Morningside's Election on May 1 was unusually quiet. The only candidates were two popular incumbents. And there were no write-ins (that's unusual). Despite the lack of controversy, 50 faithful voters turned out — Todd Mullins received 43 votes, Bradley Wade, 36.
They'll be sworn in Monday, May 15, time to be announced.
Vice-Mayor Bradley Wade
Bradley Wade, who currently serves as Vice-Mayor, moved to Morningside in 1987 when he was 10 years old. He enjoyed the Town activities and is now serving his 5th term on the Council. In his Council position, he works on the operation of the Town, with the annual budget, State training, recreation, and Public Works. He meets regularly with an elected State official.
He will continue to work with the Mayor and Council to help the Town thrive with new opportunities. As he wrote in his bio, "I share the love of the Town with my wife Amy and our four daughters."
Council Member Todd Mullins
Todd Eugene Mullins moved to Morningside in 2008 and soon became involved in the Town. He has served on the Town Council since 2012 and is in charge of overseeing matters involving Morningside's streets and sidewalks. He is currently partnering with the Morningside Fire Department and both County and State governments, to get speed cameras back on Suitland Road.
He is employed with Metro Earth Works as a driver and maintains a lawn-care business in the Town and surrounding communities. He adds, " I happily work extremely hard for the Town and its residents."
Town of Morningside: 4th of July
The 4th is less than two months off, and Morningside needs floats, school bands, majorettes, clowns, antique cars and trucks, VFW officers, marching musicians, politicians, kids on bikes, kids pushing lawn mowers, PTA officers, school music groups, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, fire engines, police cars, military marchers, and dozens of other participants, especially those who might throw candy. For information or to register, call 301-736-2300.
Spring Clean-Up 2023 is coming up the weekend of May 13/14. There'll be roll-off containers for household and yard waste and scrap metal drop off (maximum two loads per household). There's going to be a raffle and—while supplies last—a free bag of mulch.
A Low-Cost Shot Clinic for dogs and cats will be there. Rabies, $15; distemper/parvo, $20; deworming, $10; and Admin. Charge, $3 per pet.
And finally, G. I. Liquors is still boarded up.
Ramona Britt, patent secretary
Ramona Hansley Britt, 90, formerly of Suitland and Laurel, died March 18 in Summerville, SC, after a brief illness. Survivors include her son Jimmy, grandson TJ, and great-grandchildren Chase, Desmond and Sierra. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Hansley, sisters Barbara and Marilyn, son Stephen and granddaughter Nicole.
Ramona worked as a patent secretary at Cushman, Darby & Cushman in Washington. During her years locally, she was a member of the Democratic Club. During her Laurel years, she was active at the Laurel Senior Center. She had a passion for adventure, always on the go, even a call at the last minute, she said. "Never pass up an opportunity."
Services for Ramona were at Lee Funeral Home on March 31 with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Thank you to Diane Cvitko for letting me know about Ramona.
Brian gets his Eagle
Brian Doyle is now an Eagle Scout. His project—a necessity for Eagles—was the refurbishing of the site of the Morningside Town Sign, and the addition of two new benches, at the Municipal Center last fall. The Eagle ceremony was held at the Youth Center in Cheltenham.
Brian is a senior at Gwynn Park High School, in Brandywine, and the son of Ellen Ashby-Colmain and Mark Doyle. His proud grandma, Morningside's Karen Rooker, gave me this good news.
Academia
Shaquan Bagot, of District Heights, graduated April 30 from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a degree in Psychology.
I will be listing graduations and awards in future colums. Email muddmm@gmail.com with the graduate's name, school and plans for the future.
Changing Landscape
Members of the Prince George's County Beautification Committee joined County officials, volunteers, staff and students at Francis Scott Key Elementary School, in District Heights, in planting 23 native trees and shrubs on the school grounds April 28, in honor of Arbor Day.
A site on the National Mall has been approved for a memorial dedicated to journalists who've died while reporting the news and to the role of the free press in a democracy. The Fallen Journalists Memorial will be located between the National Museum of the American Indian and the Voice of America building, bordered by Independence Avenue, Maryland Avenue, and Third Street SW.
Bed Bath & Beyond declared bankruptcy on April 23. They have announced plans to close all of its 360 stores.
A home at 6612 Woodland Road, in Morningside, just sold for $350,000.
Places to go and things to do
In celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month, Dion Parson & 21st Century Band will bring their special brand of Caribbean jazz to Harmony Halls Arts Center, in Fort Washington, June 3, 8 p.m. Are you ready for the sounds of reggae, calypso and steel pan? If so, Harmony Halls is at 10701 Livingston Road, Fort Washington. Tickets: $35/adults; $30/seniors and students. Purchase tickets through PARKS DIRECT.
Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House Museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays at 3725 Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf. Admission is $10 for the house and farm tour. Info: 301-645-6870.
Yes, Sam Mudd is my great-grandfather. I am his oldest surviving great-grandchild and I'm gratified that my great-grandparents' home is so lovingly cared for.
How's your Wordle going?
I've now played 430 Wordles and I have to admit that 179 of them are 4's. But I want to boast that 16 are 2's. And you?
Milestones
Happy birthday to my very special next-door neighbor John Smith, May 14; my granddaughter Naomi Gallegos and Helen Fadness, May 15; Fr. Charles McCann, Kenneth Darcey, Tim Cordero and Kitty Marshall, May 16; Mary Desmarais, May 17; Morningside Mayor Benn Cann and Patti Parco Grey, May 18.
Happy anniversary to Donna & Wayne Anderson on May 14.
If you'd like me to post a birthday or anniversary, email muddmm@gmail.com.