opened in the Andrews Manor Shopping Center. “C-Crab is known for revolutionizing the way people eat and enjoy Cajun seafood.” I don’t know when it opens, but it closes at 9 p.m. For information: 240-619-5063.
A home two blocks down the hill from my house on Skyline Drive, just sold for $378,000.
Squirrels
Washington Post John Kelly’s 13th annual Squirrel Week is coming up. He seeks photos of squirrels. He’ll post his favorites, and the grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card. To check the rules, go to wapo.st/squirrelphotorules.
Places to go & things to do
Oxon Run Pinknic & Kite Fly is coming up Sunday, April 2, noon to 3 p.m. at Oxon Run Park. Enjoy free food, free kite kits, activities, entertainment, a Ward 8 Vendor Market, a special appearance by Wendy Water Drop, and more, in coordination with the Blossom Kite Festival.
Wordle report
Daughter Therese Gallegos got it in 1 on March 12; she used BIRTH just because it was my birthday. It took me 5 moves despite her hints that I use a word relevant to the day.
Sandy Snead dies at “42”
Sandra Woodman “Sandy” Snead died Feb. 23 at her home on Akron Street in Marlow Heights, just two days before her 42nd birthday. (She refused to acknowledge her age and wouldn’t accept being any older than 42, even though she was born in 1943.)
She attended Calvert High School but did not graduate with her peers. She married William “Bud” Snead in Washington in 1961 and eventually earned her high school diploma from Crossland at the age of 63.
Over the years, she was a bank teller and branch manager at First National Bank in Washington, and later at First Union Bank, an interior decorator with Home Interiors & Gifts, and secretary at the Seafarer’s International Union.
She was a devoted mother and a good friend to many. Survivors include daughter Lisa Ingold, son Tim Snead, grand- and great-grandchildren, and sisters Christine and Dorothy Jo. Services were at Kalas in Oxon Hill.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Gina Foster, March 26; Walter Dimes, March 27; Robert Hay, Jr. and David Righter, March 28; Ben Surratt and Kimberly Smith, March 29; Akwete Bedewi, March 30; Sylvia Barbour and Mark Cummings, March 31.
Happy Anniversary to Terry and Gina Foster on March 26; and to Antoinette and Charles Mattison, March 29.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all you Irish!