Forty years ago, Sept. 12, 1983, Morningside volunteer firefighter Michael Patrick McCarthy died as his unit was responding to a kitchen fire in the 7000 block of Berkshire Drive in Camp Springs.

The firetruck, driven by a career fireman, stopped to back up and make a turn when McCarthy, for reasons unknown, stepped down from the right side of the truck into the path of the right rear wheel. He was pronounced dead at Malcolm Grow Medical Center, at Andrews. He was 25.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

 