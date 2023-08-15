The Broad Creek Basin Sewer Rehabilitation Project is underway and will eventually affect a number of homes in the Morningside area.
According to my letter from WSSC (you probably got one, too), the work consists of the “repair, rehabilitation or replacement of sanitary main, sanitary laterals and manholes in the road right of way. “
It will replace/rehabilitate 3.16 miles of sewer pipes and approximately 86 manholes and replace approximately 0.43 miles of individual sewer laterals (the portion of the pipe connecting our main to the on-property sewer service line).
Design completion was scheduled for this spring. Estimated construction is due to start this summer and the estimated construction is expected to take two years.
Impacted in Morningside are Boxwood Dr., Larkspur Rd., Maple Rd., Marianne Dr., Morgan Rd., Pickett Ct., Pickett Dr., Pine Grove Dr., Poplar Rd., Randolph Rd., and Suitland Rd. Also, on the list—my street, Skyline Drive.
Some trees may be pruned or removed. Residents will be notified, and all that work will be supervised by an urban forester from WSSC. WSSC will provide residents at least a 48-hour advance notification if there will be parking restrictions.
WSSC will restore sidewalks, roadway and landscaping within 90 days of construction completion.
(WSSC is now WSSC Water. Do you remember what it used to be? It was Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. I tell you this because the new practice of ID-ing everything is with acronyms. I always want to know what the letters stand for.)
Town of Morningside: Back-to-SchoolMayor Benn Cann, Vice Mayor Brad Wade, Council Members John Anthony, Sharon Fowler and Todd Mullins, Clerk-Treasurer Karen Rooker, and a Morningside Police Officer attended the 2023 Maryland Municipal League Conference in Ocean City June 25-28.
Morningside will host a Back-to-School Event on Friday, Sept. 15, 5:30 — 8:30 p.m., with an Ice Cream Social and Roller Skating. More details in next week’s column.
Other upcoming events include Halloween, Oct. 28; Senior Holiday Luncheon, Nov. 16; and Breakfast with Santa, Dec. 9.
The Town meeting room is available for rental. They have had everything from baby showers to repasts there. They even hosted a wedding. The calendar is now open until Dec. 31. Call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good peopleThe Morningside Police Department has commended Corporal Vena Mitchell as an “Outstanding Officer” for his heroic bravery and valor for the on-site apprehension of a shooting suspect at a funeral procession on Suitland Road, June 6.
Lt. Gen. Frank Maxwell Andrews, his passengers and crew, were remembered May 3 in Iceland, in commemoration of the crash of his B-24 Liberator bomber on Mount Fagradalsfjall 80 years ago. An Honor Guard from Joint Base Andrews—which is named for Gen. Andrews—attended.
Carol McCabe Booker, of Lusby, has a new book out, “The Waterman’s Widow,” published through New Bay Books. She has written about a crime called the worst ever on peaceful Solomons Island. Shortly after midnight September 13, 1900, an oysterman was shot and mortally wounded as he lay in his bed. Within 48 hours, his wife of 24 years and the mother of their five children, was accused of his murder. You can buy “The Waterman’s Widow” through Barnesandnoble.com, Books-a-Million, Amazon and others.
Changing landscapeThe House of Jerk, a Jamaican eatery, is due to open soon in Morningside, on Suitland Road. In preparation for the big opening, they’ve resurfaced the driveway. This is another new life for the place which first opened about 50 years ago as Tastee Freez. I still miss it; I liked that soft vanilla ice cream. I remember taking son John there many years ago to celebrate his 16th birthday. After he finished off his banana split, John applied for a job. The manager said he had to be 16. John said he was. The manager hired him on the spot.
I’ve been told that the Temple Hills Skate Palace has closed. Again. I don’t know details and the closure is not reflected in the Internet coverage.
A home at 4315 Ridgecrest Drive, in Skyline, has just sold for $300,000.
Shawn Webb, enjoyed being Santa ClausShawn Michael Webb, 64, of Camp Springs, a graduate of Staunton Military Academy, Class of 1976, died May 30.
He’s survived by his mother, Christina Webb, and siblings Tom, Devin and Amy Webb, nieces and nephews.
From his obit: “Shawn had a passion for giving and was always there for his loved ones, from playing Santa Claus and singing karaoke, to watching Nasar, baseball and football, and spending time at the Marlboro Moose Club with friends, especially his special girl, Sandy.”
A memorial service was held for him August 5 at his parish, St. Philip the Apostle, in Camp Springs.
Donald Cooke, Gwynn Park teacherDonald Lee Cooke, 89, for years a much-loved Horticulture teacher at Gwynn Park High School, died July 24.
Don grew up on the family farm in Upper Marlboro, son of Harold and Ursula Cooke. He attended Sasscer High School where he met, and later married, Lois Rush. He cherished the friendships he made during those sweet high school years and always remained close with his fellow graduates.
As a horticulture teacher at Gwynn Park High, he raised beautiful poinsettias in preparation for Christmas each year. He also taught drivers ed to thousands of Prince George’s County students. He enjoyed living in the Chesapeake Bay region, playing poker with family and friends, making visits to the Shenandoah Mountains, and family vacations to Ocean City and Deep Creek Lake.
He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Lois, and his three brothers, Harold, Samuel and Alfred Cooke. Survivors include his daughters, Susan Ballinger and Nancy Stillwell, grand- and great-grandchildren. Services were at Lee Funeral Home Calvert. Interment will be private.
MilestonesHappy Birthday to Fr. Patrick Lewis and Melody Barnes, Aug. 20; Austin Michael Fowler and Denise McHale, Aug. 21: Wayne Anderson, Barbara Phipps and Gavin Michael Glaubitz, Aug. 22; Shelly Sansbury and Joseph R. Maiden, Jr., Aug. 23; and Edith Hull who turns 88 on Aug. 26.
A bittersweet reminder of my son Brian who would have turned 66 on August 25. He died of brain cancer on April 11, 2006.
Happy 20th anniversary to my wonderful next-door neighbors, John and Stacie Smith, on August 23.
