induction ceremony and luncheon at The Club at Andrews on March 2 to welcome 16 community and civic leaders into the 2023 Honorary Commanders Program.
Bennard J. Cann, mayor of Morningside, is among them.
Honorary Commanders are invited to attend events on base and in the surrounding communities that the Airmen and Sailors from Andrews support. In turn, Honorary Commanders can invite the units they are paired with to participate in events in the local community.
During the luncheon, each inductee was presented a certificate of induction and an honorary commander lapel pin. Each recited the Commanders’ Oath:
“I (name) accept the responsibilities of my Honorary Commander position. I will support the men and women of Joint Base Andrews. I will serve as a good ambassador for America’s Airfield and my community.
“I will partner with my unit commander to create an alliance that will benefit my organization, the local community, the State of Maryland, and America’s Airfield.”
I met with the mayor regarding his new position as Honorary Commander. He is proud to represent Morningside and has plans to present several issues. And I am proud of our mayor.
Stolen car crashes into G. I. Liquors, in Morningside
G. I. Liquors is boarded up, shut down until repairs can be made. An employee is recovering from serious injuries after a stolen Audi went airborne from Suitland Road, crashing into the front of the store the evening of March 17.
Xing Shen became the owner of the store just three months ago; before then, he worked there. Mr. Shen told reporters he was “Very, very angry. My employee right now is in the hospital. Everything is all damaged, the windows, the doors.”
The three occupants fled the vehicle after the crash and are being sought by police.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind the crash and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. They are also reviewing security footage in hopes of identifying the men involved.
At the March 21 Morningside Town Meeting, a man mentioned he had been at the store minutes before. And, earlier in the day my daughter Therese had dropped by to pick up a St. Patrick’s Day six-pack of Guinness for a family gathering.
G.I. Liquors and the once adjoining G.I. Market are as old as Morningside. A 1965 Morningside Directory ad reads: “Groceries, Wine, Liquor, Beer, choice meats, fine groceries. A. B. White, Proprietor.”
Town of Morningside: Yard Sale, Easter Bunny Bingo update
Morningside’s Yard Sale is coming up Saturday, April 15, at the Morningside Fire Department, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To participate, it’s $15 for the first table or space, $10 for each additional table/space. Cash only—must be prepaid, no refunds. To reserve your table/space, call 301-736-2301 no later than Wednesday, April 12, 4 p.m. Space is limited, so reserve now. Rain date, April 22.
The Easter Bunny Bingo Bunny Breakfast is sold out. Hoped to attend? Maybe next year.
Neighbors & other good people
Shirley (Tull) Smith emailed that her family moved to Morningside in the early 1950s. They first lived at 6112 (later, 6522) and 6110 (6520) Suitland Road. The family included mom and dad, grandparents, two uncles and five kids (including Shirley). At some point they moved away, only to move back, also to Suitland Road. Shirley attended Suitland Junior High, then newly-opened Crossland. She graduated in 1968, worked for the Justice Dept. and then Census. Her husband died in 2016. She now lives in Virginia with her sister and has two sons, grand- and great-grandchildren.
Julie Koch-Michael read my report on the Suitland Bog and remembered that she once lived in an apartment on Regency Parkway. She remembered, “I went out back steps with my bike and peddled past Nilsestuen’s forested house and then up the hill most of the way to the Census Bureau.” She adds that she must have lived near the bog though she didn’t know it at the time.
McNamara opens La Reine Science Center
Bishop McNamara High School celebrated the Grand Opening of their new La Reine Science & Innovation Center on March 18 with a program featuring a Welcome by McNamara’s President and CEO Dr. John Barnhardt.
Speakers included State Treasurer Dereck Davis and his daughter Nyla, class of ‘23; Sen. Melony Griffith, District 25; Robert N. Summers ‘86, Board Chair; and County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Cardinal Wilton Gregory blessed the new building.
And then the Center was open for tours. I was awed to see the big, beautiful labs with the latest of science technology for fields such as forensics and cybercrime. BMHS hopes to prepare students for careers that don’t even exist today.
The new building, which is on Marlboro Pike, honors La Reine High School that closed in the 1990s. The spire atop the center is from La Reine. Inside, there is space for other items once in the closed school, and a history of La Reine.
One Maryland One Book, “There There”
Tommy Orange’s “There There,” has been selected as the 2023 One Maryland One Book. It tells the interconnected stories of twelve Native characters from across generational lines as they converse towards the Big Oakland Powwow. Copies of the book will be dropped off in public spaces in counties across Maryland as part of Wandering Books. If you happen on the book, read it and drop it off in another public space. Or you can head for the library.
Places to go and things to do
The Cherry Blossom Festival at National Harbor continues through April 16, during which they are hosting classes and events. On April 8 Katsucon Entertainment will provide authentic Japanese tabletop experience (Riichi Mahujong, Karuta card game, & more). Also on April 8, the Embassy of Japan will host film day. Info: https://nationalharbor.com/cherryblossom.
You might want to check out Chadwick Boseman’s “Black Panther” costume at the Smithsonian’s new “Afrofuturism” exhibit at the National Museum of American History, on the Mall.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Wayne Booth, Susan Frostbutter, Douglas Mangum and James Whipple, April 1; Shawn Michael Cook, April 2; Melissa Lytton, Sophia Cordero and Bernie Saylor, April 3; Earlene Erhardt Righter, Jimmy Shipman and Kaitlin Woods, April 5; Jonathan Charters, April 6; Amber Lee (Cook) Rye, April 7; and Debbie Callison, April 8.
Happy anniversary to Walter and Fannie Dimes who were wed April 1, 1989, in Frederick, Md.