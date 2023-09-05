Forty years ago, Sept. 12, 1983, Morningside volunteer firefighter Michael Patrick McCarthy died as his unit was responding to a kitchen fire in the 7000 block of Berkshire Drive in Camp Springs.
The firetruck, driven by a career fireman, stopped to back up and make a turn when McCarthy, for reasons unknown, stepped down from the right side of the truck into the path of the right rear wheel. He was pronounced dead at Malcolm Grow Medical Center, at Andrews. He was 25.
Mike was born August 8, 1958, at Vandenberg AFB, Calif., the oldest of the four children of an Air Force Sergeant. He grew up on Air Force bases, graduated from Yokota High School in Japan, and was a 1979 graduate of Penn State University. Then — like his father before him — he joined the Air Force. He served in the Philippines before being assigned to Andrews in 1982. At the time of his death, he was a First Lieutenant but had been selected for promotion to Captain.
At Andrews he was a shift commander in a security police squadron, directly responsible for enforcing security for the President, First Lady and Secretary of State. He was named an Outstanding Security Police Company Grade Officer for 1983 at Andrews.
On March 18, 1982, he had joined the Morningside VFD, and was a live-in member at the time of his death. He'd saved several lives in the course of his firefighting duties, including carrying a child from a burning building.
Mike's funeral service was at Andrews; Prince George's County Fire Service held a memorial for him at Hope Lutheran Church in Clinton. He was named to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial, Roll of Honor, in Emmitsburg, Md.
Over the years, the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department has found ways to honor their fallen firefighter, as with the dedication of Engine 271 and the naming of the McCarthy Meeting Room.
From the website: "Today we remember Mike McCarthy. MVFD LODD on 9/12/83 while responding to a fire. Mike is always with Engine Co. 27."
Morningside's celebrating Back-to-School
Morningside is hosting a party on Friday, Sept. 15, for all their school-bound kids. The Back-to-School fun will let the kids create their own refreshments at a make-your-own-ice-cream-bar, as long as supplies last.
There'll be roller-skating on the Town parking lot. (Skating wavers must be signed by a parent.) A Give-a-Way Raffle will be held for the kids. Hours for the fun are 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Morningside does a great job in recreation, offering special events for kids, seniors and seasons. Coming up are the Halloween celebration, Oct. 28; Senior Holiday Luncheon, Nov. 16; and Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 9.
Town of Morningside
Morningside's next town meetings will be the Work Session, Tuesday, Sept. 12, and the General Town Meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 19. Both beginning at 7 p.m.
The board covering the smashed windows at GI Liquors is back up, again, though it looks as though there's added access. In case you don't know, last St. Patrick's Day a stolen car with three men aboard went airborne and smashed through the windows. One employee was injured and taken to the hospital. Investigation continues; no arrests have been made.
Mosquito spraying continues in Morningside on September 24.
Neighbors & other good people
Former Calvert County author Lynn Franklin has a new book out, "The Poodle Who Sang Undercover." One review: "What do you get when you blend Nancy Drew with a pair of wise-cracking dogs? A hilarious and heartwarming cozy mystery for all ages." Go online for information about purchase.
In my recent obit for the Shawn Webb, I mentioned he had attended Staunton Military Academy. Rich Landon emailed that his brother was a 1976 graduate of the Academy. He said his was the last graduating class before the school closed for good. He mentioned some of the famous graduates, including John Dean, Congressman Barry Goldwater Jr., and Redskin punter Mike Bragg.
Places to go & things to do
National Harbor is hosting the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, Saturday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. on the Plaza Stage. It's part of the Sunset Concert Services. And it's free.
You have one more weekend to enjoy the Prince George's County Fair at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro: Thursday & Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday is free for military personnel and family. Rides are $1.75 or buy a book of 30 for $40.
Loyola on the Potomac is holding a weekend retreat Sept. 8-10 for men and women. Loyola is set in a forest, on a hill, overlooking the Potomac River. I've attended retreats there often and have loved every minute; I recommend it to people of all faiths. Their motto is "Come aside and rest awhile." For information about their retreats and Full Days of Prayer, call 301-392-0800.
By the way, Loyola's annual Crab Feast is Sunday, Sept. 10, 2 to 5 p.m.
Changing landscape
I visited the Prince George's Library in Suitland last week to return books, only to find it closed for renovation. The signs didn't mention when it might reopen.
Crafty Crab Seafood is now open at 8821 Woodyard road in Clinton. Dine in or carryout. How about the Snow Crab Special or the Dungeness Special or the Green/black Mussel Special or the Lobster Special ($49.99)? Info: 240-846-5185.
Remember the Uptown Theater in Cleveland Park? I have fond memories of watching movies like "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Jurassic Park" on its giant, over-sized screen. It closed in 2001, the marquee still announcing "Harry Potter." Various cultural centers—such as Smithsonian, Library of Congress, Motion Picture Association and "deep-pocket benefactors"— are considering what should happen to it now. As a Washington Post editorial says, it's "Deserving an encore." I agree.
A home at 6808 Lou Lane, in Morningside, recently sold for $225,000.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Charlie Deegan, Nan Brown, twins Robert Andrew Woods and John Dexter Woods, Sept. 10; Anthony Thomas and Hank Busky, Sept. 12; Patricia Epperly, Sept. 13; Kenny Clark, Sept. 14; Elnora McCall, Sept. 15; Dolores McDonald, Steven Warren and Yolanda Dooley, Sept. 16.
Happy 54th anniversary to Les and Kathy Hedrick, on Sept. 13; and to Sal and Kathy (Blankenship) Biberaj, their 20th on Sept. 14.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters