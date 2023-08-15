The Broad Creek Basin Sewer Rehabilitation Project is underway and will eventually affect a number of homes in the Morningside area.

According to my letter from WSSC (you probably got one, too), the work consists of the “repair, rehabilitation or replacement of sanitary main, sanitary laterals and manholes in the road right of way. “


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

 