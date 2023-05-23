Last week I wrote about Crossland's 50th anniversary. I was wrong! I thought it was the 50th anniversary of Crossland High School. Instead, it was the 50th for Crossland's Class of 1973. Readers did not hesitate to correct me, with interesting observations. I thank them.

Linda Sandoval: "I'm pretty sure Crossland opened its doors in 1963. I entered the 10th grade at the newly-opened school and was among the first graduating class in 1966."


