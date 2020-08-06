They came by foot or by mail to cast their votes in the annual Town Election on July 27. Because of COVID-19, Election Day had been moved from May 4, the first Monday in May, to July 27, the last Monday in July.
John Anthony and Dave Williams won the two Council Seats, defeating Sheila Scott and incumbent Sharon Fowler.
As for a little background on the new Members:
John Anthony moved here in 1968 when he was eight. He’s married to Ruth and they have three children and four granddaughters, most of who live in Morningside. John previously served on the Council and as Vice Mayor in the 1990s.
Dave Williams was born and grew up in Morningside, part of the Williams family which has lived in the town for four generations. He is married to Lori and has other family also living in the Town. He was a longtime member of the Morningside Sportsmen’s Club which sponsored Santa’s annual food drive.
The new Council Members will be sworn in on Monday, August 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall.
Virginia Rosch, who loved African violets
Virginia Rosch, 97, longtime Morningsider, recently of Brentwood, died July 17. She was born in Washington, daughter of Elsie and George Jack, and graduated from McKinley High School where she met her future husband, Matthew Rosch.
In 1945 she married Matt and in October 1946 they moved to Morningside. Son Wayne remembers the exact date because it is etched in concrete at their Pine Grove Dr. home.
Virginia worked at the Navy Yard but as Carol and Wayne came along, she left her job to be home with her family. Among her activities, she helped with Cub Scouts and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department.
Matt served as Morningside Mayor in 1954-55, and then joined the Morningside Police Department. In 1960 he became chief, a position he held until his sudden death in 1976.
Virginia was proud to be present in May 1998 when the new Morningside town hall was officially named the Matthew P. Rosch Municipal Center.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Carol and Charlie Tucker, son and daughter-in-law Wayne and Lee Rosch, two grandsons and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held at Fort Lincoln Cemetery on July 18.
Virginia will forever be remembered for her beautiful African violets.
Mayor wears many hats
Benn Cann is president of the PGCMA (Prince George’s County Municipal Assn.), which makes him vice president of the MML (Maryland Municipal League). And he’s serving his second term as treasurer of the MMA (Maryland Mayors Assn.). And, oh yes, he’s also Mayor of Morningside.
Neighbors & other good people
Karen Rooker, former Morningside mayor and now clerk-treasurer, will help you with your Census form. She’s already helped several people like you, or unlike you (one applicant had eight people living in her house). Call her at 301-736-2300.
Bob and Edythe Neale, longtime Morningside residents, are both deceased. But if they were still with us we could help them celebrate their 75th anniversary on Aug. 15.
Father William Goode, of the Washington archdiocese, recently celebrated his 60 years as a priest. Among his assignments was as senior priest at St. John, the Evangelist Parish in Clinton.
Two locals have graduated from Quinnipiac University, in Hamden, Conn.: Elroy Murray, of Oxon Hill, received an M.S. in Business Analysis; Shawn Torres, earned an M.S. in Interactive Media and Communications.
Shred Day & Food Drive, Aug. 15
Bring canned food to support local food banks, and that will entitle you to shred up to three (3!) boxes of documents. This Shred Day and Food Drive will be held at the First Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 6936 Allentown Rd., in Camp Springs, Friday, Aug. 15.
Sponsored by Building a Better Community, a project of Camp Springs Civic Association, Inc.
Virus report
I’m still here, shut in. But got to Mass on Sunday at St. Philip’s. Just finished “American Dirt” and “Born a Crime.” Two good reads. (What are you reading?)
There have now been 86,285 coronavirus cases in Maryland and 761 are new. Maryland deaths are 3,378 and 20 are within the last day.
Gov. Larry Hogan has expanded the state’s mask requirement, continuing into August.
Changing landscape
* The Temple Hill Road Bridge is closed to traffic for complete redesign and reconstruction over the next 14 months.
* The main administration building at the University of Maryland has been named in honor of State Sen. Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. who grew up in Clinton and graduated from Surrattsville High School.
* Boli’s restaurant has opened at a new location in District Heights, 6338 Marlboro Pike. They have carryout and delivery. Call 301-420-2300.
* County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new Children’s National Hospital Prince George’s County Regional Outpatient Center in the Woodmore Towne Center, located at the interchange of I-495 and Landover Road.
* The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System is gradually resuming in-person services at all branches over the course of the coming months.
* The annual Night Out Against Crime, which for years has been celebrated with picnic, education and fun in both Morningside and Skyline, has been rescheduled from August to October throughout the country. In Morningside it will be Tuesday, Oct. 6. And there will be fireworks!
Milestones
Happy birthday to Maxmilian “Max” Howard, Ruth Sanford and William Billy Stewart, Aug. 8; Savannah Foster, Aug. 11; Mary Berkley and Brittany Short, Aug. 13.
Happy 41st anniversary to Sharon and Mike Fowler on Aug. 11.