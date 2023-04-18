The annual Morningside Independence Day Parade is coming up July 4. Parade planners are seeking antique cars, bands, majorettes, clowns, musicians of all stripes, fire engines, politicians, you name it. You, for instance, might want to decorate your bike and ride it up Suitland Road hill. I'll cheer you from my usual spot, under the Baptist tree. For information or to register, call 301-736-2300.

And here's what else is going on in Morningside:


Happy Income Tax Day 2023!