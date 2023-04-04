At 4:07 p.m., April 8, 1951, an abandoned twin-engine B-25 passed low over a group of ICE Club men building a fence. Startled, they looked up to see the plane hurtle across Suitland Road and along 500 feet of Lombardy Road, strike a power line and plow into a house at 302 Poplar Road with a deafening roar.
MSgt. Samuel R. Snyder, his wife Dorothea, and daughters, 6-year-old Kay and 8-week-old Rene, had visitors — Dorothea’s sister and brother-in-law, Violet and Irvin Guyer — in town from Cranford, N.J., to see the cherry blossoms and their new niece. They took a ride around the Tidal Basin; the cherry blossoms were at peak. As they returned home, neighbors Rose and Floyd Bookhultz saw them and waved. Twenty minutes later the bomber crashed through the front door and an explosion turned the house into an inferno.
Volunteer firemen, including Asst. Fire Chief Jerry Glaubitz, pulled three survivors from the blaze. Seven fire departments and four rescue squads responded. But the town had no hydrants and only 500 gallons in the water tank. The water ran out too soon.
The two little girls, Kay and Rene, and their Uncle Irvin died in the fire. Violet Guyer was taken to Casualty Hospital in serious condition; the Snyders were taken to Bolling AFB Hospital in fair condition.
Aftermath of the tragedy
The next day, 500 people jammed the ICE Club (Idle Club Elite, now the VFW) to protest the pilot’s decision to abandon the airplane. Who to blame for the shortage of water. A committee formed, including Morningside Mayor William J. Spahr, Fire Chief Laddie Beardmore, Duncan Fleming and Curtis Deily. The Washington Star offered to forward donations to the Town. Andrews started raising money for the victims. The ICE planned a benefit dance.
What had gone wrong? The bomber with three crewmen had taken off from Andrews at 11 a.m. As they attempted to land, they found the landing gear wasn’t working. They aimed the plane at the Chesapeake Bay and parachuted to safety.
On April 13, 1951, a county grand jury indicted the pilot, Capt. Paul V. Chapman, for manslaughter. I’ve never learned what happened to him.
Three years later, in 1954, water service was installed in Morningside.
The Snyders’ house was rebuilt, but they eventually moved away. They never had another child.
Years ago, I was contacted by a librarian at Surratts-Clinton Library. They'd had a call from a former serviceman who'd been stationed at Bolling in 1951 and was assigned to help with clean-up at the accident site. He wanted to talk to someone else who remembered. I called him. He told me he couldn't get out of his head seeing the bodies of those little girls. We talked for a while; I gave him my number if he needed to talk again.
Town of Morningside
Neighbors & other good people
Barbara Everitt Bryant, a market researcher who became the first woman to lead the Census Bureau, died March 3 in Ann Arbor, Mich. She was 96.
I mentioned the death of Dr. Louis Kaufman in a recent column. Julie Koch-Michael emailed, "So sorry to learn of Dr. Kaufman's passing. I worked with him for many years, and he was one of my mom's physicians when she lived in Prince George's. He was a wonderful person and physician, always kind and gentle with his patients and very knowledgeable in his field of pulmonary medicine. He was a pleasure to work with and I'm sure he will be greatly missed."
I wished Morningside's Gina Foster a Happy Birthday and a Happy Anniversary, both events being on March 26. What I just learned is that Gina Abbott married Terry Foster on her 17th birthday.
Changing landscape
GI Market is still boarded up after a stolen auto ran off Suitland Road and plowed through the front window into the store on Friday, March 17.
The county council unanimously passed a bill that limits future storage facilities to industrial zones of the county. It comes after months of compromise and discussion.
A home at 6520 Suitland Road just sold for $335,000.
Opening Day
Those were magic words where and when I grew up, in Saginaw, Michigan—the Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers. The whole State excited; every radio tuned in. It's certainly not the same here. But our team here had Opening Day at Nationals Park. And managed to lose 7 to 2 to the Boston Braves. Up in Michigan, the Tigers lost to Tampa Bay, 4-0.
