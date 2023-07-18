COVID killed the Skyline Citizens Association's 50th anniversary banquet. But now we have some remarkable residents who want to reactivate SCA. I met with them at the firehouse July 11 where we voted to retain most of our last board of directors.
Former president, Stanley Holmes had submitted his resignation, so members of the last board have just moved up an office: Kenia Spivey is now president; Dennis Loufik, vice president; Suzanne Kenney, 2nd vice president Ashby Harmon, treasurer; Alice G. Ward, corresponding secretary; Betty Cottrell, recording secretary; Yvonne Garvin, membership; Mary McHale, newsletter; Tony Proctor, assistant to the board; and former president Stanley Holmes, special advisor to the board. Our next meeting is Aug. 1 but may be rescheduled due to Night Out.
The Skyline Citizens Association (SCA) grew from a meeting Feb. 27, 1970, in the social hall at Skyline Elementary School. About 100 attended, including Morningside Mayor Jerry Glaubitz. Dolores Steinhilber was selected Chairman of the meeting. She assigned the task of composing the bylaws to Charlie Tretler. He chose Gene Dunlap, Cecil Matthews, Frank Robbins and Arthur Zdobysz as his committee. The bylaws were drawn up, voted on at the next meeting, and the Skyline Citizens Association was born. It thrived for 50 years.
I became editor of the Skyline Newsletter which was printed and delivered four times a year to every home in Skyline. I edited it for 50 years and had an amazing staff of about 20 delivery people, mostly kids.
Town of Morningside: Night Out
The Morningside Police Department hosts National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, August 1, at the Town Hall. There'll be free hamburgers, hotdogs, the trimmings and snow-cones, dunk tank, basketball hoop shooting, Fire Department demos and motorcoaches. The VFW and its Auxiliary will have tables; they'll talk about VFW benefits and give general information. The food & fun begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30.
GI Liquors has their coming soon sign posted on the boards that cover the smashed windows. We're waiting.
Neighbors & other good people
Dave and Carolyn Williams celebrated their 48th anniversary at the Candlewyck Inn in Keyser, W.Va. Carolyn says, "Forty Eight and counting."
Helen J. Marshall, 82, of Woodbridge, Va., died June 7. She was born in Upper Marlboro and made her career in the Prince George's County School System. Services were in Virginia and a graveside life celebration was held June 22 at Resurrection Cemetery.
Academia
Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. HS is proud to announce their Valedictorian, Olabisi Bashorun, and Salutatorian, Razak Diallo. Wise is the school high schoolers from Morningside and Skyline attend. As for other honors:
Crossland HS: Sydney Thompson, Valedictorian; Cristian Agustin Lopez, Salutatorian.
Alicia Nelson, of Upper Marlboro, has graduated from Hood College, Frederick, with a BA in Social Work.
Places to go and things to see: Planet Word
Planet Word is a language arts museum which opened in Washington in October 2020. It's "The museum where language comes to life." I've been twice and I'll be back. I promise you'll do the same and tell everyone about it. Admission is free, but a $15 donation is welcome. It's at 925 13th St. N.W. Hours: Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; and Mon., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. More info: 202-931-3139.
I also enjoyed eating just outside the museum, on the sidewalk, under a canopy, at Immigrant Food. My waiter was an immigrant from South America.
Coming up
Suitland Road Baptist Church hosts its annual Community Health and Wellness Outreach on Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Kelvin McCune, Pastor, invites you to participate. Suitland Road Baptist is 6412 Suitland Road. Information, call 301-219-2296.
St. Philip's Parish is holding an All-you-can-eat Crab Feast fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 20, 1-5 p.m. at Sarto Hall, 3611 Stewart Rd., Forestville. Crabs, BBQ chicken, fried fish, hotdogs, beef'/turkey burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, soda, beer, music & more. Tickets, $75. (You can also reserve a table.) Tickets and information: Andre Jordan, 202-841-0141; Renee @ Church, 301-423-4244; or Stephanie @ School, 301-423-4740.
The National Book Festival is coming to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington, August 12. There'll be conversations with authors, stories for children, and book signings. Free for readers of all ages. More info: loc.gov/bookfest.
Changing landscape
The Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Southeast Washington has reopened to the public after the covid closing. I highly recommend a visit. My father grew up only blocks from there and I feel an association with the Site. I visited years ago and took the excellent tour. Info: 202-426-5961.
There was a Virtual Meeting July 12 by developers and community members to discuss questions and concerns regarding the Swann Road proposed development in Suitland.
Metro is moving forward with multibillion-dollar expansion proposals which include a tunnel between D.C. and Virginia as well as a station for National Harbor, in Prince George's, at the Potomac River.
A house at 6900 Marianne Drive, in Morningside, just sold for $340,000.
The way it used to be
Last week I came across an Enquirer-Gazette dated April 5, 1984. Here's a list of community columns and columnists: Brandywine Notes, Elsie L. Sweeney; Fairmount Heights, Margaret Brooks; Suitland-Bradbury Park, Hilaria T. Piniera; Clinton, Estelle Wood; Lanham-Landover, Pat Trivers; Accokeek-Piscataway, Katie Brand Gilroy; In and Around Croom, Wynona L. Skinner; and Morningside-Skyline, Mary McHale. How many do you remember?
Also, there's a huge, very informative sports column, The P.G. County Scene, by Bill McCaffrey.
Milestones
