Morningside's town election moved to July due to the pandemic

Mayor Benn Cann emailed word that their election will be in July, the exact date to be decided. He says it will give candidates time to campaign. Also, to allow voters to send absentee ballots if they choose to not come to the town hall. The election was originally scheduled for May 4.
He also said they would be having their town work session and town hall meetings via teleconference. “People can contact the Town Hall,” he said, “and provide their name and number and we will get back with them with a pin so they can listen if they so choose.” Contact 301-736-2300 or generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov.
“All events as you can imagine have been cancelled through May 4th,” the mayor said, “This is an ever-changing situation, but I have been on calls with the President, Governor, Senators and Congressmen, along with our own County Executive to ensure I am equipped with up-to-date information and resources to offer residents. I will keep you updated as I get more information.”
Sad news
As I was submitting my column on April 10, I got an email from Stephen Armhold, former Morningside chief of police. He wrote, “My wife Shawn passed away April 9, 2020 at the age of 76. She died from the virus, and had dementia.”
The Armholds have been residing in Florida. I’ll ask Stephen to send me an obituary. Meanwhile, remember the family in your prayers.
Can you help?
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, in collaboration with County Council Member Monique Anderson-Walker, is sponsoring a community food drive on Saturdays, April 11 through May 23, 10 a.m. to noon. Deliver to Our Saviour’s at 4915 St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills.
Non-perishable food, new plastic bags, hand sanitizer and toilet paper are requested.
The donations will be for distribution to St. Stephen Baptist Church (Capital Area Food Bank) at 5757 Temple Hill Road. For more information, contact Kathy at 301-326-3263.
Neighbors and other good people
I cruised the town this week and didn’t see a single campaign sign asking Morningsiders to vote for Sharon Fowler, Dave Williams, John Anthony or Sheila Scott. I’ll cruise through again in a couple of weeks to see if any signs have sprouted.
NBC4 news anchor Jim Vance is being remembered at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington with the dedication of the new Jim Vance Media Center, which houses an advanced program for students studying journalism and media. The ribbon was cut on March 12. Jim Vance died July 22, 2017, at the age of 75, and I miss him.
Archbishop of the Military Services USA, Timothy P. Broglio, celebrated the school-children’s Mass on March 2 at St. Philip’s. I did a little research on him. He is a native of Cleveland, has held many offices and served in many places around the world, and is fluent in English, Italian, Spanish and French. But of course, his homily for the children was in English.
Dog missing
A resident of Oakcrest, named Mary, posted to Nextdoor Morningside: “My yorkie has gotten out of the house. He does not have a collar. He’s brown, white, and silver. If you see him, please call 301-222-3371.”
Skyline Citizens reschedule 50th
Several weeks ago, the Skyline Citizens Association sent Save the Date cards to county officials and others, announcing that we’d be celebrating our 50th anniversary on May 16. Because of the unknown length of the current pandemic, the planning committee has decided to postpone this year’s celebration until spring of 2021.
Morningside/Skyline Memories: 40 years ago
The Skyline Citizens Association celebrated its 10th anniversary in May with a parade up Suitland Road, square-dancing, barbershop quartet, magic show, movies, Gong Show, games, a firetruck to climb on and food, of course.
Vera Chaney was elected president of the Morningside Senior Citizens. Other officers were Harry Carnes, vice president; Alvina Beardmore, secretary; and Louise Rousseaux, treasurer.
About 200 turned out for the dedication of Michael Polley Park in Skyline. Skyline officers cut the ribbon.
Condolences were extended to the family of a longtime beloved Morningsider, Clair Loughmiller, who died Jan. 20.
Citizens for the Branch Avenue Metro protested after the county council refused to hear a discussion.
With the Maryland Primary coming up May 13, 1980, many were still not registered. The Skyline Newsletter asked its readers, “Are you registered to vote?”
May they rest in peace
Robert “Bobby” Jones, 75, of Huntingtown, who attended Suitland High School, died April 3. He’s survived by his wife Eileen Caffrey Jones (Class of ‘63), son Steven, daughter Robin, and two grandchildren.
Keith Valentine of Suitland was riding a dirt bike on March 20 along the 3100 block of Branch Avenue when he was struck by an SUV as it was making a left turn. He was taken to the hospital where he died. A memorial service was held at Strickland Funeral Home April 2. He was 38.
Mike Cady, of McNamara Class of 1967
Michael George Cady, 70, of Millville, Del., who graduated from Bishop McNamara High School as a member of the Founding Class of 1967, died at home March 29. He was born in Washington, son of Clement and Betty Cady, and grew up in Forestville.
He excelled in football, golf and basketball and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. He earned a B.A. at Towson State, master’s at George Washington University and doctorate from the University of Houston.
Mike was employed with the U.S. Postal Service, Anne Arundel Community College and the Milton S. Kronheim Co. before moving his family in 1986 to League City, Tex., where he worked at College of the Mainland in Texas City. They later moved to Arlington, Tex., where Mike eventually retired as vice president for continuing education services at Tarrant County College.
He missed the beach, especially walking the boardwalk in Ocean City. So, in 2016 the Cadys moved back East. He’s survived by his wife Mary, daughters Allison and Megan, and two grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held later.
Mike Cady is remembered for his sense of humor and moves on the dance floor.Milestones
Happy birthday to Cameron Trexler, April 19; Devaughn Branham, April 20; Jill Gilmartin Booth and Tiffany Jackson, April 21; Taylor Foster, April 22; Jim Reilly, David Titus, Barbara Sparks and Margaret White, April 23; and Edna Lucas, April 24.
Happy anniversary to Jim and Pat Conlon on their 46th, April 20: John and Ruth Anthony, Jr., their 42nd on April 22; Lewis and Trisha (Pitts) Woods, their 31st on April 22; and Janet and Brian Spivey, April 23.
Keep safe!