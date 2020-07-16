Morningsiders finally head for the polls on July 27

Morningsiders will at last be able to vote for two Town Council Members on Monday, July 27. In the past, the town always held their annual election on the first Monday in May. But this is no ordinary year.
Four candidates are running for the two council seats. They are John Anthony, Sheila Scott, Dave Williams and incumbent Sharon Fowler.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, the Mayor and Town Council strongly urge eligible voters to request absentee ballots.
You can request an absentee ballot by calling 301-736-2300 and leaving a callback number, by going to generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov. Or by writing to: Town of Morningside Election Board, 6901 Ames Street, Morningside, Md. 20746.
Morningside Memories: voting, 40 years ago
Morningside Mayor Gerald A. Glaubitz, who had already held office in the Town for 20 years, won a landslide victory at the Morningside polls on Monday, May 5, 1980. He easily defeated challengers James T. Adams, Lester Ryan and Kenneth J. Miller.
Phyllis C. Kordek and incumbent Charles J. Kiker won the two Council Seats, defeating Harry F. Messer, James O. Ealey, James Peyton and Jane Cowan.
A total of 326 voters turned out for the election.
Virus update
Novavax, a company based in Gaithersburg, Md., has been awarded a contract worth $1.6 billion to develop a coronavirus vaccine. Let’s hope they’re successful. Soon.
Known cases in Maryland, through 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 8: Cases, 70,861, including 465 just on Wednesday. Deaths: 3,275, including 9 on Wednesday. Maryland is doing fairly well. People are generally masked outside. Most restaurants are still for carryout only.
I am housebound. My poor Ford seems puzzled since it hardly leaves the driveway. I did, however, go to Mass—inside the church—on Sunday, with daughter Elaine. Two of every three pews were taped shut and the aisle was taped for social distancing. There were no handouts (Sunday bulletins or missals), no music and few people. But I was happy to be there, especially to go to Communion.
Changing landscape
The Prince George’s County Library has announced that, beginning July 1, the Library is permanently going fine free. It is also waiving all existing overdue fines.
Andrews Allentown Project “an environmentally responsible, quasi-urban pedestrian friendly, development of a 13-acre site” on Allentown Road near Branch Avenue. It will have 36,000 of retail including Lidl grocery and WAWA, 60 townhouses, pedestrian and neighborhood-scale streets, park landscaping and streetscape with courtyards, plazas and parks.
Marshall’s at The Landing at Woodyard in Clinton is opening this month.
Willie Shelton, Central HS soccer coach
Willie Shelton, Jr., a very important person in Skyline, died May 28 at Bradford Oaks Center in Clinton.
As Skyline President Stan Holmes says, “Mr. Shelton is probably responsible for keeping several hundred young kids off the streets.” He encouraged the kids in the community to play soccer and to be involved. He kept a van for the specific purpose of transporting players and athletic equipment. And he was a heavy supporter of the Skyline Citizens Association, especially for our annual National Night Out.
Willie began his education in Newberry County, S.C., graduated in Philadelphia and joined the Army in 1954. At Fort Belvoir, Va., he served as a criminal investigator. He returned to South Carolina where he met and married schoolteacher Ojettia Caldwell on July 2, 1966. Five years later they were blessed with twins, Willetta and Williard.
He retired from the Army in 1974 and worked for the U.S. Capitol Police until retiring again in 1994. He was also a business owner and managed housing properties in Baltimore and Newbery, S.C.
Willie loved sports. He coached soccer at Central HS from 1987 to 1991 and was soccer commissioner and coach for Camp Springs Boys & Girls Club, 1980-2011; vice president of the Club from 1960-1989. As a youth he played baseball and tennis.
He’s survived by his wife of 53 years, Ojettia; daughter Willetta Young and son Williard; grandchildren, half-brothers and half-sisters. Services were at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. John D. Chaplin officiating.
Willie is remembered for saying, “We all have a ticket to pay.”
Willard Entwisle, presented Forestville slide-shows
Willard Ryon Entwisle of Solomons, Md., formerly of Forestville, son of Eugene and Edna Ryon Entwisle, died June 19.
He was a 1944 graduate of the now defunct Maryland Park High School, attended George Washington University and Strayer College. He always worked at Entwisle Block, Inc. in Forestville and was President when it closed in 1996.
Willard loved history. He was a member of many local organizations and a devoted stamp collector. Frequently he gave slide-shows of old photos featuring Forestville homes and other sites. He was a member of Centennial lodge #174 and Marlboro Eastern Star #61.
Survivors include his wife Elaine Johnson Entwisle, daughter Lynn Markert, son Mark and two grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of Forest Memorial Methodist Church in Forestville.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Allyssa Frederick and former Morningside Councilman Russell Butler, July 18; Mike Fowler Sr. and Eddie Hall, July 19; Donna Buchin, Dorothy Gessner and Tina Nichols, July 20; Mary Hay, Jeff Frederick, Ryan Simms and David Cook, July 22; Virginia Price, July 23; and Angela Surratt, July 24.
Happy 30th anniversary to my daughter Sheila and John Mudd, July 20; Percy and Barbara Crawford, their 48th on July 22; and Steve and Tessie Johnson, their 20th on July 22.