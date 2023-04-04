At 4:07 p.m., April 8, 1951, an abandoned twin-engine B-25 passed low over a group of ICE Club men building a fence. Startled, they looked up to see the plane hurtle across Suitland Road and along 500 feet of Lombardy Road, strike a power line and plow into a house at 302 Poplar Road with a deafening roar.

MSgt. Samuel R. Snyder, his wife Dorothea, and daughters, 6-year-old Kay and 8-week-old Rene, had visitors — Dorothea’s sister and brother-in-law, Violet and Irvin Guyer — in town from Cranford, N.J., to see the cherry blossoms and their new niece. They took a ride around the Tidal Basin; the cherry blossoms were at peak. As they returned home, neighbors Rose and Floyd Bookhultz saw them and waved. Twenty minutes later the bomber crashed through the front door and an explosion turned the house into an inferno.


A Blessed Easter to you all!