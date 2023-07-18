COVID killed the Skyline Citizens Association's 50th anniversary banquet. But now we have some remarkable residents who want to reactivate SCA. I met with them at the firehouse July 11 where we voted to retain most of our last board of directors.

Former president, Stanley Holmes had submitted his resignation, so members of the last board have just moved up an office: Kenia Spivey is now president; Dennis Loufik, vice president; Suzanne Kenney, 2nd vice president Ashby Harmon, treasurer; Alice G. Ward, corresponding secretary; Betty Cottrell, recording secretary; Yvonne Garvin, membership; Mary McHale, newsletter; Tony Proctor, assistant to the board; and former president Stanley Holmes, special advisor to the board. Our next meeting is Aug. 1 but may be rescheduled due to Night Out.


  

