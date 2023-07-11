I always tell you, my readers, I’ll be waving a flag from under the tree at the Suitland Road Baptist Church during Morningside’s Independence Day Parade. I even took two American flags to the Sisters (in the convent behind me) to encourage them to show up.
But, if you looked for me under the tree, I wasn’t there.
As I walked out my door, Tony Proctor was there to drive me to the parade in his convertible. A total surprise. Then I learned I had been named Skyline’s Queen of the Parade.
We drove down to the staging area where Skyline workers, including Suzanne Kenney and Joaquin Spivey, crowned and festooned me with red, white and blue streamers. Tony handed me a flag and Suzanne gave me candy to throw. Someone tossed me a bottle of water. And I was ready.
I have watched the parade from the Baptist tree for maybe 50 years. I had no idea the havoc down at the fire department, with entries pulling up, officers, organizers and just people milling around.
After about 45 minutes, we were waved into the parade, the lead car behind the Skyline Citizens Association banner. I proudly waved the flag and tossed candy and was surprised to have several watchers call out, “Hi, Mary!”
We paraded about half an hour and then pulled into the VFW. As the parade began to disband, Tony found a way to take me home.
My regal service was over.
Town of Morningside
Drive past GI Liquors and note the “Opening Soon” sign on the boards.
The Morningside Police Department will host National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, August 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Morningside’s upcoming meetings: Work Session, Tuesday, July 11; Town Hall Meeting, Tuesday, July 18, both at the Town Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.
Neighbors & other good people
James Holland Sr., for years Commander of VFW Post 9619, Morningside, is now the new Commander of the Department of Maryland VFW. Todd Traynham is the new commander of our Post 9619. Other officers are Willie Evans, Sr., and Mr. Ballentine.
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrated his 50th years as a priest on May 4. He grew up on the east side of South Chicago. After ordination, he served as auxiliary bishop of Chicago, bishop of Belleville, Ill.; and archbishop of Atlanta, before being tapped as archbishop for the Washington Archdiocese in 2019. He was named Cardinal by Pope Frances on Oct. 25, 2020.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT Crabs
St. Philip’s Parish is holding an All-you-can-eat Crab Feast fundraiser on Sunday, August 20, 1-5 p.m. at Sarto Hall, 3611 Stewart Rd., Forestville. The menu includes crabs, BBQ chicken, fried fish, hotdogs, beef’/turkey burgers, potato salad, coleslaw, corn-on-the-cob, soda, beer, music & more. Tickets, $75. (You can also reserve a table.) Tickets and information: Andre Jordan, 202-841-0141; Renee @ Church, 301-423-4244; or Stephanie @ School, 301-423-4740.
Places to go and things to do
To mark its 10-year anniversary, Prince George’s Shakespeare in the Parks is presenting “The Tempest” Sundays through July 16. Admission, free. For place and time, go to mncppc.org.
Karaoke Dance is held at VFW Post 9619, Morningside, every Friday night, 7 p.m. to midnight. Admission is free. To attend, you must be 35 or older and have a picture I.D.
Suitland Road Baptist Church hosts its annual Community Health and Wellness Outreach on Saturday, August 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dr. Kelvin McCune, Pastor, invites you to participate. Suitland Road Baptist is 6412 Suitland Road. Information, call 301-219-2296.
The annual Forestville Pregnancy Center Golf Tournament is coming up August 8 at Oak Creek Golf Course. If you wish to play, go to forestvillepregnancycenter.org and click on More, then Yearly Events, and Scroll down to “Register Now.” You can register your foursome ($500) or become a hole sponsor ($150). Either way, you are helping to “save lives...two at a time.”
Changing landscape
Five years ago this June, a gunman with a grudge against the Capital Gazette, in Annapolis, burst into the newsroom and killed five. The Gazette has moved to a new location, leaving its former pressroom a haunted, painful reminder. But now, Greg Coster and his wife Christie have bravely opened The Big Bean Coffee Shop in the newsroom. It’s doing well at 888 Bestgate Road. Greg said people ask about the tragedy. “We listen.”
A traditional memorial to the slain journalists has been created in downtown Annapolis, close to the Maryland State House.
Cori’s Modern Kitchen & Bar has opened at 4710 Auth Place in Camp Springs. The menu includes rainbow trout, grilled or blackened, garlic spinach, fried green tomatoes, lamb chops (Hawaiian marinated & grilled). Hungry? Check it out.
A home at 6705 Pine Grove Drive, in Morningside, just sold for $230.000.
Helen Fieldson
Helen Carapetian Fieldson, 87, lab worker for many years at Southern Maryland Hospital, died May 31. She was a voracious reader, lover of languages, opera fan and world traveler.
She was born in Tehran, Iran, and came to the U.S. for a program at Flora MacDonald College in Red Springs, N.C. She graduated with a BS in Medical Technology from Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, which is where she met her husband, Thomas L. Fieldson, MD.
Dr. Fieldson died in 2013. Survivors include her children and their spouses, Stephanie and Jack DeFilippo, Gregory and Sara Fieldson and Christine and Amin Ashrafzadeh; eight grandsons, and her sister Arnineh Koundakjian. Funeral was at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church, Bethesda, with burial at St. Thomas Church Cemetery, Upper Marlboro.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Norma Wright and Gary Lewis, Jr., July 16; my granddaughter Claire Mudd, Michael Busky and Chief Stephen Armhold, July 17; Allyssa Frederick and Russell Butler, July 18; Mike Fowler Sr., Eddie Hall, Kaye Proctor, Donna Buchin, Dorothy Gessner and Tina Nichols, July 20; Mary Hay, July 21; Jeff Frederick, Ryan Simms and David Cook, July 22.
Happy Anniversary to my daughter and son-in-law Sheila and John Mudd, their 33rd on July 20; Percy and Barbara Crawford, their 51st (!) on July 22, and Steve and Tessie Johnson, their 23rd on July 22.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters