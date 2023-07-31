Mary "Nana" Louise Dean, longtime Morningside resident, died at home on July 16. She was 89, but this Aug. 7 she would have turned 90.
She was born in McComb, Ill., the daughter of Harold and Nancy Louise Peters.
She married Rodney Irvin Dean and they moved to Allies Road in Morningside sometime in the 1960s or '70s. Rodney was an Air Force master sergeant and a lifetime member of the VFW in Morningside and the Elks Lodge of Camp Springs.
Mary enjoyed being a homemaker. She also served as Food Counter Attendant at Woolworths and in catering events at the Elks. She loved to play bingo, cards, slot machines, bowling, the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Capitals.
Her husband, Rodney, died in 2010. She is also predeceased by their daughter Angela Snowden, her sisters Alma Richardson and Charlotte Ford, and brothers Albert, Keith, Harold and Lloyd Peters.
Survivors include daughter Albertina "Tina" Hodge and Crystal Coffren (Craig), five grandchildren, and eight great-grands. A graveside service will be held in honor and celebration of Mary's life at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy in Cheltenham, on Aug. 10 at 11:15 a.m.
Town of Morningside
The Town has two meetings coming up this month: Work Session, Tuesday, August 8, and General Town Meeting, Tuesday, August 15. Both beginning at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall. For Morningside information, call 301-736-2301.
"Opening Soon!" is still posted on the boards covering the smashed front windows of GI Liquors. The Morningside Chief of Police told me there've been no arrests.
History on Joint Base Andrews
Now that I've got your ear, here's some history of Andrews (straight from Wikipedia): "Andrews Field, now part of Joint Base Andrews, was formerly Andrews Air Force Base. Andrews AFB began as an Army site occupation of a church at Camp Springs, Maryland, during the American Civil War. This church is still standing, now Chapel Two.
"Andrews Air Force Base, close to Washington D.C., served a vital, central, active role since World War Two, serving as one of the first jet bases, fighter interceptor bases, main base for the 89th (Presidential) Airlift, home base for the 79th Medical Wing, and home and host for many Air Force units vital to US air defense and especially the Air Force District of Washington."
Andrews is named for Lt. Gen. Frank Maxwell Andrews who died in an airplane crash over Iceland, May 3, 1943. He was on an inspection tour.
Why do I write so much about Andrews? Because their jets and copters fly over my roof all day long.
Neighbors & other good people
Last week's column mentioned several who wrote the Morningside column before I started in 1976. Peg Richardson remembers that her mom, Claire Richardson, wrote it back in the 1960s when they lived on Morgan Road. She says that, somewhere, in a box of papers in the basement, she knows there are a few copies. I'd love to see them, Peg.
Virginia Stine, of Dillon Park, and Sarah Mueller, of Bradbury Heights, also wrote for the paper, though I don't know if they wrote the Morningside column.
Jody Nyers remembers when Walls Bakery had a shop, just off Suitland Road near Regency Park, at Walls Lane, which I assume was named for the Walls family. I remember Walls Bakery being more of a fruit-stand, not an actual building. Anyway, the family moved the business to the Wigwam in Waldorf about 1968.
Regarding the history of Skyline Tavern, Tom Ferrell writes, "The McCully brothers owned the Skyline Tavern/Restaurant for a long time. I'm pretty sure Vinnie Needham, of Ridgecrest Drive, bought it from them. He sold it and bought the old Clinton Inn."
Academia
Suitland High School Class of 1973 is holding its 50th high school reunion on Friday, October 6, at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt. For more information, you can contact Jody Nyers at Nyers5569@yahoo.com.
I'm still waiting for the names (with school and plans) of recent graduates. Email me at muddmm@gmail.com.
Changing landscape
Once one of my favorite stores, Toys R Us in Clinton, is reopening as a gym. It's been standing empty for so many years, I wondered if it would ever have a new life. Well, it's going to be Onelife Fitness, a 52,000-square-foot health facility, and the first Onelife Fitness to open in Prince George's County. A Preview Center is now open for virtual tour experiences. Go to the Landing at Woodyard shopping center, 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive.
It's been hard to find a use for these big, once-popular venues. Now, Macy's is set to close four stores and Joann Fabric is closing eight locations in 2023.
A townhome at 4708 English Court, in Skyline, just sold for $250,000.
The Godfather has died
Tommie Broadwater, 81, former Maryland State Senator and the first Black lawmaker from Prince George's elected to that chamber, died July 11. He was born in Washington, one of 10 children, and attended Prince George's schools. Two high schools, Fairmount Heights and Surrattsville (where he played football), both consider him a graduate.
He and his wife Lillian had four children. His daughter Jacqueline, who was recently interviewed, said of him, "He was well-known. He was there for everybody. He gave everybody advice, especially those running for office. They called him the godfather."
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Miss Bailey Sparks, GeGe Feeney, and my granddaughter Rose Seidman, Aug. 5; Markeyce Herring and Connie Kimbles, Aug. 6; Maxmilian “Max” Howard and William Billy Stewart, Aug. 8; and Savannah Foster, Aug. 11.
Happy Anniversary to Denis & Donna Wood, Aug. 7; and Happy 44th Anniversary to Sharon and Mike Fowler on Aug. 11.
