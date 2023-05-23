Last week I wrote about Crossland's 50th anniversary. I was wrong! I thought it was the 50th anniversary of Crossland High School. Instead, it was the 50th for Crossland's Class of 1973. Readers did not hesitate to correct me, with interesting observations. I thank them.
Linda Sandoval: "I'm pretty sure Crossland opened its doors in 1963. I entered the 10th grade at the newly-opened school and was among the first graduating class in 1966."
Wayne Neale: "Crossland Sr. High didn’t open in 1973. It opened in 1968. 7th, 8th, and 9th-graders from Morningside attended school with 10th-graders from elsewhere. There were 2 classes of each grade. I was in the 9th grade, so, I attended Crossland for 4 years. 10th-graders from Morningside attended Suitland."
Therese Gallegos: "I graduated from Crossland in '72, so it couldn't have opened in '73."
Julie Koch-Michael: "I think Crossland opened before the date you mentioned. Maybe the first graduates were 1966 and those kids would have started in the fall of 63."
Jody Nyers: "Crossland is named after a prominent early Maryland family. The vocational wing was dedicated by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1967." Jody added: "Peter Bergman, daytime television actor, who currently plays Jack on CBS's 'The Young and the Restless,' was in the class of 1971."
How did I mess up like that? Well, my son John McHale was Class of 1973. I was misled by an announcement he received.
As for his Class of '73, they'll be celebrating their 50th with a 3-day Reunion beginning with Meet & Greet (place and time to be announced). On Sept. 30, dinner will be at Dutch's Daughter Restaurant, in Frederick, Md. On Oct. 1, a picnic at Ballenger Creek Park. For information, go to Crossland Class of 1973's website.
The 1000 Fathers Rally for Peace in Prince George's County
Prince George's County Member-at-Large Mel Franklin is calling on 1,000 Fathers to attend a rally at The Show Place Arena, Upper Marlboro, on June 11, 3-6 p.m. (Doors open at 2.) Mel Franklin says "Fathers must stand up to be a big part of the solution to end violence in our neighborhoods.
"The Rally for Peace will provide resources like job placement, expungement and legal assistance, physical and mental health services, small business support, social services and much more. You'll also hear from an exciting and motivational array of speakers and entertainers."
The event is free and open to the public.
Town of Morningside
Council Members Todd Mullins and Bradley Wade were sworn in May 15 by Mayor Benn Cann. Victoria Gourdin presented each with a special citation from Congressman Glenn Ivey.
By the way, Dorothy Stevenson served as Election Judge for the May 1 election.
The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department invites want-to-be firefighters to a Live-In Recruitment Weekend June 23-25. Call 301-736-4342 for information.
The annual Morningside Independence Day Parade is coming up July 4. Do you know of a band, Scout troop, olde car, fire engine, clown, or politician who'd like to participate? For information, or to register, call 301-736-2300.
I checked with the Morningside Police Chief about the St. Patrick's Day accident leading to GI Liquors' boarding-up. He said the three men, who crashed a stolen car into the front window, have not been found. Insurance matters are slowing the reopening.
Andrew Larson from iCivil presented plans for the Woodland Rd. Project. I'll find out more.
Skyline Citizens Association may be back!
Thanks to Tony Proctor, several former SCA officers, and other Skyline residents, a meeting was held May 16 to discuss the possibility of revitalizing our community. I was unable to attend but Tony sent word that the meeting went well; he's sending me minutes.
The Skyline Citizens Association (SCA) was active for 50 years and had plans for a huge Golden Celebration when Covid killed it.
Looking back to the beginning of SCA:
On Feb. 27, 1970, about 100 residents turned out at Skyline School to establish an organization to represent our community. Dolores Steinhilber was named to head a steering committee. On May 1, 1970, our first organizational meeting was held. Dolores was as our first president.
If Tony is successful in resurrecting SCA, I may be back doing the Skyline Newsletter.
Changing landscape
I checked to find out when Surratts-Clinton Library is reopening. They're still waiting for the Secure Use and Occupancy permit. Once the permit is secured, PGCMLS will announce the Grand Opening date, expected some time in "8-10+ weeks from May 1, 2023." Can't wait!
Darnall's Chance Museum, 14800 Governor Ode Bowie Drive in Upper Marlboro, will close for restoration over the summer months. It will be back in plenty of time for the annual Gingerbread House contest.
A house at 6001 Goodfellow Drive, in Skyline, recently sold for $429,900.
SPRED (Special Religious Education)
Forty-five years ago, St. Philip the Apostle Church, in Camp Springs, began a program of religious education for those with special needs. Among the first teachers were Dolores Steinhilber, Ruth and George Hoehl, Jane Green, Joe Messina, Ann Stephens, Jeanette Zak and Sister Dolores Wilson of the Washington Archdiocese.
Over the years, dozens of people—of all ages, needs and abilities—have participated by attending the meetings which are held one Saturday morning a month. They have grown in community and knowledge of the faith.
St. Philip's is now seeking volunteers who would like to help teach. They also invite and encourage new special needs participants. For more information contact George Hoehl, 301-213-1537.
Remembering on Memorial Day
Memorial Day honors those members of America's military services who have lost their lives defending our country. From 1868 to 1970 it was observed on May 30, now on the last Monday in May.
On Memorial Day I will remember my brother, Lt. Col. Joseph Francis Mudd, USAF. He died, along with three other men, when their helicopter crashed in Osan, South Korea, on Oct. 22, 1973. He was 41. He left behind his wife Rosemary and eight children, parents Dr. Richard and Rose Mudd, two brothers and four sisters, including me. He is buried at Arlington.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Chris Desmarais and Christopher Nichols, May 26; Gary Lewis, Sr. and Steven Busky, May 27; Teddy Burke and Kevin Nichols, May 30; Carl Desmarais, Ruth Garner, Aiyana Poe and my granddaughter Sarah McHale, May 31; Kathleen Stahl, June 1; Paul Elborne and Jacob Cook, June 2.
Happy 28th Anniversary to Tyonda Simms-Taylor and Michael Taylor on June 1.