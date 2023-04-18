The annual Morningside Independence Day Parade is coming up July 4. Parade planners are seeking antique cars, bands, majorettes, clowns, musicians of all stripes, fire engines, politicians, you name it. You, for instance, might want to decorate your bike and ride it up Suitland Road hill. I'll cheer you from my usual spot, under the Baptist tree. For information or to register, call 301-736-2300.
And here's what else is going on in Morningside:
In his new position as Honorary Commander at Joint Base Andrews, Morningside Mayor Benn Cann attended the State of the Base meeting this week. (I hope he will suggest Andrews provide an entry for the Parade.)
The Morningside election is coming up May 1 at the Town Hall. The election will fill two Council Seats. So far, the only candidates are incumbents Bradley Wade and Todd Mullins, both hoping to retain their current jobs on the Council. Todd has his sign out, reminding Morningsiders to "Re-Elect Todd Mullins!" Thanks, perhaps, to "Morningside-Skyline," three applied to be Election Judges. (One, however, is not a Morningsider and therefore not eligible.)
Morningside recently purchased new Executive Chairs for the Council office. They came from La-Z-Boy and are really comfortable. I tried one out on a recent visit to the Municipal Building.
If the April 15th Yard Sale was rained out, Rain Day April 22 might be sunny. You could drop by the Morningside Firehouse between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and see what good things are for sale.
On a sad note: GI Liquors is still boarded up following the March 17 invasion—a stolen car that soared off Suitland Road and plowed into the store. The injured employee has apparently recovered. The store hasn't.
Neighbors & other good people
Sharon O'Rourke plays drums with the Washington Commanders Marching Band. Before that, she played for the Washington Redskins Marching Band, beginning in 1996. Years before that, she grew up in the house across the street from me, the daughter of Pat and John Thompson. She completed her master's in music and now directs three school bands in Montgomery County. She recently came by, and we had a good visit, with lots of memories.
Morningside officials Karen Rooker and Sharon Fowler are headed to Milford, Michigan, to see Audrina Loveless-Fowler in her school play.
James "Jim" Cowan, of Greenbelt, died March 28. He graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College and worked as a history teacher at Oxon Hill High School for more than 35 years before opening the Suitland University High School program. Before retiring, he was principal at Owens Road Elementary and later, the elementary education coordinator for Towson University at the College of Southern Maryland. Survivors include his wife Eva Garin, sister Joan Geist, three children and a godson.
Changing landscape
Vice President Harris was at D.C.'s 14th Street Bridge last week, announcing a $72 million grant to overhaul that aging bridge which spans the Potomac River.
Delegate Lewis, the Capitol Market team and Neighborhood Design Center recently took a community walk in the Blue Line Corridor, along routes starting at Branch Avenue Metro, Suitland Road Metro, and Addison Road Metro. They mapped the area, seeking restaurants providing healthy food.
Two eaglets popped theirs heads up from Mr. President and Lotus's new nest in a 100-ft.-high white oak at the Arboretum on April 3. Because the new nest is in a more wooded spot, experts don’t plan to install an eagle camera. Wildlife manager and arborist Sue Greeley reports they seem to be doing well, "They've got big beaks and big feet right now, so they look like an awkward teenager growing into themselves."
Daughter Therese and other family members took a picnic lunch to the Arboretum three Sundays ago, in beautiful weather. They looked for the eagle nest, but no luck.
Postage
Hurry to buy your 1st class 63-cent stamps! They're going to 66 cents on July 9, unless overruled by the postal regulator. Now, I know that's too high but, according to the rate-hike story in The Washington Post, "Sending mail in the United States is still cheaper than in nearly any country in the developed world." Also, remember those Forever stamps you bought ten years ago will still do the same job.
Fred White, watchmaker
Freddie Thomas "Fred" White, 84, died April 7. He was born in Bradshaw, W. Va. and graduated from Baileysville HS; he was later inducted into their Hall of Fame. He served an apprenticeship for watchmaking under his cousin at Virginia Ann Jewelers in Bluefield, Va.
Fred became a watchmaker and jeweler and owned a store on Old Branch Ave., near Coventry for 41 years. I visited Fred White's Watch Shop about a year ago, after making an appointment, as required.
He was a Mason with Perseverance Lodge #208 in Indian Head, past President of American Watch and Clockmakers Institute, and active in the Horological Association of Va.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Shirley, daughter Michelle, son Danny, goddaughter Michelle, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and sister Martha Beam. He was preceded in death by his sister Lillie Emily and his Granddog Shadow. His funeral was at Lee 's April 13 with burial at Trinity Cemetery in Waldorf.
Maggie Eads, educator, gardener
Margaret Hall "Maggie" Eads, 79, Surrattsville High, Class of 1961, died January 19 after a fall in her kitchen. Survivors include her husband George, son Geoffrey, daughter Betsy, their spouses, and four grandchildren.
She was born in Florida, moved to Anacostia, then to Clinton. After earning a BA in education at Maryland, she taught at Palmer Park, Seabrook and Gaylord elementaries in Prince George's and in Arlington. The Eads moved to Santa Monica, Calif., back to DC, to Detroit, and eventually to Harrison Street in NW Washington where they bought a plot of unbuilt-on land across the back alley from their home.
They transformed this patch into a wonderful garden of flowering shrubs, azaleas, peonies, camellias, daffodils, tulips, lilies, and trees such as dogwood, redbud and cherry. Neighbors began to refer to the lot as "Maggie's Secret Garden." Maggie could often be found working there and giving gardening advice.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Jim Reilly, Cindy Pitts, Barbara Sparks and Margaret White, April 23; Edna Lucas, April 24; Sue Stine McConkey-Mason and Daisy Young, April 25; Kenia Spivey and my grandson David McHale, April 25; Christy Miller (Cooper) and G.A. DeFelice, April 26; Michael Call, April 27; Cathy Miller, April 28; Hazel Ball and Beverly Gotshall Marquis, April 28; DJ Fowler and Jessica Phipps, April 28.
Happy Anniversary to Janet and Brian Spivey on April 23, and to Jan and Cindy Smith who wed April 28, 1972.